This Woodlands Teen Uses Her Medical Struggles To Inspire Other Kids — Madeline Rice Pushes For a Better Tomorrow

The second annual Young Makers Market was held in September in Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

The cover of Madeline Rice’s Woodlands activity book, featured at the Young Makers Market in The Woodlands Market Street. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Mariana Almanza-Cook, Dr. Ann Snyder, author and artist Madeline Rice and Laura Snyder at the Young Makers Market held on Market Street on September 6. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Madeline Rice knows how it feels not to be believed. As a child, she struggled to walk without pain, but many doctors dismissed her complaints. That experience shaped what she is doing now — creating a Woodlands-themed activity book and founding an organization to help kids facing medical challenges.

Rice, now a senior at The Woodlands College Park High School, designed a coloring and activity book featuring landmarks in The Woodlands area. She channels the profits through a foundation she started, A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County. Her work debuted at The Woodlands Arts Council’s second annual Young Makers Market, where she was one of 60 young artists.

Madeline Rice’s health journey began at age eight. Walking caused severe pain and she faced skepticism from doctors. “They thought I was being dramatic because I was an eight-year-old,” Rice tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “But I went to Texas Children’s Hospital, and one of the doctors, Dr. Kushare, said, ‘I know exactly what you’re talking about. I’m gonna get you in for surgery right away.’ “

That surgery changed her life. “Since then, I’ve been able to walk without any pain,” Rice says. “I’m so grateful to them. They’re truly amazing.”



Rice wants people struggling with ailments and getting their doctors to understand know that they’re not alone. “I included my story at the beginning of the book,” she says. “Whenever I sell a book, the profits go toward people who cannot afford medical care.”

Community support also played a role in shaping Rice’s project. Rice credits her former headmaster Dr. Susan Caffery for pointing her toward the right mentors. Caffery encouraged her to connect with Dr. Ann Snyder, who became a key supporter.

“I’d managed to finish all the drawings, but we weren’t sure if the book was going in the right direction,” Rice says. “Dr. Snyder helped me decide to include the Texas Children’s part of my story. That made the book more personal.”

Through Snyder, Rice also met Dr. Debra Sukin of Texas Children’s. Sukin oversees all administrative and clinical areas of the system. “Because of that connection, I’ve been able to explore distributing the book to all Texas Children’s patients,” Rice says.

The Mission Of a Better Tomorrow

This Woodlands teen’s foundation, A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County, directs proceeds from the book to families facing medical challenges, underserved youth and community programs.

Rice’s 40-plus page book features hand-drawn illustrations of beloved landmarks, public art benches and community spaces, along with activities and local history. Rice hopes the images give sick kids a window of hope beyond the hospital walls they find themselves in.

A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County’s mission is to uplift and inspire through creativity, compassion and care. Its programs support children in medical settings through art, provide opportunities for underserved youth and extend resources to the elderly and vulnerable.

To learn more about A Better Tomorrow Montgomery County or to purchase a copy of the book, go here.