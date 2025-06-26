Crafting Houston’s Art Future With a Digital Twist — Setting a New Path Forward

Each table was punctuated by a stunning, collectible centerpiece; shown here, Art of Fire's glass "Tulip Vase." (Photo by Katy Anderson)

A portion of the silent auction featured generative and architecturally inspired art curated by honorees Mara and Erick Calderon. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

During the program, HCCC board president Judy Nyquist challenged guests to become members of the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Sarah Labowitz with honorees Mara and Erick Calderon, holding their gift from Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, a ceramic sculpture by Texas artist Angel Oloshove. (Photo by Katy Anderson )

Houston’s Crafting a Legacy fundraiser, led by event co-chairs Laura Babka, Alecia Harris and Mariela Poleo, began with an earnest welcome from executive director Leila Cartier to the more than 225 art-seeking supporters gathered at River Oaks Country Club. Cartier spoke of the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s upcoming programs, such as monthly hands-on Houston crafty activities and initiatives geared towards supporters of the Craft Center’s community. The message hit with nearly $250,000 raised.

The event honored Mara and Erick Calderon, the brilliant Houston couple creating platforms that explore the intersection of architecture, coding, blockchain technology and crafted objects. Erick Calderon, a digital artist and entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of Artblocks, a platform using generative-art software made solely with computer code. He collaborates with his wife Mara, a licensed architect, through the couple’s other company Generative Goods, where collectors can acquire unique digital artwork and transform it into custom physical products.

Free spirit roses, baronia heather, fresh oranges and red curly willow blossomed in breathtaking flower arrangements from John Friedman Flowers, echoing the event’s Marfa sunset inspired theme and providing a beautiful backdrop for stylish photos.

The program’s highlight turned out to be an illustrated talk with the Calderons about their work as leading figures in digital and generative art. The discussion was moderated by Houston-based Sarah Labowitz, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Calderons’ close friend. Attendees enjoyed the tech meets craft discussion, which followed the luncheon’s classic food (country club salad, basil-crusted chicken and old-fashioned strawberry shortcake).

Dramatic table centerpieces created by Houston and national talents in the crafts and design fields adorned every tabletop. With many of them snapped up people’s collections. Each attendee also received a cool Generative Goods collection card, a physical representation of a one-of-a-kind digital artwork created with custom software by the Generative Goods team. By scanning the back of the card, one could claim a unique Marfa-inspired image with the option to purchase a custom item featuring that design. (The honorees are Marfa-connected, and that Judd-land outpost is the home of their Art Blocks exhibition space.)

The highly anticipated silent auction featured numerous treasures curated both by the honorees and by the Craft Center, which together exceeded all expectations. Artworks from past HCCC resident artists — including Gabo Martinez’s Green Flower Goblin, Perato Bradley’s Fourth Ward Shotgun and Ian Gerson’s erasure — which investigates climate injustices, trans consciousness and queer longing — were curated by HCCC.

Other Craft Center resident artists in the auction drawing fierce bidding included Margot Becker, Stephanie Bursese, Gbenga Komolafe and Anna Mavromatis. Mavromatis’ lyrical print-based paper creation had the honor of being collected by Craft Center co-founder, the eagle-eyed Sara Morgan.

The Calderons curated a limited-time selection of technologically and architecturally inspired artworks. Including the attention-getting candy-colored aluminum cans by Cody Barber — which sold out — and unique melding of digital media and physical craftsmanship titled Bokeh Wall Sculpture by mpkoz (Michael Kozlowski).

Now about the bottom line: Nearly a quarter million dollars was raised — a green goal that advances the Craft Center’s inspiring mission to advance education on the process, product and history of craft.

PC Seen: Craft Center founding board president Sara Morgan and husband Bill Morgan with daughter/artist Catherine Morgan; Anne Lamkin Kinder; Carrin Patman and Jim Derrick; Kathryn and Richard Rabinow; Leslie and Brad Bucher; John Guess Jr.; Judy and Scott Nyquist — Nyquist was applauded for her bold leadership as board president; Jereann Chaney; Barbara Paull; Isabelle Asakura and Seth Stolbun; Sue and Bob Schwartz; MFAH Sara and Bill Morgan Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft and Design Cindi Strauss, and colleague associate curator Elizabeth Essner; CAMH co-directors Ryan Dennis and Melissa McDonnell Luján; artist Edward Lane McCartney and David Gooding; Dale Cover and Tom Booth; and gallerists Heidi Vaughan, Barbara Davis, Kerry Inman, Hooks-Epstein’s Yvonne Garcia and Jayni Karsan, and Seven Sisters’ Erin Dorn and Tom Raith.

Additional reporting Catherine D. Anspon.