A Look Inside 2025 Car and Culture Exhibition at Fort Worth’s Caravan of Dreams Gallery

Any city’s cultural prowess is deeply tied to the quality and influence of its art museums and galleries. When Simone Fischer-Rios moved to Fort Worth two years ago, she was struck by the depth and diversity of Texas fine art. Now, as Sundance Square’s gallery manager and lead curator of the Caravan of Dreams Gallery, she oversees the flagship space along with nearby 400H and Zona 7 — two galleries that showcase the next generation of regional and community-based artists.

“We get a lot of tourists here,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “I enjoy teaching them about Texas artists. People don’t always see Texas as an art destination despite the amazing collections that are here.”

The current annual exhibition, 2025 Car and Culture Exhibition, is curated by Sundance Square’s art director, Sarah Ayala, and features 36 artists whose works reflect the region’s Hispanic culture.

“The Caravan of Dreams Gallery is dedicated to national and international artists,” she says, adding that many of the current show’s works are by local artists. “Art can feel pretentious. This show achieves the kind of leveling by inviting people to see the irony of doing an incredible painting, for example, on a spray can. I love the Duchampian spirit of that.”

A Look Inside the 2025 Car and Culture Exhibition

The current exhibition isn’t limited to paintings and photographs. As Fischer-Rios gave us a tour of the three galleries, she highlighted stoneware by Nadia Rosales, conceptual works by Joy Reyes, pinstripe artwork by Lokey, and works by Veronica Gaona that feature photos printed on Ford F-150 body parts.

One artist, Patrick McGrath Muñiz, has several large paintings on display at the Caravan of Dreams Gallery. The Puerto Rico native lost his home and studio in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“His work is fascinating,” she says. “Every time I look at his works, I notice something new. He has a way of using humor as a critique. Despite what he’s been through, the fact that he makes this art is a reason to celebrate him.”

We moved on to look at works by Rosales and Drigo Rodriguez.

“Nadia Rosales makes cups because she loves having the aspect of utility in her artwork,” Fischer-Rios continues. “I was asking her about nopales. She says it is about protection and defense. How do you defend this [Hispanic] community? I love how Drigo Rodriguez uses house paint. He can get a crisper line because of that. He loves working from premade colors. I thought that was cool in terms of materiality. I love the aspect of utility in this show.”

Three Gallery Spaces: One Mission

Texas-based artists continue to lag in national recognition, Fischer-Rios says, noting that the most recent Whitney Biennial — Even Better Than the Real Thing (2024) — included no Texas-based artists. While the Caravan of Dreams Gallery features top-tier national and international artists, it saves ample room for Fort Worth and regional artists.

With Zona 7 serving as an incubator for emerging artists and 400H offering space for more established painters, photographers, and creatives working in mixed media, there is a gallery for individuals at all stages of their careers. Fischer-Rios credits Ayala and the team she assembled with making the three galleries a place to showcase the best in contemporary Texas art.

At an upcoming panel talk on November 6, several featured artists will discuss their works and careers at the flagship gallery at 501 Houston Street. The event is just one of many community-focused offerings that are making downtown Fort Worth a destination for both artists and art lovers.

“We have all these fantastic people who make up this ecosystem,” she says. “We want to represent that.”

The 2025 Car and Culture Exhibition runs through January 3, 2026, at Caravan of Dreams Gallery, while the satellite shows at 400H and Zona 7 Galleries end on November 23.