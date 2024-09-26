Amon Carter Cowboy
Amon Carter’s Cowboy Exhibit – Untitled (cowboy) by Richard Prince
Silent Spikes by Kenneth Tam
01
03

"Caught in the Act" by Otis Kwame Quaicoe can be seen a Amon Carter's new exhibit, "Cowboy." (Courtesy)

02
03

Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit features "Untitled (cowboy)" by Richard Prince. (Courtesy)

03
03

"Silent Spikes" by Kenneth Tam, Still from two-channel video at Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit (Courtesy)

Amon Carter Cowboy
Amon Carter’s Cowboy Exhibit – Untitled (cowboy) by Richard Prince
Silent Spikes by Kenneth Tam
Arts / Museums

A Sneak Peek at “Cowboy” — Fort Worth’s Highly-Anticipated New Exhibit at Amon Carter Museum

Expanding The Narrative of Cowboy Culture Through Art

BY // 09.26.24
"Caught in the Act" by Otis Kwame Quaicoe can be seen a Amon Carter's new exhibit, "Cowboy." (Courtesy)
Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit features "Untitled (cowboy)" by Richard Prince. (Courtesy)
"Silent Spikes" by Kenneth Tam, Still from two-channel video at Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit (Courtesy)
1
3

"Caught in the Act" by Otis Kwame Quaicoe can be seen a Amon Carter's new exhibit, "Cowboy." (Courtesy)

2
3

Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit features "Untitled (cowboy)" by Richard Prince. (Courtesy)

3
3

"Silent Spikes" by Kenneth Tam, Still from two-channel video at Amon Carter's "Cowboy" exhibit (Courtesy)

The newest exhibit to land at Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Cowboy, was organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver ― where it premiered. This is the second and final stop on the exhibition’s tour. It brings together approximately 70 artworks, from sculpture and digital media to photography and paintings.

Cowboy opens on Saturday, September 28.

More than 25 contemporary artists seek to re-examine the significance of cowboy imagery in American culture. And, of course, Amon Carter’s collection of Western art, including masterworks by Remmington and Russell, formed the basis for this unique museum’s ever-growing collection. While those traditional and iconic Western scenes and images are beloved, they don’t tell the whole story of what it means to be a cowboy.

According to a release, this exhibition is “committed to interrogating the Southwest” and “aims to shift the narrative of this figure’s cultural power and significance to be both historically accurate and creatively imaginative.”

Cowboy is organized by Nora Burnett Abrams, Mark G. Falcone Director, and Miranda Lash, Ellen Bruss Senior Curator, both of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The Carter has teamed with Tarrant County College to provide sign language services as a part of their continued access initiative.

Amon Carter's "Cowboy" Exhibit - Untitled (cowboy) by Richard Prince. (Courtesy)
Amon Carter’s “Cowboy” exhibit features “Untitled (cowboy)” by Richard Prince. (Courtesy)

Who is a Cowboy?

Cowboy reexamines a familiar figure represented in the core collection of the Carter, providing new insight into the historical and current realities of the cowboy, not just in art, but across American culture,” says Amon Carter executive director Andrew J. Walker in a statement.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

Here, you’ll find a far more diverse representation of the mythological Western character. Cowboys come in many different forms. They can be Asian American, Latino, Indigenous, Black, LGBTQIA+, Native, or even a woman. This collection examines the diversity of the cowboy across many communities ― that both builds on and challenges the mythology created by Remington and Russell.

There are large audio-visual displays throughout, but one small screen caught my eye ― a ten-minute snippet from a much longer visual artwork produced by Andy Warhol. It depicts a handful of cowboy-attired actors lounging lazily on the concrete floor at his famous New York loft studio, known as The Factory. How they got a live horse up several flights of stairs (or to calmly ride in an elevator) en route to the loft video shoot might be worth its own exhibition.

While the artworks on display span from the mid-1960s to today, the majority of the work was produced in the last 20 years — some even commissioned especially for Cowboy.

Amon Carter's "Cowboy" Exhibit
“Silent Spikes” by Kenneth Tam, Still from the two-channel video at Amon Carter’s “Cowboy” Exhibit (Courtesy)

Expanding the Narrative of Cowboy Culture at Amon Carter

Along with a thorough reexamining of the “legend and lore of the cowboy,” Cowboy is a challenge to long-held assumptions about cowboys and their relationship to land. So, it’s no surprise that colonialism becomes more than just a passing theme ― it’s confronted throughout.

The intention is to reclaim native identity and restore a truer mythology of the West. Most Westerns play (like children do) around images of cowboys (seen as the perennial good guys) and Indians (who are depicted as savages, sometimes even “noble” savages) ― even when the truth is that they were largely protecting their families and food sources.

An equally prickly reality is shown in the work “Rough Rider” by Mel Chin. It’s a sculptural saddle crafted of rusty barbed wire. Barbed wire, of course, completely transformed the open range ― not only penning in livestock but partitioning off parcels of land and transferring ownership from a nomadic people who, up until then, would never have presumed to “own” the land for themselves.

Cowboy also challenges the traditional imagery and its hyper-masculinity ― those rugged, gun-toting, heroic figures smoking Marlboro cigarettes against a sunset backdrop.

In the “hats section” of the exhibit, you’ll also find three bonnets, the kind donned by Mormon settlers. The journey of these women across the harrowing terrain is symbolized by pearl-topped corsage pins ― showing a veneer of beauty and design on the outside but creating a jarring torture device on the inside. The bonnets covered the heads of Mormon women while, at the same time, silencing their voices.

Cowboy represents the full spectrum of the cowboy experience ― honoring a much more diverse cast of characters who have left their indelible mark on the American West. It will be on view through March 16, 2025.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Buzzy Henderson Avenue Spots, Customizable Pasta Places, and More
5 New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Buzzy Henderson Avenue Spots, Customizable Pasta Places, and More
A New Italian Steakhouse With Speakeasy Will Open in Lakewood, Maple Terrace Debuts A Tex-Mex Concept, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A New Italian Steakhouse With Speakeasy Will Open in Lakewood, Maple Terrace Debuts A Tex-Mex Concept, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News
The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Muchacho Owner Debuts a New Seafood Spot in Addison, Trompo Closes For Good, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Muchacho Owner Debuts a New Seafood Spot in Addison, Trompo Closes For Good, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Top Chef Carla Pellegrino Debuts An Italian Restaurant in Victory Park, Sugar Factory Shutters, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Top Chef Carla Pellegrino Debuts An Italian Restaurant in Victory Park, Sugar Factory Shutters, And More Dallas Restaurant News
A $16 Million Korean Steakhouse Debuts in Uptown, French Bistro From Georgie Owner Heads to Preston Center, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
A $16 Million Korean Steakhouse Debuts in Uptown, French Bistro From Georgie Owner Heads to Preston Center, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
read full series

Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with autumnal treatments in our luxury spa.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
2247 Columbia Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2247 Columbia Street
HOUSTON, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2247 Columbia Street
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X