Making Carnies Cool — Houston’s Fresh Arts Is Keeping Is Taking Its Freaky Fun Costume Parties To New Heights

The Glow Ball benefiting Fresh Arts
Marita Fairbanks, Palmer Schooley, Kasi Kubiak and Connor Estes (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
52720913249_ed14117b51_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Palmer & Merry Schooley (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
ThePaintBall_050_Charles Ward,Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus
Tim and Tamara Bonar, Merry Schooley, Lenny Matuszewski and Michael Bickham (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Marita and JB Fairbanks_9302 (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
CharlieHorsePhotosDSC_9646 (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
01
09

In 2019, Fresh Arts' Glow Ball honored those in our community who share our mission to champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in the business of art.

02
09

Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks, co-chair Palmer Schooley, Kasi Kubiak, Connor Estes at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

03
09

Marcia Davidoff, Tanya Strum & Mark Strum, Randy Davidoff, Lauren Grossbard

04
09

Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

05
09

Co-chairs Palmer & Merry Schooley at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

06
09

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at Fresh Arts Gala 2016: Paint Ball

07
09

Tim and Tamara Bonar, co-chair Merry Schooley, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

08
09

Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks & JB Fairbanks at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

09
09

An acrobat performs at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

The Glow Ball benefiting Fresh Arts
Marita Fairbanks, Palmer Schooley, Kasi Kubiak and Connor Estes (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
52720913249_ed14117b51_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Palmer & Merry Schooley (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
ThePaintBall_050_Charles Ward,Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus
Tim and Tamara Bonar, Merry Schooley, Lenny Matuszewski and Michael Bickham (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Marita and JB Fairbanks_9302 (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
CharlieHorsePhotosDSC_9646 (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Arts / Galleries

Making Carnies Cool — Houston’s Fresh Arts Is Keeping Is Taking Its Freaky Fun Costume Parties To New Heights

The Carni-Ball Is Here

BY // 03.28.25
Julie Abbott Koivum, Marita Fairbanks, Kasi Kubiak at Fresh Arts Gala 2019: Glow Ball
Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks, co-chair Palmer Schooley, Kasi Kubiak, Connor Estes at Fresh Arts Gala 2024: Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Marcia Davidoff, Tanya Strum & Mark Strum, Randy Davidoff, Lauren Grossbard at Fresh Arts Gala 2017: Cinema Ball
Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Gala 2023: Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)
Co-chairs Palmer & Merry Schooley at Fresh Arts Gala 2024: Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at Fresh Arts Gala 2016: Paint Ball
Tim and Tamara Bonar, co-chair Merry Schooley, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham at Fresh Arts Gala 2024: Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks & JB Fairbanks at Fresh Arts Gala 2023: Thunder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
An acrobat performs at Fresh Arts Gala 2023: Thunder Ball. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
1
9

In 2019, Fresh Arts' Glow Ball honored those in our community who share our mission to champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in the business of art.

2
9

Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks, co-chair Palmer Schooley, Kasi Kubiak, Connor Estes at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

3
9

Marcia Davidoff, Tanya Strum & Mark Strum, Randy Davidoff, Lauren Grossbard

4
9

Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

5
9

Co-chairs Palmer & Merry Schooley at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

6
9

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at Fresh Arts Gala 2016: Paint Ball

7
9

Tim and Tamara Bonar, co-chair Merry Schooley, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

8
9

Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks & JB Fairbanks at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

9
9

An acrobat performs at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Carnies and showmen can rejoice. Fresh Arts returns with its annual costume gala this Saturday, March 29 at The Garage HTX. Dust off your big top attire, because this year’s theme is a freaky and fun one. Get ready for the Carni-Ball. 

The evening kicks off with the VIP Ringmaster’s Reception (7 pm to 8 pm), where VIP ticket holders can enjoy specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, exclusive early access to the silent auction and exciting live entertainment from Renegade Carnies. The Houston-based performance art collective will showcase its signature belly dancing, fire installations and flow arts.  

Afterwards, step right up for the Big Top Dance Bash (8 pm to 11 pm, general admission), which includes an open bar, dance floor, various fun carnival booths, silent auction, raffle prizes and photo booth, all set to live music from DJ Yung Chris

52720913249_ed14117b51_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Gala 2023: Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

Fresh Arts is partnering with FLATS Art Gallery, which curated a selection of artworks by Houston-based talents for the silent auction. Bid for these one-of-a-kind pieces, as well as luxury lifestyle items and experiences. 

The Carni-Ball host committee is composed of local artists and community members, Fresh Arts’ board of directors and Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks. This year, the committee is honoring two iconic local artists — Houston-based graffiti artist Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau and Zine Fest Houston, Texas’ longest-running and largest zine festival.

A defining feature of a Fresh Arts gala is its out-of-this-world costumes, which revolve around a different theme each year. For the Carni-Ball, as the name suggests, the idea is to come dressed in your best carnival attire. Whether that be a cunning ringmaster, bizarre freakshow, vintage clown, circus animal, or any other unique look. Fresh Arts has even curated a Pinterest board to help inspire Carni-Ball attendees. 

JB + Marita Fairbanks, founders of Fresh Arts, and former board member James Phelan (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
JB Fairbanks & Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks, James Phelan at Fresh Arts Wonder Ball (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

The annual gala is critical to helping Fresh Arts continue its mission of supporting artists and enriching Houston’s art community. The funds from Carni-Ball will go towards the nonprofit’s operating expenses and year-round services, including training, workshops, community engagement, fiscal sponsorships, a six-week artist residency and more. 

Fresh Arts’ Carni-Ball is set to take place this Saturday, March 29, from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm at The Garage HTX (1201 Oliver Street, suite 106). Get more information and tickets here.  

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story to see the most eclectic and eccentric costumes from past Fresh Arts galas.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
23442 Hillcrest Drive
Hockley
FOR SALE

23442 Hillcrest Drive
Hockley, TX

$879,900 Learn More about this property
Linda Shupe
This property is listed by: Linda Shupe (832) 248-3422 Email Realtor
23442 Hillcrest Drive
6224 Overbrook Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6224 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$1,160,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 825-9978 Email Realtor
6224 Overbrook Lane
170 Haversham Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

170 Haversham Drive
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
170 Haversham Drive
3224 Alabama Court
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3224 Alabama Court
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
3224 Alabama Court
178 Reinicke Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/30 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

178 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
178 Reinicke Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X