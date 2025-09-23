Young Makers Market Madeline_Rice
Young Makers Market Madeline_Rice
young makers market
01
03

Mariana Almanza-Cook, Dr. Ann Snyder, author and artist Madeline Rice and Laura Snyder at the Young Makers Market held on Market Street on September 6. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
03

The cover of Madeline Rice’s Woodlands activity book, featured at the Young Makers Market in The Woodlands Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

03
03

The second annual Young Makers Market was held in September in Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Young Makers Market Madeline_Rice
Young Makers Market Madeline_Rice
young makers market
Arts / Galleries

This Woodlands Teen Uses Her Medical Struggles To Inspire Other Kids — Madeline Rice Pushes For a Better Tomorrow

A Coloring Book of Local Landmarks Becomes a Lifeline for Young Patients

BY //
Mariana Almanza-Cook, Dr. Ann Snyder, author and artist Madeline Rice and Laura Snyder at the Young Makers Market held on Market Street on September 6. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The cover of Madeline Rice’s Woodlands activity book, featured at the Young Makers Market in The Woodlands Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)
The second annual Young Makers Market was held in September in Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)
1
3

Mariana Almanza-Cook, Dr. Ann Snyder, author and artist Madeline Rice and Laura Snyder at the Young Makers Market held on Market Street on September 6. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
3

The cover of Madeline Rice’s Woodlands activity book, featured at the Young Makers Market in The Woodlands Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

3
3

The second annual Young Makers Market was held in September in Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Madeline Rice knows how it feels not to be believed. As a child, she struggled to walk without pain, but many doctors dismissed her complaints. That experience shaped what she is doing now — creating a Woodlands-themed activity book and founding an organization to help kids facing medical challenges.

Rice, now a senior at The Woodlands College Park High School, designed a coloring and activity book featuring landmarks in The Woodlands area. She channels the profits through a foundation she started, A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County. Her work debuted at The Woodlands Arts Council’s second annual Young Makers Market, where she was one of 60 young artists.

Madeline Rice’s health journey began at age eight. Walking caused severe pain and she faced skepticism from doctors. “They thought I was being dramatic because I was an eight-year-old,” Rice tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “But I went to Texas Children’s Hospital, and one of the doctors, Dr. Kushare, said, ‘I know exactly what you’re talking about. I’m gonna get you in for surgery right away.’ “

That surgery changed her life. “Since then, I’ve been able to walk without any pain,” Rice says. “I’m so grateful to them. They’re truly amazing.”

Rice wants people struggling with ailments and getting their doctors to understand know that they’re not alone. “I included my story at the beginning of the book,” she says. “Whenever I sell a book, the profits go toward people who cannot afford medical care.”

Young Makers Market Madeline_Rice
The cover of Madeline Rice’s Woodlands activity book, featured at the Young Makers Market in The Woodlands Market Street. (Photo courtesy TWAC)

Community support also played a role in shaping Rice’s project. Rice credits her former headmaster Dr. Susan Caffery for pointing her toward the right mentors. Caffery encouraged her to connect with Dr. Ann Snyder, who became a key supporter. 

“I’d managed to finish all the drawings, but we weren’t sure if the book was going in the right direction,” Rice says. “Dr. Snyder helped me decide to include the Texas Children’s part of my story. That made the book more personal.”

Through Snyder, Rice also met Dr. Debra Sukin of Texas Children’s. Sukin oversees all administrative and clinical areas of the system. “Because of that connection, I’ve been able to explore distributing the book to all Texas Children’s patients,” Rice says.

The Mission Of a Better Tomorrow

This Woodlands teen’s foundation, A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County, directs proceeds from the book to families facing medical challenges, underserved youth and community programs. 

Rice’s 40-plus page book features hand-drawn illustrations of beloved landmarks, public art benches and community spaces, along with activities and local history. Rice hopes the images give sick kids a window of hope beyond the hospital walls they find themselves in.

A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County’s mission is to uplift and inspire through creativity, compassion and care. Its programs support children in medical settings through art, provide opportunities for underserved youth and extend resources to the elderly and vulnerable.

To learn more about A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County or to purchase a copy of the book, go here.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
5130 Radbrook Place
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5130 Radbrook Place
Dallas, TX

$5,579,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5130 Radbrook Place
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,884,500 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
5961 Williamstown Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5961 Williamstown Road
Dallas, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5961 Williamstown Road
5045 Lakehill Court
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5045 Lakehill Court
Dallas, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5045 Lakehill Court
3817 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3817 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3817 Centenary Avenue
3601 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3601 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3601 Centenary Avenue
11040 Tibbs Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11040 Tibbs Street
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
11040 Tibbs Street
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$3,799,900 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
4254 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4254 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4254 Ridge Road
5909 Luther Lane #1106
University Park
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #1106
Dallas, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #1106
6506 Norway Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6506 Norway Road
Dallas, TX

$3,525,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
6506 Norway Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X