Fort Worth Neighborhood Holds Month-Long Art Exhibition to Inspire the Community — Inside A Good Gathering

The pit space (shown here) will be used for film screenings. (Photo by Megan Caroll Henderson)

Art is for sale all month long for the inaugural "A Good Gathering," a month-long art exhibition at The Pool Gallery. (Photo by Megan Caroll Henderson)

This October, Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood launches the inaugural A Good Gathering, a month-long art exhibition at The Pool Gallery, where 29 DFW-based artists showcase their works and a full calendar of cultural programming, workshops, and community events is scheduled.

The exhibition is the first official collaboration between A Good Man’s Education, a Fort Worth-based organization focused on education, community, and entrepreneurship, and Art Tooth, an artist-run nonprofit dedicated to showcasing leading and emerging artists. Numerous events a week give community members a different way to experience art while gaining connection and inspiration through community.

“I’ve always loved art, and so many of my artist friends were struggling to sell their pieces in Fort Worth,” Dev’n Goodman, founder of A Good Man’s Education and A Good Gathering, tells PaperCity. “We decided to bring together many artists I know, some whose careers I’ve followed for some time, and host an open call to make sure artists not on my radar could have an opportunity.”

A Good Gathering is structured around four distinct pathways: the Art Pathway, which highlights creative expressions that celebrate the joy of gathering; the Entrepreneur Pathway, which connects attendees with innovators shaping community engagement; the Cultural Pathway, presented with the Fort Worth Film Club, offers a curated selection of films; and the Community Pathway, which brings together all the elements through hands-on activities designed for all ages.

Throughout the month, find market days centered around literature and book swaps, yoga sessions, massage therapy, a full moon ritual, a men’s only energy event with journaling, and various film screenings.

“I’m super pumped about the films,” says Shasta Haubrich, Executive Director of Art Tooth. The films were curated by Dr. Marcellis Perkins, and each explores Black culture. For the screening of All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, expect a panel discussion with Black Girls in Art Spaces founder Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins and professor and author Dr. Stacie McCormick. “The panelists are experts, but it’s open to all for conversation,” says Goodman. Other film screenings include Brown Sugar and Sinners.

Movement and mindful sessions are led by local wellness leaders from Bumblebee Yoga, Body Jam Studios, and InLight Massage Therapy, to celebrate expression and peace. The full moon ritual takes place on October 21, under the Libra New Moon. During this event, attendees experience intention setting, herbal teas, soundscapes, light bites, body oil rituals, and a take-home gift bag—all designed to restore balance, beauty, and self-devotion.

“I’m excited for the mindful pathways,” says Goodman. “We’re all tired right now, and we need that mindful aspect. Each one of these events is so different from the next. You could come to all of them and have a different experience each time.” There’s also the Arting Workshop for adults, designed to help you tap into your creativity through a variety of art mediums like drawing, painting, and mixed media. Hands-on workshops that involve participants creating their own pieces are led by art educator Natalia Margarite of Creative Muse Arting.

Artworks will be displayed all month, including pieces curated from the open call. This allows attendees to view and purchase art for the exhibition’s entirety. Featured artists include Niki Dionne (check out her piece behind the front desk at Hotel Dryce), Kojak, Anna Joy Pham, Brian Dickson Jr., Charles Gray, Cindy Tovar, Donnie Williams, Kelsha Reese, So Osko, Tatyana Alanis, and Jay Wilkinson.

All events take place at the Pool Gallery (1801 8th Avenue), and tickets for select events can be found here.