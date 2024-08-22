A Q&A with Chera Booker — The Local Artist Behind Uptown Dallas Inc.’s Newest Mural

In addition to art installations, Uptown Dallas Inc manages many other initiatives to enhance Uptown for residents, businesses and visitors. (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

Booker's concept breaks outside the bounds of a simple square mural and flows organically through the space, as if the flowers are growing and overtaking the underpass wall and bridge. (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

Booker channels her creative lineage from a family of artists, who often assist with her murals. (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

Booker draws inspiration from botanical nature and flowers, which are proven to create a higher sense of enjoyment and life satisfaction. (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

The mural concept brands the people and lifestyle of Uptown by nodding to the popular magazine, “The New Yorker,” but instead “The Uptowner.” (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

Uptown Dallas is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Dallas. (Photo by Meda Abigail Photography)

Uptown is one of Dallas’ most beloved neighborhoods to live, work, and play. Uptown Dallas Inc. manages the public improvement district (PID) and works to enhance the public realm. Part of enhancing the public realm within Uptown’s boundaries is adding public art, something that the area has become famous for. Decorated with stunning murals, vivacious florals and water features, a walk through Uptown is sure to inspire. And now, the latest addition is art from muralist Chera Booker.

Here, Booker talks all about her work that has been installed at the Blackburn/ Katy Trail underpass in Uptown.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from botanical nature and flowers, which are proven to create a higher sense of enjoyment and life satisfaction. In the busy, high-pressure, fast-paced world that we live in today (such as Uptown), flowers are exactly what the world needs, and I have made it my mission to deliver.

What is the importance of creating art?

Uptown is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Dallas, and I love that they are proud to partner with local artists to bring installations throughout the district. Creating art further enhances Uptown’s live-work-play appeal by infusing color and creativity in a meaningful and unique way. As someone who lives on the Katy Trail, I am excited to bring art that is reflective of how Uptown is ever-growing and ever-growing, just like flowers.

Additionally, my unique installation specifically symbolizes Texas and Uptown’s neighborhood. The concept breaks outside the bounds of a simple square mural and flows organically through the space as if the flowers are growing and overtaking the underpass wall and bridge.

Creating art, murals specifically, not only fuels my passion but allows me to see first-hand how art positively impacts people. My last two murals have been very public murals and all of the “thank you’s” and kindness from everyone passing by makes my job even more fulfilling. Mural painting is hard work, but it is so worth it to see how it brightens someone’s day.

Butterflies often mean a transformation. Was this an important thought when creating this layout?

The mural concept brands the people and lifestyle of Uptown by nodding to the popular magazine, The New Yorker, but instead “The Uptowner.” The visuals represent many aspects of the Uptown lifestyle woven between beautiful Texas wildflowers and butterflies that you can see on Katy Trail. It is eye-catching, creating a place-making feeling, and will maybe even introduce a new name for Uptown residents.

Butterflies are also very personally meaningful for me – they are a way for my family to remember my cousin, who passed away from cancer when we were teenagers. Incorporating butterflies in my murals has always been a great way to remember her and the life she lived.

Can you tell us more about yourself, and how you got connected with this project in Uptown?

I’m a dynamic, Dallas-based muralist, who began my artistic journey in the heart of small-town Texas. Channeling my creative lineage from a family of artists, who often assist with my murals, I started my company in 2018 and have since worked with brands, including Omni Hotels and ItCosmetics. Art is very much a family affair for me – I can often be seen working on the mural with my dad, who was my muralist assistant on The Uptowner. My grandfather also assists with local hometown murals.

Through a call for artists to seek out local talent, I was selected by Uptown Dallas Inc.

“Chera Booker’s mural concept stood out amongst an impressive group of diverse artists, and her mural really brings to life the vibrancy of the Uptown neighborhood,” says Uptown Dallas Inc. “It’s fantastic to see someone who is passionate about living in Uptown bring her talent and passion for the area to the neighborhood where she calls home. We plan to continue partnering with local artists to bring bright, beautiful art installations to concrete underpass walls or vacant buildings.”

In addition to art installations, Uptown Dallas Inc. manages many other initiatives to enhance the neighborhood for residents, businesses, and visitors.

From community programming like the 8th annual Block Party coming up on Thursday, September 26 to the operation of local parks to projects that improve Uptown’s transportation options, pedestrian right of ways, lighting, crosswalks, and more, Uptown Dallas Inc.’s work is a big part of what makes Uptown the premier live-work-play neighborhood in Dallas.