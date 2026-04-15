Sprinting For Art — The Woodlands’ Unique Art Dash Turns Collecting Into a Fun Sport

Event co-chairs Bruce Tough and Dr. Ann Snyder at the Art Dash gala during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy of Jen Bruse)

Haley Garcia, President of the Board of Directors for The Woodlands Arts Council, welcomed guests to the Art Dash party. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Nick Wolda, President of Visit The Woodlands, at the Art Dash Party. Wolda was one of the founders of the Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2026's Featured Artist Taman VanScoy (far right) gets into the Art Dash. (Photo courtesy of Kathleen O. Ryan)

Nick Wolda and Judy Olson with Haley Garcia at the Art Dash party. Olson served as auctioneer for the six live auction items before the dash. (Photo by Kathleen O. Ryan)

A dasher shows her selection at the Art Dash party at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Kathleen O. Ryan)

It is sprint unlike any other — complete with art prizes. Kicking off The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, the Art Dash party, chaired by Bruce Tough and Ann Snyder this year, saw art lovers running to collect art. Participants receive 60 seconds to quickly chose from donated art works.

Many of the more than 200 juried artists in The Waterway Arts Festival donate a piece for the evening’s fun. The Woodlands Arts Council board of director Haley Garcia made it to a point to thank those participating artists.

“A big thank you to all of the artists who donated a piece of art for tonight’s dash,” Garcia says. “It is with their generosity that we’re able to make a tremendous impact with the proceeds of tonight’s event benefiting our scholarship program, our micro grants, educational outreach and our senior programs.”

Gala co-chairs Ann Snyder and Bruce Tough spoke about the importance of art in the pioneering master planned community as first envisioned by George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell.

“It’s absolutely remarkable to see how the arts have enriched the vitality as well as the social fabric in The Woodlands,” Snyder says. “This legacy began with the mission of George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell, whose very deep commitment to the arts helped shape this community that we all love to live, work and play. And pray.

“From the creation of the Cynthia Woods Pavilion, to their belief that the arts are essential to a thriving, connected community. I truly believe that they would be very, very proud of the impact that this organization has made and the continued dedication of The Woodlands Arts Council.”

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More Than a World Class Arts Festival

This Art Dash is one the most anticipated events of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival every year. Aventurous art seekers line up for the chance to sprint for original artwork. Organizers draw names at random, and when someone hears theirs, the clock starts ticking. They have just 60 seconds to race across the room and claim an art piece from the curated selection.

Talk about making art even more fun.

Still for The Woodlands Arts Council, there is a larger mission. One that continues throughout the whole year.

“For over 20 years, the Woodlands Arts Council has had one clear mission – making art matter,” Woodlands Arts Council CEO and executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “What began as a single vision to bring a world class arts festival to The Woodlands has grown into a leading nonprofit organization investing in the creative future of our region. Our mission is simple and powerful, to enrich our community through cultural and educational programming that encourages, supports and promotes the visual, performing and literary arts.

“We are best known for producing the nationally-acclaimed Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. But we are more than a festival. The Texas Fine Craft show expands artistic access beyond The Woodlands, positioning our region as a growing destination for exceptional fine craft artists and collectors across the south. A Young Makers market prepares the next generation.

“Students learn business and marketing skills, then step into the real world of entrepreneurship by selling their work in a public market created just for them.

“Our dedicated office and gallery create a year round home for the arts offering free exhibitions that deepen engagement across our community, beyond events and exhibitions. Our public art program helps shape The Woodlands’ artistic identity.

“Together with our partners, we have helped build one of the largest and most respected public art collections in Texas. Education is at the heart of everything we do. In the past 20 years alone, we have invested more than $1.8 million directly back into our community.”

That is making art pay off in all sorts of ways. Ready, set, sprint for art.

What about next year? The 2027 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is already scheduled for April 9 through April 11, 2027.