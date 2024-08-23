Scattering Surface_Photo Courtesy of Nash Barker (1)
Arts / Galleries

Hermann Park and POST’s Mixed-Use Land Give Houston Art an Imaginative Boost — Arty Worlds You Need to Experience

From Steel Giants to Galactic Wonders, The Creative Landscape Just Leveled Up

BY Sofia Westerman // 08.22.24
A close-up of Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)
Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)
Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park certainly makes an impression. (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)
A close-up of Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)
Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Alex Montoya)
Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)
Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)
Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)
Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)
Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)
Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)
Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)
Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)
1
13

A close-up of Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

2
13

Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

3
13

Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park certainly makes an impression. (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

4
13

A close-up of Alyson Shotz's "Scattering Surface" in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

5
13

Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Alex Montoya)

6
13

Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)

7
13

Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)

8
13

Quiet Ensemble's "Solar Dust" at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)

9
13

Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)

10
13

Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)

11
13

Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)

12
13

Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)

13
13

Anthony Suber's "The Canopy" (Photo by Voltz Photography)

The Houston art scene is set to come comes alive with a blend of nature and imagination. Several new Houston art installations offer an immersive journey that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. From the serene expanse of Hermann Park to the cutting-edge vibes of POST Houston, these art displays aim to captivate the imagination.

Solar Dust courtesy of Quiet Ensemble
Solar Dust is Quiet Ensemble’s installation at POST Houston (Courtesy of Quiet Ensemble)

Hermann Park’s Art in the Park

Alongside the opening of The Commons, Hermann Park Conservancy commissioned two striking pieces by Brooklyn-based sculptor Alyson Shotz and Houston native Anthony Suber, now on display throughout the park.

Shotz's work Scattering Surfacel, installed in April, is named after the phenomenon of light itself. Known for her large-scale sculptures that seem to defy the laws of physics, Shotz brings her unique, reality-bending techniques to this 16-foot-high steel creation.

As sunlight reflects off its surface, the solid metal appears to ripple and flow, creating an ever-changing visual experience that invites viewers to explore the interplay between space, gravity and light.

A close-up of Alyson Shotz's <em>Scattering Surface</em> in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)
A close-up of Alyson Shotz's Scattering Surface in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

Nestled in a tranquil spot between the Japanese Garden, McGovern Lake and the pedestrian bridge, Scattering Surface offers a peaceful retreat within the park. This temporary exhibition will remain on display through 2026.

Scattering Surface_Photo Courtesy of Nash Barker
A close-up of Alyson Shotz’s Scattering Surface in Hermann Park (Photo courtesy of Nash Barker)

In contrast, Anthony Suber's Canopy, which debuted in June, serves as both art and shelter. Positioned on a sunny hill, Canopy offers refuge from the Texas heat, with its leaf-like forms casting colorful patterns of light through stained glass. The interplay of natural shapes and vibrant hues creates a dynamic visual experience.

This shifts throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky.

Anthony Suber’s Canopy (Photo by Voltz Photography)

Suber's installation is prominently located in The Commons on Bob and Elsa's Memorial Art Grove. It is near the west entrance of Hermann Park's Japanese Garden. 

Anthony Suber’s “The Canopy” (Photo by Voltz Photography)
A close-up view of Anthony Suber’s Canopy (Photo by Voltz Photography)

POST Houston’s Solar Dust 

For those seeking a cooler, indoor activity, POST Houston's Art Club offers an otherworldy escape. Currently showcasing Solar Dust, a mesmerizing installation by Italian art studio Quiet Ensemble, this black box exhibition space marks the United States debut of the pop-up originally shown in Austria. 

Solar Dust is an immersive fusion of music, light and technology, transforming the 40,000-square-foot space into a galactic wonderland. The installation features a massive steel-filament tulle structure, enhanced by lasers and atmospheric effects. This creates a seven-minute spectacle that transports viewers into the cosmos.

Solar Dust at POST courtesy Alex Montoya
A peek into Solar Dust, now on display at POST Houston (Photo courtesy of Alex Montoya)

Solar Dust is located in the L2 Northeast Pod of POST Houston, near the O Atrium Elevator. It will be on display until October.

Hermann Park's Scattering Surface and Canopy are free to the public. Tickets are required for POST Houston's Solar Dust and can be purchased here.

X