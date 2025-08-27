Art Teachers Showcased and Championed By The Woodlands Arts Council — These Lessons In Expression Change Lives

These art educators are appreciative of this stage in The Woodlands.

Dandridge Reed, art teacher at Grand Oaks High School, speaks about his work at the opening of "Lessons in Expression" at The Woodlands Arts Council's gallery space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Art educator Ethan Hunt speaks about his pieces in "Lessons in Expression." He has three pieces included in the show. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Emily Rensink Taylor discusses her art at the opening of the "Lessons in Expression" exhibit. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Art educator Robbi Pratt spoke about the series she has planned on women. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands Arts Council’s gallery is showcasing a new exhibition dubbed “Lessons in Expression,” featuring the work of 20 local art educators, celebrating the creativity of those leading local art classrooms.

The show brings together teachers whose commitment to creativity extends beyond their own art into the lives of countless students. As artists and educators, their sense of mission, dedication and passion is channeled into a calling to inspire the next generation of kids through artistic expression.

“This exhibition is a testament to the artistic excellence and heartfelt devotion of our community of educators,” Dr. Lisa Davis, fine arts specialist at Conroe Independent School District and a TWAC Board of Directors member, notes. “Their work in the classroom lays the foundation for creative thinking, emotional growth and cultural literacy among our youth.

“We are excited to see their talents being celebrated in this meaningful way.”

Exhibit curator Annette Palmer knows the critical role that art teachers fill.

“Art teachers are really, really unique,” Palmer says. “They’re absolute lifesavers and superstars, as well as teaching all the fundamentals and technicalities that are involved in art. They pull out the creative side and the emotional side of the students, which is really important.

“It’s important for the students, the artists and also for everyone who views the art. Because we can make a connection in that way.”

Teachers Who Create

Evan Hunt, who has been teaching art at Collins Intermediate for the past eight years, got three pieces in the show. The opportunity to display his work means a lot to this teacher.

“I’m really inspired by art nouveau,” Hunt says. “So Alphonse Mucha, Gustav, Klimt. I like having metallics in my art. I like that you can only get the full true experience by being in front of the actual piece. I’m really fascinated by pattern, trying to find where it’s realistic, and then see how far you can take it and still keep it kind of suggesting what you want.”

Dandridge Reed, an art educator at Grand Oaks High School in his 21st year, is embracing having this creative stage too.

“Thank you to The Woodlands Arts Council,” Reed says. “It’s really great that we have the opportunity to show our work. I get paid to talk about other people’s work. So it’s not very often I actually get to talk about my own, which is kind of nice. The two pieces that I have — one of those, the forest scene, and the one with the duck decoys on it.

“What I really like about that idea is that people can come into work, and they can kind of bring some of their own personal story with them when they view artwork.”

Each of the teachers brings a unique perspective and an artistic vision to the exhibition, showcasing a rich diversity of artistic styles and techniques. This art show promises to be an inspiring event, featuring works that range from ceramics to paintings. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the artists, gaining insights into their creative processes and learning how their experiences as teachers influence their work. This celebration of talent not only highlights the exceptional skills of these educators but also fosters a sense of community and appreciation for the arts in The Woodlands.

Featured artists teach at a variety of local schools, including Bear Branch Intermediate, Caney Creek High School, Clark Intermediate, Collins Intermediate, Conroe Virtual School, Ethos School of the Arts, Grand Oaks High School, Jensen Workshops, Kaufman Elementary, Magnolia High School, Oak Ridge High School, Potteryland and Clay Bar, School of Science and Technology, The John Cooper School, The Woodlands College Park High School and The Woodlands Methodist School.

The featured artists are Jessica Baust, Stacy Bowden, Hillary Evans, Dee Everet, Evan Hunt, Sonia Inkster, Ivy Jensen, Kyle McAvoy, Jessica McKinney, Jamila Musa-Carr, Kelly Packard-Rowley, Erin Pope, Robbi Pratt, Tara Ratliff, Dandridge Reed, Tatiana Sainz-Conklin, Jennifer Signe’ Schiebel, Amy Spencer, Emily Rensink Taylor and Joshua Young.

Teach and art on.

The Lessons In Expression exhibit runs through October 23. The Woodlands Arts Council’s gallery is located at 9450 Grogan’s Mill. It is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm.