Abbyjackson2 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
AbbyJackson3 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Bowie House art (Photo by Bowie House)
AbbyJackson1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
JacobLovett1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
01
05

Abby Jackson's pieces in this exhibition focus on Mexico's national sport: charrería. (Photo by Bowie House)

02
05

Jackson poses next to a gold-leaf painting. (Photo by Bowie House)

03
05

Jacob Lovett's works often include characters going off the frame towards a window of blank space. (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)

04
05

Abigail Faye Jackson's paintings are done with a golf-leaf background to add a touch of surrealism. (Photo by Bowie House)

05
05

Lovett adds details to his piece. (Photo by Bowie House)

Abbyjackson2 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
AbbyJackson3 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Bowie House art (Photo by Bowie House)
AbbyJackson1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
JacobLovett1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Arts

Two Fort Worth Artists Join Forces for a New Western-Meets-Modern Exhibition at Bowie House

"West of Real" Blends Western Culture and Surrealism

BY // 04.21.25
photography Bowie House
Abby Jackson's pieces in this exhibition focus on Mexico's national sport: charrería. (Photo by Bowie House)
Jackson poses next to a gold-leaf painting. (Photo by Bowie House)
Jacob Lovett's works often include characters going off the frame towards a window of blank space. (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Abigail Faye Jackson's paintings are done with a golf-leaf background to add a touch of surrealism. (Photo by Bowie House)
Lovett adds details to his piece. (Photo by Bowie House)
1
5

Abby Jackson's pieces in this exhibition focus on Mexico's national sport: charrería. (Photo by Bowie House)

2
5

Jackson poses next to a gold-leaf painting. (Photo by Bowie House)

3
5

Jacob Lovett's works often include characters going off the frame towards a window of blank space. (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)

4
5

Abigail Faye Jackson's paintings are done with a golf-leaf background to add a touch of surrealism. (Photo by Bowie House)

5
5

Lovett adds details to his piece. (Photo by Bowie House)

Fort Worth’s Bowie House is known for its unique art collection, which blends classic Western heritage with a modern style through paintings, sculptures, metal works, and even packing tape.

The newest exhibition, West of Real, hones in on this modern and western unity with works by two born-and-raised Fort Worth artists: Abigail Faye Jackson and Jacob Lovett. Opening on April 27, West of Real anchors traditional western style while playfully incorporating elements of surrealism and realms of fantasy.

AbbyJackson1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Abigail Faye Jackson’s paintings are done with a golf-leaf background to add a touch of surrealism. (Photo by Bowie House)

Abigail Faye Jackson Focuses on Charrería

Jackson’s pieces in the Bowie House exhibition center around charrería, the national sport of Mexico that blends equestrian skills with Mexican culture.

“My hope is that viewers will discover the parallels between these equestrian traditions and come away with a sense of unity, recognizing that Texas and Mexico have always been, and always will be, profoundly connected,” she tells PaperCity. In these works, she focuses on various charrería participants, from a charro (a traditional Mexican horseman) to an escaramuza rider. (Escaramuza is an all-female equestrian sport where riders perform synchronized routines on horseback.)

In each piece, Jackson sets the participants against a backdrop of 23-karat gold leaf, which is where a new realm is created. “The gold isn’t decorative, it’s immersive,” she says. “It creates a luminous atmosphere where the subjects seem suspended in time, caught between past and future.” As you walk past each piece, the reflective gold surface reveals glimpses of your own image, inviting you into the narrative.

JacobLovett1 (Photo by Courtesy Bowie House)
Lovett adds details to his piece. (Photo by Bowie House)

Jacob Lovett and Cowboys on Horseback

In the Bowie House exhibition, Lovett’s works focus on the American West through paintings of cowboys on horseback. However, these cowboys are often riding off the landscape, into a blank, white canvas full of the unknown.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

“I often construct my compositions to resemble looking through a window — both literally and metaphorically,” Lovett says. “These aren’t just compositional frames. They serve as portals into intimate, contemplative moments.”

Lovett further notes that these windows become a threshold. “They’re an invitation to pause, to consider, and reflect,” he says. “In this way, my work enters a kind of quiet, internal realm that isn’t bound by linear time or narrative. It becomes a space where memory, longing, and stillness blur together — a place that feels both real and imagined. And for me, that’s where the fantasy lives. Not in the fantastical sense, but in the emotional dreamspace — a heightened reality shaped by reflection and reverence.”

Lovett’s characters in his paintings rarely face the viewer, often turned inward or looking beyond, which further invites the viewer to do the same by stepping through the window into a timeless place. Lovett says these windows act as a metaphor for perspective and introspection, prompting viewers to ask, “Are we witnessing someone else’s memory?” “Are we looking into their past, or projecting our own experiences?” And “Is the window a literal view — or a portal into a moment that’s already passed, imagined, or never existed at all?”

At the exhibition opening, guests are invited to meet the artists in person and learn about the inspirations and creative processes. Tickets to opening night at Bowie House are free and available here.

Featured Events
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Featured Properties

Swipe
3032 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3032 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3032 Locke Lane
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
2740 Arbuckle
West University
FOR SALE

2740 Arbuckle
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2740 Arbuckle
115 Park Laureate
Memorial
FOR SALE

115 Park Laureate
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
115 Park Laureate
1758 Rice Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1758 Rice Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1758 Rice Boulevard
10631 Ella Lee Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10631 Ella Lee Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
10631 Ella Lee Lane
6632 Brompton Road
West University
FOR SALE

6632 Brompton Road
WEst University, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6632 Brompton Road
2005 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2005 Harvard
Houston, TX

$618,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2005 Harvard
11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11340 Holidan Way
102 Quitman Street
Woodland Park
FOR SALE

102 Quitman Street
HOUSTON, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
102 Quitman Street
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X