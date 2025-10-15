Chris George and Sarah Comeaux_April Ewton and Amitav Misra
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston’s Ultimate Jazz Night — Standards, Strings and Up and Coming Musicians Fuel the City’s Swinging Scene

A Smooth Kickoff Beckons

BY //
Smooth tunes and cool cats are set to take centerstage at DACAMERA’s Fall Jazz Kickoff Party, launching the organization’s 2025-2026 jazz series in Houston.

Drinks, bites and mingling await this Friday, October 17 in the Wortham’s Grand Foyer. It all will be set to live music from singer Natalie Broussard and pianist Alex Navarro. The Houston-based duo will enterain jazz aficionados with their Standards & Strings, a selection of Great American Songbook favorites reimagined with jazz.

Jazz inspired attire is encouraged. Think stylish blouses and tailored pants in silk and velvet, dressed up with bold accessories such as fedoras and statement jewelry. 

Following the party, Walter Smith III Quartet will perform at Wortham’s Cullen Theater in a concert that will kick off DACAMERA’s seven-concert jazz series. Renowned saxophonist Smith is set to be joined by drummer Kendrick Scott and pianist Jason Moran, fellow Houston natives and Virgin Islands-born bassist Reuben Rogers. The group’s most recent album, fittingly titled three of us are from Houston and Reuben is not, pays tribute to the Bayou City with songs like “Lone Star,” “Montrose Nocturne” and “610 Loop.” 

An internationally recognized music organization, DACAMERA is committed to inspiring individuals and communities through musical experiences. Led by artistic director Sarah Rothenberg, the organization is known for its innovative programming which connects music with literature and visual arts. DACAMERA’s jazz series brings both renowned and up-and-coming musicians to Houston.

“Virtuosity, eloquence, passion and invention. . . these are the qualities that define DACAMERA’s 2025-2026 season,” Rothenberg says. “Whether string quartet or jazz ensemble, world premiere or a beloved masterwork, the DACAMERA stage will offer performances that transport us to other worlds.” 

DACAMERA’s Fall Jazz Kickoff Party is set for this Friday, October 17, at the Wortham Theater Center. Tickets begin at $50 (which includes one drink ticket) and $75 (which includes two drink tickets). The Fall Jazz Kickoff Party runs from 6 pm to 7:30 pm in the Grand Foyer. The concert with Walter Smith III Quartet starts at 8 pm in the Cullen Theater. For more information, go here

