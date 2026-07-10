Your PaperCity Account
Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Flower Power Art Party Makes Montrose Even More Colorful

Art League Keeps It Healing

By Danielle N. Bartholet //

1/0
Jennifer Franco, Alex Nett at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Jennifer Franco, Alex Nett at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Kimberly & James Bell, co-chair Eleanor Williams at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Kimberly & James Bell, co-chair Eleanor Williams at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Co-chair Tyler Hough & Jake Riley at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Co-chair Tyler Hough & Jake Riley at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Eleanora Rodriguez, Dylan Anderson at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Eleanora Rodriguez, Dylan Anderson at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Chanel Wiese-Carl at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Chanel Wiese-Carl at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Clark Caperton & Alex Zuniga at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Clark Caperton & Alex Zuniga at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Zhaira Costiniano, Mehek Ahmed, Karolina Cantu at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Zhaira Costiniano, Mehek Ahmed, Karolina Cantu at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Barbara Davis, Lester Marks, Kimberly Germillion, Yvonne Garcia, Catherine D. Anspon & John Walker at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Barbara Davis, Lester Marks, Kimberly Germillion, Yvonne Garcia, Catherine D. Anspon & John Walker at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

When you’re throwing an art party in Houston’s vibrant and colorful Montrose neighborhood, theming it with a color and spirit to match seems natural. Which is what Art League Houston did to great success with its annual Montrose Art Party. This MARTY party set a new fundraising record in support of the nonprofit’s longstanding Healing Arts Program.

Co-chaired by dynamic duo of Eleanor Williams and Tyler Hough, the flower power themed evening celebrated the creative talents in Arts League Houston’s Healing Arts program with a buzzy silent auction.

The evening took place at Art League’s historic Montrose campus, with its colorfully painted, eye catching exterior matching the energy of the night perfectly. The floral designs that served as decoration throughout the space came from Thomas McCool’s Bloom Inc. Art lovers also enjoyed unique drink options such as the “Bee’s Knees” cocktail from Johnny’s Gold Brick, as well as beer donated by Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Barbara Davis, Lester Marks, Kimberly Germillion, Yvonne Garcia, Catherine D. Anspon & John Walker at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)
Co-chair Eleanor Williams, Yvonne Garcia, co-chair Tyler Hough, Kimberly Gremillion, Lester Marks, Catherine D. Anspon, Barbara Davis at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Attendees arrived in colorful and playful outfits to match the interior theme, lending a pop floral ambience to the night. The benefit brought out a crowd of Houston artists, collectors, community folks and staunch Art League supporters.

Founded in the 1990s to support those living with HIV/AIDS, Art League Houston’s Healing Arts program has since expanded to include those living with various chronic illnesses and disabilities. Those enrolled in Healing Arts are provided with free weekly art classes and supplies to foster creativity and connection, allowing them to benefit from the healing power of making art.

Healing Arts stands out today among art programs for adults in the City of Houston, as it’s one of the few not taking place in a hospital or clinical setting  — but in a recognized art space.

MARTY Healing Arts Houston Art League
Eleanora Rodriguez, Dylan Anderson at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Significantly each of the 25 Healing Arts talents featured in the exhibition sold work at MARTY. The headliners included Ramiro Bermudez, Elisa Cammack, Toccarra Carter, Derinda Cay, Julie Cervantes, Cynthia Edmondson, Betty Gonzalez, Readie Hayward, Jan Huff, Lesa Jackson, Edwin Johnston, Eileen Keller, Maggie Kilpatrick, Shirley Konnateh, Byron Mays, Larry McEntire, Jose Luis Mogollon, Rick Nugent, Lillian Cooper Roddy, Jeanneann Saad, Debra Simms, Lisa Marie Smith, Trinity Stardust, Norman Umstead, and Russell Wilde.

PC Seen: ALH executive director Jennie Ash and community programs manager Mehek Ahmed, who oversees Healing Arts, joined by board members Sarah Beth Wilson, Liz Klingensmith, Yvonne Garcia, Gabrielle Gunn, John Luu, Toi Anderson, Jennifer Blanco, Mitra Murthy, Brittany Cox, Jake Riley; andother guestsClark Caperton and Alex Zuniga, top collector Lester Marks, Michael Golden, Terri Gerber, Jamie Flatt, Council Member Mario Castillo, Kimberly and James Bell, Daisy Perez, Angela Uchytil, Barbara Davis, John Mason Walker, Minnette and Peter Boesel, Hugo Regan, and Zachary Gresham.

1/0
Art League Houston 2026 Artist of the Year Honoree Jamal Cyrus (Photo by Jay Clark Films)

Art League Houston 2026 Artist of the Year Honoree Jamal Cyrus (Photo by Jay Clark Films)

Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership Honoree Surpik Angelini (Photo by Fabiola Lopez Duran)

Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership Honoree Surpik Angelini (Photo by Fabiola Lopez Duran)

Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts Honoree César Martinez (Courtesy César Martinez)

Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts Honoree César Martinez (Courtesy César Martinez)

Art League Houston 2026 Texas Patron of the Year Honoree Joe Diaz with an artwork by Jesus Treviño (Courtesy Joe Diaz)

Art League Houston 2026 Texas Patron of the Year Honoree Joe Diaz with an artwork by Jesus Treviño (Courtesy Joe Diaz)

What’s Next For Art League Houston

Art League’s fall promises to be epic. Marking its 78th year as one of Houston’s oldest arts nonprofits, Art League plans to put on a gala, titled Re/Mix, honoring four game changesr in the Texas art world.

Artist of the Year goes to Jamal Cyrus, for his work using everyday materials to forge works that reflect upon the Black-American experience. 

Lifetime Achievement awards will be presented to San Antonio-based artist César Martinez, for his powerful paintings that speak to the Chicano Art Movement; and Houston’s grand private patroness Surpik Angelini, respected for her Transart Foundation, a platform for art and anthropology.

Finally Patron of the Year accolades are going to collector extraordinaire Joe Diaz of San Antonio, known for his decades of advocacy for Chicano artists and the preservation of their work. 

Houston Art League’s “Re/Mix” Gala will be held on Friday, October 9 at 7 pm at Houston’s Thompson Hotel. Find more information and tickets, go here

Additional reporting for this article came from Catherine D. Anspon.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
4301 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Beaird
This property is listed by: Cynthia Beaird (214) 797-1167 Email Realtor
4301 Fairfax Avenue
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
6517 Prestonshire Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6517 Prestonshire Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chase Duran
This property is listed by: Chase Duran (214) 621-9446 Email Realtor
6517 Prestonshire Lane
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
3621 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3621 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3621 Shenandoah Street
4301 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4301 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4301 Belclaire Avenue
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3021 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
3021 Southwestern Boulevard
3311 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3311 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Allison Plutko
This property is listed by: Allison Plutko (972) 989-6484 Email Realtor
3311 Greenbrier Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
6743 Gaston Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6743 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kelli Green
This property is listed by: Kelli Green (214) 500-8805 Email Realtor
6743 Gaston Avenue
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Fresh For Summer
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X