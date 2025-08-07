Iconic Montrose Venue Transforms Into Houston’s Ultimate Movie Party With Art League Flair

Art League Houston’s Montrose Art Party, nicknamed MARTY, drew a crowd of art and film aficionados to a happening place. Co-chairs Catherine D. Anspon and John Walker, and Tyler Hough welcomed 300 art devotees to the historic nonprofit’s gallery in Montrose.

The theme, “A Night at the Movies,” encouraged attendees to come dressed as their favorite cinema characters. Spotted in the throng were Beetlejuice, Rainbow Brite, Lady Bird, Talladega Nights and more inspired outfits — plus classic black-tie and red-carpet looks.

Per the theme, concessions and movie snacks were on deck, including bags of popcorn courtesy of Whole Foods, nachos from La Mexicana, candy boxes, Topo Chico sparkling water, Saint Arnold beer, and signature cocktails. DJ YungChris spun records while partygoers viewed and acquired artworks from the 2025 Healing Arts Exhibition. The showcase featured works from many talents, including Shirley Konnateh, Trinity “TriStar” Stardust, Lisa Marie Smith and Derinda Cay.

A “Small Gems” silent auction also created buzz. Collectors initiated brisk bidding on creations from Katy Anderson, Sol Diaz-Peña, Mitch Pengra, McKay Otto, Preston Gaines and more. The evening’s top lots turned out to be Patrick Medrano‘s YELLOW, 2024, which went to Otto and husband Keith Coffee, and Susan Budge’s Eye Spy Cherries, 2025, snapped up by Deasa Turner and Doug Harris.

The evening honored longtime Houston arts patron Lester Marks, who drew much attention in a mustard yellow suit and a crown crafted by Anthony Pabillano. Marks’ Curated Collection Auction, which took place in summer 2024, was a source of critical funds for Art League Houston’s Healing Arts program.

By the end of the evening, this red-carpet night broke Art League Houston records by raising more than $33,000. The proceeds from MARTY fund Art League’s signature Healing Arts community program, which provides free art classes for people living with disabilities and chronic illnesses. This year marked the 35th anniversary of this affirming and transformative initiative.

PC Seen: Art League Houston team including executive director Jennie Ash, community programs manager Mehek Ahmed, board president Katy Schawe, curator Zhaira Costiniano, and Healing Arts teachers Emily Sloan and Rebecca Bass; past ALH board president Cara Lambright; gallerists including Barbara Davis, Heidi Vaughan, and Vivianne Falcó; artist Danny Rolph, in from London; co-chair fiancé Jake Riley; honoree wife Dr. Penelope Marks; Mathis Walker; Mia de los Reyes; Doug Welsh; Melissa Richardson Banks; Christopher Gaber; Chloë Stewart; Derinda Cay; Gonzo247 and Carolyn Casey Figueroa, high bidders on Katy Anderson’s photo; Claire Cusack, acquiring the McKay Otto painting; Rick Nugent; Susan Bray; Sarah Bray; Brandy McBeth; Taylor Knapps; Evan Angelique Coleman; and Trent Teinert.

Save the Date: Art League Houston’s 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! is set to take place Friday, October 10th at Houston’s Thompson Hotel. For more information and tickets, go here.