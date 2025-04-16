Cynthia Woods Mitchell Wine Dinner 2025 (Photo by Courtesy The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Pavilion Scholarship winners Cade Carter and Zoë Winn performed at the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Kathryn Painter, Vicki and Steve Hart, Paul Painter at the 25th annual Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Dr. Hilton Yee, Chef Jassi Bindra and auctioneer Pat Tully during the live auction at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Charlie de Kanter (left) and Sonya Nicholson, who chaired the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner, with Jeff Young, the president and CEO of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Don Koetting, Paul Pettie, Ian Ramirez and Nancy Koetting at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner held at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Kathryn Painter won the diamond tennis bracelet from Robichau's Jewelers in the raffle during the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young with the evening's honorees, Lisa and Fred Koetting. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CFO Craig Bourgeois, Ingrid Greiser of Flora Springs Winery, Gina Gallo and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young at the 25th annual the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Aven and Tracey McBride with Jeff Young at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Board of Directors at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Sonya and Roger Nicholson with Larry Abston at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Arts / Performing Arts

Fighting For The Future Of The Arts At Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — Aspiring Artists Get a $580,000 Boost

25 Years of Raising Glasses and Giving Budding Artists Their Start

BY // 04.15.25
photography The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Pavilion Scholarship winners Cade Carter and Zoë Winn performed at the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Kathryn Painter, Vicki and Steve Hart, Paul Painter at the 25th annual Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.
Dr. Hilton Yee, Chef Jassi Bindra and auctioneer Pat Tully during the live auction at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Charlie de Kanter (left) and Sonya Nicholson, who chaired the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner, with Jeff Young, the president and CEO of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Don Koetting, Paul Pettie, Ian Ramirez and Nancy Koetting at the 2025 Pavilion Partners'Wine Dinner held at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Kathryn Painter won the diamond tennis bracelet from Robichau's Jewelers in the raffle during the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young with the evening's honorees, Lisa and Fred Koetting. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CFO Craig Bourgeois, Ingrid Greiser of Flora Springs Winery, Gina Gallo and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young at the 25th annual Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.
Aven and Tracey McBride with Jeff Young at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Board of Directors at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Sonya and Roger Nicholson with Larry Abston at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Pavilion Scholarship winners Cade Carter and Zoë Winn performed at the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Kathryn Painter, Vicki and Steve Hart, Paul Painter at the 25th annual Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Dr. Hilton Yee, Chef Jassi Bindra and auctioneer Pat Tully during the live auction at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Charlie de Kanter (left) and Sonya Nicholson, who chaired the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner, with Jeff Young, the president and CEO of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Don Koetting, Paul Pettie, Ian Ramirez and Nancy Koetting at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner held at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Kathryn Painter won the diamond tennis bracelet from Robichau's Jewelers in the raffle during the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young with the evening's honorees, Lisa and Fred Koetting. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CFO Craig Bourgeois, Ingrid Greiser of Flora Springs Winery, Gina Gallo and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young at the 25th annual the Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Aven and Tracey McBride with Jeff Young at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Board of Directors at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Sonya and Roger Nicholson with Larry Abston at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner. (Photo by The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

A swirl of fine wine and generosity filled The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at the 25th annual Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner, with the night raising more than $580,000 for young artists’ futures. The generous donations will fund scholarships for local high school students who plan to major in the arts in college.

Held on stage at The Pavilion, the event was co-chaired by Sonya Nicholson and Charlie de Kanter. It honored longtime supporters Lisa and Fred Koetting, as well as grand patron partners American Communications Construction and Insperity.

Pavilion president and CEO Jeff Young opened the evening by reminding the 300 guests why their support matters.

“We come together not only to celebrate fine wine and great company, but more importantly, to champion the power of the arts in transforming lives,” Young said.

He noted how Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is a cornerstone of The Woodlands community. Its mission includes providing scholarships, world-class performances and educational programs that bring the arts within reach for everyone.

“As you enjoy this evening, I hope you will see the profound impact of your support firsthand,” Young added. “Every note played, every performance staged and every young artist inspired is made possible because of people like you.”

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Wine Dinner Dr. Hilton Yee Jassi Bindra Paul Tully
Dr. Hilton Yee, Chef Jassi Bindra and auctioneer Pat Tully during the live auction at the 2025 Pavilion Partners Wine Dinner.

Past scholarship winners also performed for the crowd. Ian Ramirez, who received a scholarship in 2006, impressed the crowd with selections from a German opera. Violinist Cade Carter and harpist Zoë Winn performed duets and thanked attendees for their support.

“Studying music wouldn’t be an option without your generosity,” Winn said. “It’s life changing. It’s inspiring to have so many people investing in my future as a musician. Thank you so much to each and every single one of you.”

The Value of Arts Access In The Woodlands

Young also spoke about the broader need for accessible arts education.

“Through the arts, students discover their voices,” he noted. “Communities find connection, and culture is preserved and celebrated.”

He emphasized that students involved in the arts perform better academically and develop stronger critical thinking skills. More importantly, they grow into more engaged citizens.

“But beyond the numbers, the true impact of the arts is seen in the lives they touch,” Young said. “It’s in the aspiring artists who receive a scholarship and turn their dreams into reality.”

Young concluded his remarks with a call to action. “That’s why we are here tonight — to make sure the arts stay accessible and continue to inspire, uplift and transform our community for generations to come.”

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Wine Dinner 2025
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion CEO and president Jeff Young with the evening’s honorees, Lisa and Fred Koetting.

Fred and Lisa Koetting were honored for their ongoing commitment to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, which began in 2007. Last year, their generosity took on new meaning when they pledged to match all donations — up to $25,000 — for The Pavilion’s year-end giving campaign.

“What truly sets Fred and Lisa apart isn’t just the number of ways they give back,” Young said. “It’s the heart and spirit with which they do it.”

That generosity continued into the evening’s live auction, led by crowd favorite Pat Tully. Supporters bid on golf trips, concert packages, luxury vacations and chef-prepared dinners — rounding out a night filled with purpose, performance and philanthropy.

