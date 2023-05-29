Art and Music Come Together With Houston’s Own Artsy Composer Jason Moran Uniting With Experimental Icon John Cage

Houston native Jason Moran, a composer and pianist who currently resides in New York City, created several Gampi paper works which are currently on view alongside works by the late experimental music composer John Cage at Houston’s Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery. (Photo courtesy Jason Moran)
A still from director Allan Miller’s documentary on John Cage, “I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It” (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)
cage-v-duchamp-toronto-1968-a
Jason Moran’s “Before the Downbeat,” 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)
20230525_191600
20230525_191626
e4a569a239bc8c696cf7196c8d27c2c4
20230525_191728
438df6521a94422c2046ffb3a4507b57
John-Cage-Sun-Ra (1)
01
10

Houston native Jason Moran, a composer and pianist who currently resides in New York City, created several Gampi paper works which are currently on view alongside works by the late experimental music composer John Cage at Houston's Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery. (Photo courtesy Jason Moran)

02
10

A still from director Allan Miller's documentary on John Cage, "I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It" (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)

03
10

In 1968, Marcel Duchamp and John Cage played a game of musical chess as part of an event titled "Reunion" in Toronto, Canada. Duchamp was a mentor and friend to Cage. (Courtesy The John Cage Trust)

04
10

Jason Moran's "Before the Downbeat," 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)

05
10

Jason Moran's "During the Daylight (Run)," 2021. (Courtesy the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York.)

06
10

John Cage's "Global Village 1-36," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery)

07
10

John Cage's "The Missing Stone," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)

08
10

The Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, located at 4520 Blossom Street, features works of contemporary artists in a hidden oasis with trees and greenery as part of the serene landscape. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)

09
10

Installation view of the exhibition "Jason Moran" and opening-night performance by Alicia Hall Moran, saxophonist Charles Lloyd, and Jason Moran at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, April 26, 2018. (Courtesy the artist and Walker Art Center. Photo by Nate Ryan for Walker Art Center, Minneapolis)

10
10

The historic June 8, 1986 concert uniting avant-garde composers John Cage and Sun Ra is immortalized in the Modern Harmonic label's reissue "John Cage Meets Sun Ra — The Complete Concert." The album was reissued in 2016. (Courtesy The Vinyl Factory)

Houston native Jason Moran, a composer and pianist who currently resides in New York City, created several Gampi paper works which are currently on view alongside works by the late experimental music composer John Cage at Houston’s Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery. (Photo courtesy Jason Moran)
A still from director Allan Miller’s documentary on John Cage, “I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It” (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)
cage-v-duchamp-toronto-1968-a
Jason Moran’s “Before the Downbeat,” 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)
20230525_191600
20230525_191626
e4a569a239bc8c696cf7196c8d27c2c4
20230525_191728
438df6521a94422c2046ffb3a4507b57
John-Cage-Sun-Ra (1)
Arts / Galleries

Art and Music Come Together With Houston’s Own Artsy Composer Jason Moran Uniting With Experimental Icon John Cage

Moving Across Time at the Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery

BY // 05.29.23
Houston native Jason Moran, a composer and pianist who currently resides in New York City, created several Gampi paper works which are currently on view alongside works by the late experimental music composer John Cage at Houston's Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery. (Photo courtesy Jason Moran)
A still from director Allan Miller's documentary on John Cage, "I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It" (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)
In 1968, Marcel Duchamp and John Cage played a game of musical chess as part of an event titled "Reunion" in Toronto, Canada. Duchamp was a mentor and friend to Cage. (Courtesy The John Cage Trust)
Jason Moran's "Before the Downbeat," 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)
Jason Moran's "During the Daylight (Run)," 2021. (Courtesy the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York.)
John Cage's "Global Village 1-36," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery)
John Cage's "The Missing Stone," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)
The Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, located at 4520 Blossom Street, features works of contemporary artists in a hidden oasis with trees and greenery as part of the serene landscape. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)
Installation view of the exhibition "Jason Moran" and opening-night performance by Alicia Hall Moran, saxophonist Charles Lloyd, and Jason Moran at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, April 26, 2018. (Courtesy the artist and Walker Art Center. Photo by Nate Ryan for Walker Art Center, Minneapolis)
The historic June 8, 1986 concert uniting avant-garde composers John Cage and Sun Ra is immortalized in the Modern Harmonic label's reissue "John Cage Meets Sun Ra — The Complete Concert." The album was reissued in 2016. (Courtesy The Vinyl Factory)
1
10

Houston native Jason Moran, a composer and pianist who currently resides in New York City, created several Gampi paper works which are currently on view alongside works by the late experimental music composer John Cage at Houston's Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery. (Photo courtesy Jason Moran)

2
10

A still from director Allan Miller's documentary on John Cage, "I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It" (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)

3
10

In 1968, Marcel Duchamp and John Cage played a game of musical chess as part of an event titled "Reunion" in Toronto, Canada. Duchamp was a mentor and friend to Cage. (Courtesy The John Cage Trust)

4
10

Jason Moran's "Before the Downbeat," 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)

5
10

Jason Moran's "During the Daylight (Run)," 2021. (Courtesy the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York.)

6
10

John Cage's "Global Village 1-36," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery)

7
10

John Cage's "The Missing Stone," 1989. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)

8
10

The Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, located at 4520 Blossom Street, features works of contemporary artists in a hidden oasis with trees and greenery as part of the serene landscape. (Courtesy Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery, Houston)

9
10

Installation view of the exhibition "Jason Moran" and opening-night performance by Alicia Hall Moran, saxophonist Charles Lloyd, and Jason Moran at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, April 26, 2018. (Courtesy the artist and Walker Art Center. Photo by Nate Ryan for Walker Art Center, Minneapolis)

10
10

The historic June 8, 1986 concert uniting avant-garde composers John Cage and Sun Ra is immortalized in the Modern Harmonic label's reissue "John Cage Meets Sun Ra — The Complete Concert." The album was reissued in 2016. (Courtesy The Vinyl Factory)

John Cage has established himself as an inimitable eccentric nonpareil among music composers, especially of the experimental variety. Likewise, Houston’s jazz maestro Jason Moran thinks outside of the box and challenges the status quo with genre-bending works. Living and working in very different eras, both Cage and Moran also forged identities as abstract visual artists.

The Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery exhibit called “Jason Moran & John Cage: Across Time,” on view through this Saturday, June 3, places both composer artists in an intriguing aesthetic conversation.

Although known primarily for his music, the late John Cage always maintained close connections to the art world.

Cage provided abstract soundscapes for Works of Calder (1950), a Herbert Matter-directed short film focused on abstract expressionist Alexander Calder. In 1968, Cage played a game of electronic musical chess titled “Reunion” with his friend Marcel Duchamp in Toronto, Canada. Cage also provided music for director Alexis Krasilovsky’s short film End of the Art World (1971), which featured Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg and Wavelength (1967) director Michael Snow, who recently passed away.

A still from director Allan Miller's documentary on John Cage, "I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It" (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)
A still from director Allan Miller’s documentary on John Cage, “I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It” (1990). (Courtesy Allan Miller and Kanopy)

Towards the end of his life, Cage focused more on making his own abstract art. His Medicine Drawings (1991), displayed at Pazda Butler gallery, capture a fixation with earthy paper making inspired by Chinese medicine. This set of works showcases an enduring interest in nature: woody detritus, twigs, bark, dried herbs and leaves.

Cage produced several series of drawings including Medicine Drawings at Rugg Road Paper & Prints in Boston. His smoked paper works Global Village 1-36 (1989) and The Missing Stone (1989), along with the Extended Lullaby (1994) sculpture, reveal an interest in different types of abstraction. His 1986 concert with Sun Ra goes against the idea that Cage’s work was antithetical to jazz.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS

In contrast to the earth tones of Cage’s work in the “Across Time” show, the Gampi paper works of Jason Moran are dominated by the color blue. Vaguely reminiscent of Yves Klein’s usage of blue in abstract forms, Moran’s blue spine-like biomorphic forms suggest quietude and change. The color blue inspired the Miles Davis modal jazz classic Kind of Blue (1959) and John Coltrane’s Blue Train (1957).

Yet Moran’s message to viewers is not overtly jazzy. Rather, he hints at jazz within titles such as Before the Downbeat (2021) and What Happens After One Measure (2021).

Jason Moran's "Before the Downbeat," 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)
Jason Moran’s “Before the Downbeat,” 2021. (Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York)

A Houston native and product of Third Ward, Moran often cites John Biggers as a neighborhood and artistic hero. A graduate of Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and recipient of a MacArthur Genius grant, Moran has often incorporated art into his repertoire.

In 2015, Moran and his wife Alicia Hall Moran created STAGED: Three Deuces in tribute to Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom for the Okwui Enwezor-curated 56th Venice Biennale. He also created the soundtrack for artist Glenn Ligon’s film The Death of Tom (2008). And much like Cage, Moran’s connection to art spans several decades.

While the Pazda Butler exhibit focuses on art and not music, the dialogue between Cage’s and Moran’s work makes sense. The verdant surroundings and palm trees outside the gallery provide a hidden oasis and break from the fourth largest city in America’s hustle and bustle.

It is a uniquely beautiful setting for a thoroughly thought-provoking show.

“Jason Moran & John Cage: Across Time” is on view at Josh Pazda Hiram Butler Gallery through this Saturday, June 3. For more information, go here.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
read full series
Elevating heart care in Dallas since 2002
BSW Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
10125 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close-In | Longwoods
FOR SALE

10125 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$2,390,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
10125 Memorial Drive
10 Eaton Square
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

10 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
10 Eaton Square
1002 Edwards Street
First Ward Arts District
FOR SALE

1002 Edwards Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
1002 Edwards Street
2414 Avalon Place
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

2414 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2414 Avalon Place
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

24 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
24 Audubon Hollow Lane
13839 Windlass Circle
Galveston | Laffite''s Cove
FOR SALE

13839 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,598,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
13839 Windlass Circle
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X