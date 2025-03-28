Making Carnies Cool — Houston’s Fresh Arts Is Keeping Is Taking Its Freaky Fun Costume Parties To New Heights

In 2019, Fresh Arts' Glow Ball honored those in our community who share our mission to champion Houston artists and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in the business of art.

Carnies and showmen can rejoice. Fresh Arts returns with its annual costume gala this Saturday, March 29 at The Garage HTX. Dust off your big top attire, because this year’s theme is a freaky and fun one. Get ready for the Carni-Ball.

The evening kicks off with the VIP Ringmaster’s Reception (7 pm to 8 pm), where VIP ticket holders can enjoy specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, exclusive early access to the silent auction and exciting live entertainment from Renegade Carnies. The Houston-based performance art collective will showcase its signature belly dancing, fire installations and flow arts.

Afterwards, step right up for the Big Top Dance Bash (8 pm to 11 pm, general admission), which includes an open bar, dance floor, various fun carnival booths, silent auction, raffle prizes and photo booth, all set to live music from DJ Yung Chris.

Fresh Arts is partnering with FLATS Art Gallery, which curated a selection of artworks by Houston-based talents for the silent auction. Bid for these one-of-a-kind pieces, as well as luxury lifestyle items and experiences.

The Carni-Ball host committee is composed of local artists and community members, Fresh Arts’ board of directors and Fresh Arts founder Marita Fairbanks. This year, the committee is honoring two iconic local artists — Houston-based graffiti artist Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau and Zine Fest Houston, Texas’ longest-running and largest zine festival.

A defining feature of a Fresh Arts gala is its out-of-this-world costumes, which revolve around a different theme each year. For the Carni-Ball, as the name suggests, the idea is to come dressed in your best carnival attire. Whether that be a cunning ringmaster, bizarre freakshow, vintage clown, circus animal, or any other unique look. Fresh Arts has even curated a Pinterest board to help inspire Carni-Ball attendees.

The annual gala is critical to helping Fresh Arts continue its mission of supporting artists and enriching Houston’s art community. The funds from Carni-Ball will go towards the nonprofit’s operating expenses and year-round services, including training, workshops, community engagement, fiscal sponsorships, a six-week artist residency and more.

Fresh Arts’ Carni-Ball is set to take place this Saturday, March 29, from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm at The Garage HTX (1201 Oliver Street, suite 106). Get more information and tickets here.

