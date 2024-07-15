Groundbreaking Texas Art Dealer Leaves a Lasting Legacy — Remembering Anya Tish, a True Friend to So Many Artists
BY Catherine D. Anspon // 07.14.24
Anya Tish in Guadalajara, Mexico with "Wings of Mexico" by artist Jorge Marín.
Anya & Mark Tish at the Glasstire Party for Rainey Knudson at Texas Gallery, 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Catherine D. Anspon, Anya Tish at Art League Houston 70th Anniversary Gala, 2018 (Photo by Alex Barber and Laura Burlton)
Sharon Neyland and Anya Tish take New York during the Armory Show. Neyland, an artist and graphic designer, has been part of the gallery team since 1996.
William Cannings' "Silver Clouds," 2009, at Anya Tish Gallery. The British-born Texas Tech professor is among the stars of the gallery's stable.
Anya Tish and gallery director Dawn Ohmer during a happy occasion at Tish's home.
Dan Lam's "Over It," 2017, at Anya Tish Gallery. The Miley Cyrus-collected artist — based in Dallas — illustrates Tish's eye for cool, destined-to-be-important talent.
Houston artist Neva Mikulicz is among the foundational artists at Anya Tish Gallery. The dealer discovered her drawings and championed her meticulous, retro-inspired graphite on paper works. (Courtesy Texas Artists Today)
Suzette Mouchaty’s "Nudibranch I," 2018. The scientist turned artist was one of the talents Anya Tish Gallery championed.
Anya Tish, artist H.J. Bott, arts writer Donna Tennant celebrate after a gallery opening.
Orna Feinstein's "Tree Dynamics #84" (detail), 2015, at Anya Tish Gallery. Houston-based Feinstein demonstrates the dealer's commitment to geometric abstraction.
Power ladies for Clint Willour hosted by Anya Tish at Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year Gala, Hotel ZaZa, 2018. (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Richard Tuschman’s "Pink Bedroom (Window Seat)," 2013, from the series “Hopper Meditations,” at Anya Tish Gallery, highlights the range of artists that Tish cultivated and curated.
Anya Tish with another discovery, artist Adela Andea, at her illuminated installation at the gallery.
Ondrej Coufal's "How Many Nights...," 2002, was an artwork up for acquisition at the Slava Ukraini! fundraiser at Anya Tish Gallery, 2022.
Gallerist Anya Tish and artist Katja Loher sport Kimono Zulu fashions.
The gang's all here: Artist William Cannings with (from left): gallery director Dawn Ohmer, assistant director Sydney Parks, artist Tara Conley, PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon, Anya Tish, artist Orna Feinstein, artist Sharon Neyland.
William Cannings' "Swarm," 2016, was sold to benefit the Slava Ukraini! cause at Anya Tish Gallery, 2022, another example of the gallerist giving back.
Neva Mikulicz’ Art of Food napkin, created for a Recipe for Success benefit, illustrates the artist's talent with drawing. Mikulicz is one of the foundational artists in Anya Tish Gallery's stable personally discovered by Anya. (Courtesy the artist, Anya Tish Gallery, and Recipe for Success.(Courtesy the artist, Anya Tish Gallery, and Recipe for Success.
Natalia Wiernik's "Girl with a Rooster," 2013, at Anya Tish Gallery, plays up riotous patterning. The internationally exhibited Polish artist was featured at the gallery during its FotoFest show, 2016, which also coincided with Tish's 20th anniversary as an independent dealer. (Courtesy the artist and Anya Tish Gallery)
Anya & Mark Tish attend a FotoFest opening night. The gallerist was committed to FotoFest and curated an exhibition for every Biennial.
European photog Natalia Wiernik's "Back," 2016, at Anya Tish Gallery (Courtesy the artist and Anya Tish Gallery)
Mark & Anya Tish with collector and friend Ray Hylenski
Anya Tish with one of Poland's national treasures, on tour at the MFAH, Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine," 1489-1491
Tatiana Escallon's "Satuaracion Inversa 1," 2024. The Colombian-born, Houston-based painter is Anya Tish Gallery's socially conscious summer headliner.
PaperCity pays tribute to the late Anya Tish, one of Texas’ most respected gallerists, a visionary dealer who’s played a significant role in Houston’s closeknit art scene ever since she first opened her gallery 28 years ago. Three artists, a curator/nonprofit director and this arts writer remember the unforgettable Tish.
As PaperCity’s July/August print magazine issue went to press, word arrived that Houston gallerist Anya Tish had passed away in her hometown of Kraków, Poland, while on holiday, at age 74. (You can read Anya Tish’s full obituary here.)
Anya (it’s hard to call her Tish) was a maverick art dealer with a conceptual, challenging program that also highlighted buoyant and optimistic abstraction. She was always a risk taker, one of the first Texas dealers to showcase artists working in new technology — Swiss multimedia artist Katja Loher, Houston-based lady of luminesce Adela Andea — as well as a staunch champion of talents who defied easy categorization. The great obsessive H.J. Bott comes to mind, with his exacting DoV principle, as well as Neva Mikulicz of the meticulous, cheeky-retro drawings, and Suzette Mouchaty’s Pop yet scientific sea-slug sculptures.
Known for her unerring eye in hanging shows, adventuresome aesthetic and ability to identify important artists early on, Tish was the first to exhibit Core Fellow Gabriel Martinez’s repurposed post-Harvey textile paintings and Moroccan photographer Lalla Essaydi’s calligraphy-imprinted images for FotoFest.
An immigrant, Anya Tish embraced diversity in selecting artists for her stable, possessing a humanistic sensitivity as the child of Holocaust survivors. She showed Gao Hang’s smart, neo-Pop canvases that address the cultural dislocation of a Chinese-born artist in Houston, and, now on view, the politically charged “The ‘I’ in Immigration” series by Houston painter Tatiana Escallón, a Colombian immigrant. Tish was always been mindful of current socio-political causes including supporting those in the Ukraine via a 2022 fundraiser her Anya Tish Gallery organized.
Anya Tish, who opened her gallery in 1996, was among the seminal art dealers who built the Houston art scene as we know it over the course of three decades.
Fiercely independent, she forged a program at her original 1740 Sunset Boulevard location that segued over the years from works on paper and printmaking by European artists (which reflected her early background at master print dealer Gerhard Wurzer Gallery) to more avant-garde fare. A decade later, Tish was one of the founding dealers when the 4411 Montrose Gallery Building opened in 2005.
But beyond all this, she was greatly beloved, known for her upbeat personality, unique style, warmth and commitment to artists who became like family to the gallerist and her husband of more than 50 years Mark Tish (an HISD high school teacher with a Ph.D. in math).
Personally, Tish played a huge role in my own world, She was the first dealer who reached out to this fledgling arts journalist during my Public News days in the mid 1990s. Our nearly 30-year friendship encompassed innumerable dialogues, dinners and adventures including a jaunt to the art fairs in Miami one year. Tish and her gallery were also one of the staunchest supporters of our 2010 book Texas Artists Today, stocking and gifting numerous copies and co-hosting a book signing at 4411 Montrose.
However, the silver lining here is that Anya Tish’s legacy and the gallery — one of the foundational art spaces at the 4411 Montrose Gallery Building and for the entire Houston arts community — continue. Anya Tish Gallery director Dawn Ohmer, whose vision has been honed by five years working alongside her mentor, will keep the art gallery open, to support and showcase the artists Tish has discovered and they have exhibited collectively together.
Ohmer tells PaperCity that the outpouring of support has been extraordinary. She has received more than 1,000 emails, texts and calls from artists, collectors and friends of the gallery offering condolences and tributes to Anya Tish.
PaperCity reached out to four key associates of Anya Tish, for their own remembrances:
Jennie Ash, Art League Houston Executive Director
“I was deeply saddened to learn of Anya Tish’s unexpected passing. Anya was a significant figure in the Texas art community and a profound influence in my life. She was one of the first people I met in Houston and helped me discover my love for working with artists and introduced me to many folks who I am lucky to now call friends.
“Her fearless passion for visual arts was infectious, and her strong vision was palpable to anyone around her. After working with her for several years when I first moved to Houston in 2009, her guidance and support helped shape the person I am today. Anya’s spirit and legacy live on in the countless lives she touched, including mine.”
HJ Bott, Artist
“What was important was Anya believed in my work when I didn’t. I was so worried I was just making work for a market and Anya showed me differently. We’re already missing Anya sooooo much.”
Gabriel Martinez, Artist
“Anya was a special person — sharp, witty, stylish. She was fun to be around and easy to talk with. I enjoyed our frank conversations about art and artists. I learned from her. She approached me after seeing one piece in a group show and took a chance with my work.
“She believed in me and I trusted her. This is a rare relationship in the art world. I miss seeing her at her desk in the gallery.”
Garland Fielder, Artist
“I was repped by Anya dating from 2007 to 2020. Fresh out of grad school through COVID. Thirteen years. I can’t believe it. We became very close during that time and I will always be thankful to Anya for guiding me in my early days of art in Houston. Anya was the advocate and straight shooter I needed. Her professionalism never wavered.
“Installing solo exhibitions at her space was always a labor of love, Anya perfecting the lights days after I would have given up. Anya was also a friend that I can say had my back as much as I tried to have hers. We shared some tough times. I will miss her.”
Anya Tish’s vision lives on with “Tatiana Escallón: The ‘I’ in Immigration exhibition at the Anya Tish Gallery. This new show will be on view through August 3. Find more about the gallery and this topical exhibition here.