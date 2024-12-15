From Working at the Pub to Published — Novelist Lisa Jewell Shares Her Unlikely Path to Becoming a Star Author In The Woodlands

The John Cooper Signature Author Series celebrated its 20th anniversary on at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott with keynote speaker Lisa Jewell and a book sale event.

Adele Cheng, a 4th grader at John Cooper, had her book, "Best Friends Forever," available for purchase. She both wrote and illustrated the book.

Lisa Jewell delivered the keynote address at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott as part of the John Cooper Signature Author Series. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The written word still packs a punch. Bestselling author Lisa Jewell captivated a crowd of more than 750 at The John Cooper School Fine Arts Council’s 20th annual Signatures Author Series at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. Jewell served as the keynote speaker, celebrating two decades of literary excellence.

Jewell has written numerous bestsellers and psychological thrillers, including the fan-favorite None Of This Is True, which is currently in development at Netflix. Her most recent book titled Breaking The Dark is the first in the Marvel Crime series. Jewell published her debut novel Ralph’s Part in 1999.

During her keynote speech, Jewell recounted her journey from unemployed secretary to becoming a New York Times bestselling author of 23 novels. “I was a very poor student, lacking in ambition,” she says. “I didn’t go to university. At age 26, I was an out-of-work secretary. I had no focus, no drive and no dreams.”

Jewell credited an inspiring teacher from her early years for sparking her love of writing. “Miss McKee was a brilliant teacher who made me want to please her,” Jewel says. “One of the formative moments in my mediocre school career was the night that my mother got home from a parent teacher meeting.

“She was holding a poem about jungle animals and asked very carefully if I copied it, because Miss McKee did not believe that a 7-year-old girl had written it herself A flame lit in my heart, waiting for someone to turn it on. Sadly, Miss McKee was the only teacher to light that little flame. It eventually fizzled out.”

Nearly 20 years later, an encouraging friend reignited that spark. Lisa Jewell confessed she wanted to write a novel. “My friend told me to do it,” Jewell recalls. “I said I didn’t have time to write a novel. I had to go to work at the pub. She said, ‘Just write three chapters and see how it goes.’ She even offered me a free dinner. Because I quite like the sound of a free dinner, I agreed.”

Those three chapters landed Jewell a literary agent, compelling her to complete her first novel.

Jewell also offered advice to aspiring authors, emphasizing the importance of action over hesitation. “I think the biggest obstacle that most writers face is overthinking the whole process,” Jewell notes. “So many people who want to write think about it too much. They decide it’s going to be too difficult, too hard. And they’re not going to be good enough.”

The Future of Literature

Chaired by Melissa Dunlop and Ashley Oliphant, the John Cooper Signatures Author Series also included a book fair featuring 22 visiting authors, including two current John Cooper students. Junior Ulysses Hsu and fourth-grader Adele Cheng proudly showcased their work.

Hsu, who wrote his first book at 13, donated proceeds from his book sales to the John Cooper School’s Fine Arts program.

“I’ve always been fascinated with reading and science, and I’ve discovered a way to share my passion with others,” Hsu says. “I hope to inspire other kids through my children’s book.”

Cheng’s book titled Best Friends Forever, which she both wrote and illustrated, was also available for purchase.