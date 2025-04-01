Arts

Dallas’ Augustus Owen Foundation Announces Its Second Artist Residency — Iván Argote Will Show His Work at Dallas Contemporary This Fall

Plus, An Intimate Artist Salon Series To Look Out For

BY // 04.01.25
061 Peter Augustus Owen and Brad Owen with Mari Tanimoto’s Fluffy I, 2023 Photo by Beau Bumpas

Bradford Owen and Peter Augustus Owen with Mari Tanimoto’s Fluffy I, 2023. (Photo by Beau Bumpas)

The under-the-radar art story of the season mirrors the understated and modest demeanor of its founders. The Augustus Owen Foundation was quietly established two years ago by gallerist Peter Augustus Owen and his husband, SMU grad Bradford Owen, a management/consulting exec in global-marketing supply chains. They met in Dallas in 2005, when Peter was home from Asia for the holidays, then moved together to Hong Kong in 2008 for the dealer’s art career, which to date has included the role of associate publisher of ArtAsiaPacific magazine and a PR and marketing gig for global gallery powerhouse Perrotin in Asia.

The Augustus Owen Foundation stepped into the spotlight during Dallas Arts Month last year, welcoming the first artist to their residency — an enviable arrangement boasting a studio and living space ensconced in a 5,400-square-foot Highland Park manse near Knox Street, just off the Katy Trail. Their inaugural resident, the high-profile Gabriel Rico, a Perrotin-represented sculptor and installation artist whose work is informed by Surrealism, was celebrated in a swank cocktail bash at the Hotel Swexan, then showcased in a Nasher Sculpture Center talk aligned with Dallas Art Fair, with Rico in conversation with Nasher curator Jed Morse.

This month, Venice Biennale alum artist Iván Argote alights in town for the second Augustus Owen residency. Fresh from Manhattan acclaim for his droll enormous pigeon sculpture Dinosaur along the High Line, Argote is also the artist behind the recent Wild Flowers, a figurative bronze for Katy Trail. During his residency, he will be creating work for his October 2025 show at Dallas Contemporary.

Stay tuned for an intimate artist salon series with the Dallas Contemporary launching soon. The ambitious end game of the foundation, Peter says, is “promoting dialogue through the arts and social sciences to enrich the cultural and intellectual landscape of Dallas.” 

Learn more here.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
read full series
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Curated Collection

Swipe
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X