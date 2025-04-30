Through Oil Paintings, Ceramics, and Installation Works, Fort Worth Artist Ariel Davis Explores Familial Themes

Fort Worth artist Ariel Davis, known for her emotionally resonant paintings and multidisciplinary practice, prepares for her first gallery solo show, A Humble Gift, at Artspace111. (Courtesy)

A young woman receives an orange from an elder figure in Ariel Davis’ richly detailed painting Passing of Value of Autonomous Decision-Making, a meditation on legacy, womanhood, and generational wisdom. (Courtesy)

Two paintings, entirely in blue, reflect Davis’ interest in lineage and the role strong women have played in her family's history. (Courtesy)

Much like a long-form orchestral piece that evolves through recurring motifs and interwoven themes, Fort Worth artist Ariel Davis has crafted a multi-layered and thoughtfully nuanced experience in her upcoming ArtSpace 111 exhibition, A Humble Gift. Sculptures, paintings, and installations form the centerpiece of her first-ever solo show — a formative achievement for an already-accomplished multidisciplinary artist, whose accolades include a local Readers’ Choice Award for Best Artist and the Heart of Gold Award.

Her works are rooted in personal experience but reach toward universal themes, touching on her relationships with family and friends while musing on the ties that bind us all. The idea for A Humble Gift began taking shape in early 2024 when ArtSpace 111 owner Margery Gossett invited Davis to have a solo exhibition at the venerable gallery. At the time, Davis, who currently works for ArtSpace 111’s consulting branch, was overcoming a deep depression after the unexpected death of her long-time friend and local artist Aimee Cardoso.

“People talk about time periods in their life that humble them,” Davis tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It was definitely a moment where I felt knocked back.”

Ariel Davis’ Inspiration Behind “A Humble Gift”

The show is conceptually grounded by a simple motif: an orange. Davis says she decided to use the tree-grown fruit as a symbolic thread that ties personal memory, family tradition, and quiet acts of generosity.

“When I was four or five, my aunt asked me what I wanted for Christmas,” Davis recalled. “I had cut out pictures of toys from catalogs. It was the early 1990s. I pasted them on paper. She took them and laughed. ‘We can’t afford to buy you all this stuff,’ she told me. ‘The only thing we can get you for Christmas is an orange.’ ”

Christmas came, and the first gift she received was an orange.

“I kinda lost it,” Davis recalls. “I broke down crying. Of course, they had other gifts for me, but that was the first time I remember feeling really humbled.”

Orange was also her late friend’s favorite color, Davis continued. Building off that central idea, she began creating ceramics, paintings, and installations that weave together her lived experiences and hopes for our society.

“I see the show as being a bit of a journey,” she says. “I used a lot of different materials to make this vision come together. It was kind of scary, but I also feel a deep sense of accomplishment and freedom in exploring new materials and approaches to storytelling.”

Stories Told in Ceramic, Paint, and Light

For an artist known regionally as a painter and occasional muralist, Friday’s opening reception will show Davis’ multifaceted talents. One dark space will feature celestial lightboxes illuminated by ceramic oranges that wash over the space via overhanging glowing oranges. Sculptures made from hand casts of friends and families will be on display delicately holding ceramic oranges.

Two massive oil paintings will explore the role of women in family and society, among other themes. “Passing of Value of Autonomous Decision-Making” is lovely and masterfully executed, demonstrating the artist’s command and color, texture, and theme. Center left, Davis’ step-daughter is captured in quiet repose as she accepts an orange from a gray-haired material figure who is seated higher and to the right.

The handing down of gifts and wisdom is apparent as the two sit in front of lush greenery. Although the show is not intended to be political, Davis says this work in particular could be seen as a subtle commentary on the current state of reproductive rights, as one generation that fought for reproductive rights is depicted handing the metaphorical torch to a generation facing newfound uncertainties tied to bodily autonomy.

Another massive, all-blue work shows a youngish woman seated at the base of an orange tree.

“We have lots of strong women in my family,” she says. “This isn’t necessarily a woman in my family, but I love the idea of women being next to trees, which symbolizes family.”

As with any work of art, Davis knows that viewers will walk away from her show with their own experiences. She hopes many will reflect on their families and the people who gift us memories and friendships in life.

“A Humble Gift,” which runs concurrently with “The Soft Parts,” featuring works by Stella Alesi, will be on display at ArtSpace 111 from May 2 through June 7.