Hermann Park and POST’s Mixed-Use Land Give Houston Art an Imaginative Boost — Arty Worlds You Need to Experience

Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park certainly makes an impression. (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

The Houston art scene is set to come comes alive with a blend of nature and imagination. Several new Houston art installations offer an immersive journey that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. From the serene expanse of Hermann Park to the cutting-edge vibes of POST Houston, these art displays aim to captivate the imagination.

Hermann Park’s Art in the Park

Alongside the opening of The Commons, Hermann Park Conservancy commissioned two striking pieces by Brooklyn-based sculptor Alyson Shotz and Houston native Anthony Suber, now on display throughout the park.

Shotz’s work Scattering Surfacel, installed in April, is named after the phenomenon of light itself. Known for her large-scale sculptures that seem to defy the laws of physics, Shotz brings her unique, reality-bending techniques to this 16-foot-high steel creation.

As sunlight reflects off its surface, the solid metal appears to ripple and flow, creating an ever-changing visual experience that invites viewers to explore the interplay between space, gravity and light.

Nestled in a tranquil spot between the Japanese Garden, McGovern Lake and the pedestrian bridge, Scattering Surface offers a peaceful retreat within the park. This temporary exhibition will remain on display through 2026.

In contrast, Anthony Suber’s Canopy, which debuted in June, serves as both art and shelter. Positioned on a sunny hill, Canopy offers refuge from the Texas heat, with its leaf-like forms casting colorful patterns of light through stained glass. The interplay of natural shapes and vibrant hues creates a dynamic visual experience.

This shifts throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky.

Suber’s installation is prominently located in The Commons on Bob and Elsa’s Memorial Art Grove. It is near the west entrance of Hermann Park’s Japanese Garden.

POST Houston’s Solar Dust

For those seeking a cooler, indoor activity, POST Houston’s Art Club offers an otherworldy escape. Currently showcasing Solar Dust, a mesmerizing installation by Italian art studio Quiet Ensemble, this black box exhibition space marks the United States debut of the pop-up originally shown in Austria.

Solar Dust is an immersive fusion of music, light and technology, transforming the 40,000-square-foot space into a galactic wonderland. The installation features a massive steel-filament tulle structure, enhanced by lasers and atmospheric effects. This creates a seven-minute spectacle that transports viewers into the cosmos.

Solar Dust is located in the L2 Northeast Pod of POST Houston, near the O Atrium Elevator. It will be on display until October.

Hermann Park’s Scattering Surface and Canopy are free to the public. Tickets are required for POST Houston’s Solar Dust and can be purchased here.