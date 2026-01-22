A Youthful Member of Houston’s Old Guard Dips Her Toes Into Professional Photography — Christiana Reckling Turns Travel Into Art

Photographer Christiana Reckling with 'Pisa, Hold My Dog' and 'Camel Toes' at her debut photographic exhibition (Photo by Mia Bonner Photography)

Photographer Christiana Reckling with 'A Tapestry of Water and Wood' at her debut photography show, held at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Mia Bonner Photography)

Since taking a photography course back in high school at Kinkaid, Christiana Reckling has almost always had a camera in hand. From that class an avocation was born that became a profession. One that led most recently to her first exhibition of travel photography — a formal unveiling of her work at a cocktail reception held at Hotel Granduca.

Among her beautifully framed, oversized (47.5 inches x 34 inches) images of Amsterdam’s Keukenhof Gardens, camels at the Egyptian pyramids playfully titled “Camel Toe,” and the leaning tower of Pisa as backdrop to a hot dog reveal both an eye for the interesting and a sense of humor. The framed travel prints were priced from $3,000 for the larger framed images and $1,650 for just the print.

“I want people to have beautiful art in their home and long-lasting art,” Reckling says. “I want people to be able to afford nice art.”

After graduating from Ole Miss in 2022, Reckling launched her company in 2023 and has been earning her chops snapping images at weddings and special events and travel — all using film.

“Digital and film they both have their pros and cons, but I love film. I love the dark room,” she says. “Film taught me to slow down, to be intentional, and to pay attention to the beauty in both the big and small details.”

A scion of the esteemed, philanthropic Reckling family, Christina Reckling hopes to steer her career toward travel photography. Her sister Lauren Reckling is a SmartFlyer Texas travel advisor and when not accompanying Christiana on her travels, she has arranged the trips.

Family support was seen not only in the turnout but also in the inspired florals that adorned cocktail tables. They were the artful work of Reckling’s aunt Carroll Wessels.

PC Seen: Isla and Tommy Reckling, Elise and James Reckling, Elizabeth Reckling, Anna Reckling, Juli Japhet, Kara Childress, Susanna Moldawer, Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld, Harris Lummis, Johan Rask, Carly Voyles, Emily Gray, Lauren Gray, Amy Womac, Madeline Simpson, Addy Reckling Eiband, Emmy Reckling, Betsy Goodman, Abigail Haley, Mary Ann Mason, Kathleen Hotze, and Anne-Marie Soza.