Houston’s Ashe Summer Market Is Full of Unique Art Finds — This Artist Collective’s Moving Sale Is Anything But Ordinary

In anticipation of a relocation to the Ion District, The Community Artists’ Collective is putting on its first ever summer art retail event. Previously, the group only held events over the holiday season. But now the Ashe Summer Market is here, with hours running from 11 am to 4 pm this Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at the Community Artist Collective’s current Bermac building residence.

Expect all types of handmade, restored or up-purposed items, all of which are culturally significant to various communities, at this Ashe Summer Market.

In an attempt to travel lightly to the new location, the artists collective is selling market items sourced from previous exhibits and quilting events. Unique pieces include quilted art squares by Carolyn Crump, donated dolls and a Makonde Fertility Mask. As for the antique items, Community Artists’ Collective director Michelle Barnes sources directly from antique vendors she has been working with for years. Items on display and for sale include African fabrics, statuary, vessels and masks.

The Community Artists’ Collective is an outreach center focused on diversity and inclusion surrounding the arts. The collective’s mission is to provide an educational and cultural link among African American artists and all communities to inspire unlimited creativity. The collective hosts quilting classes with its in-house quilters, and looks to community members and local markets to find artists to showcase.

Visitors can explore the current building before the move — and dive into the past with the Ancestors Wall. The wall showcases old family photographs, doodles, stickers, pins and keys. All from members of the community. This scrapbook wall was “established to convey to children and remind adults that there were people that we know and do not know who set the examples, laid the foundation and walked the path that helped us get this far on our respective journeys,” Community Artists’ Collective member Merian Sherrod says.

The collective’s new location will house a year round gift shop, so visitors can buy Ashe Market items throughout the year. Other plans include a new entrepreneurial advisory program available to all artisans to assist, support and advise them in their endeavors, with Ashe market as a component of The Community Artists’ Collective’s entrepreneurs program.

In the new location Ashe Market will be a part of a new gallery space.

The Community Artists’ Collective’s Ashe Summer Market is taking place at 4101 San Jacinto Street, Suite 116 (San Jacinto at Cleburne) from 11 am to 4 pm this Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. You can even take a peek into the in house quilting studio, where some of the blankets for sale are made.