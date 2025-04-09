20 Years of Sprinting in Heels For Art — The Woodlands’ Wildest Party Turns a Mad Dash Into a Waterway Arts Festival Masterstroke

Curator Annette Palmer, right, explains the process of selecting pieces for the "Art Dash" exhibit at The Woodlands Arts Council gallery and office space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Art lovers pause for a closer look during the fast-paced fun of the 2024 Art Dash party. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

The Art Dash exhibit "Twenty Years of Dashing" is on view through May 8 at The Woodlands Arts Council offices. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Dr. Ann Snyder, Craig and Cindy Heiser, Nancy Charbonneau and Jenny Carattini-Wright stand with curator Annette Palmer at the opening reception for "20 Years of Dashing for Art," now on view at The Woodlands Arts Council office. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Art Dash party takes place on the Friday night of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival each year at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

In The Woodlands, building an art collection can mean sprinting across a room. On view now at The Woodlands Arts Council’s gallery is a stunning collection of works by world-renowned artists. The exhibit showcases pieces on loan from local collectors — each originally selected in a mad scramble during the beloved Art Dash party, which returns this Friday, April 11.

The Art Dash party is always one of the most anticipated events of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Each year, adventurous art seekers line up for the chance to sprint for original artwork. Organizers draw names at random, and when someone hears theirs, the clock starts ticking. They have just 60 seconds to race across the room and claim a piece from the curated selection.

Artists participating in the renowned festival donate original work to the event, adding to the excitement. To commemorate the Waterway Arts Festival’s 20th anniversary, local artist Annette Palmer curated a special exhibit celebrating two decades of dashing for art. Several local art lovers have donated their selections for the show, which runs through May 8.

Among the featured pieces are works by former artists-in-residence including ceramicist Cathra-Anne Barker and fiber artist Amos Amit.

Supporting the Next Generation Of Artists

While the art is impressive, the event’s true legacy lies in its impact on local students. The Art Dash party is a fundraiser for The Woodlands Arts Council‘s scholarship program.

“This event has raised more than $500,000 over the last 20 years and we’ve granted 282 scholarships,” TWAC executive director and CEO Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “In the last three years, we’ve changed our process. We now conduct portfolio reviews, and it’s very competitive. We had 39 applicants this year and 14 students won scholarships.”

Several board members and local collectors attended the exhibit opening, including TWAC board member Nancy Charbonneau, who loaned three pieces for the show.

“I’m an interior designer, but I’m naturally attracted to the outdoors,” Charbonneau tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “All three of my pieces reflect that.

“Art Dash is an amazing place to build a collection. These are original works, and every one has a story. That’s what makes it such a special event.”

Ann Snyder, another longtime attendee, shared a favorite memory from one of the first Art Dash parties.

“Back in the early years, my daughter worked for the Town Center Improvement District before we became a township,” Snyder says. “She was on the board with Nick Wolda and helped pull the names. I kept thinking, ‘She’s going to call mine any second now.’

“I was the very last name drawn, and I ended up with a wonderful piece.”

The Art Dash party will be held this Friday, April 11 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. For more information and tickets, go here.