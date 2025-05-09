Anthony Brissett, Etienne Charles, Annette Brissett, Garvin Davis DacameraGala 2025-236 (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Arts / Performing Arts

A TV News Star, Young Artists and a Jazz Supper Club Boost a Houston Performing Arts Staple — A Night For DACAMERA

Creating Innovative Live Performances

BY // 05.08.25
photography Katy Anderson
What: DACAMERA’s 2025 Gala: Music Salons & Supper Club

Where: The Four Seasons Hotel Houston

PC Moment: Chairs Maureen and Adel Chaouch welcomed Houstonians to celebrate chamber music and jazz at DACAMERA‘s annual gala. The event kicked off with cocktail hour, followed by a wine pull and chamber music performances by DACAMERA Young Artists, a fellowship program for aspiring musicians and composers. KHOU 11 news anchor Len Cannon, a longtime friend of the internationally recognized organization, played emcee for the evening. The Four Seasons Hotel served a gourmet seated dinner, paired with a selection of curated wines.

Attendees delighted in a special jazz supper club performance by famed trumpeteer Etienne Charles and his band Creole Soul. Known for his musical stylings that combine Afro-Caribbean rhythms and modern jazz, with inspirations spanning from classic folk to soca to calypso, Charles and Creole Soul delivered an energized performance for the gathered crowd.

“The gala was an important opportunity to celebrate with our DACAMERA community while also highlighting our commitment to nurturing the future jazz artists and chamber musicians of tomorrow,” DACAMERA artistic director and pianist Sarah Rothenberg says. “We are deeply grateful to our generous donors, whose support helped us bring the transformative power of music to all Houstonians.”

By the end of the night, DACAMERA raised more than $250,000 for its mission of inspiring and enriching communities through music. These funds make it possible for the performing arts Houston staple to create the innovating live programming for which it is known.

PC Seen: Rothenberg’s husband and University of Houston mathematics professor Robert Azencott, Heidi and David Gerger, Cannon’s wife Bernadette Verzosa, Elaine Finger, Rebecca Rabinow and Matt Ringel, Yvonne Chen and Brandon Bell, Jacquelyn and Collin Cox, Mary and Robert Fusillo, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Lynn and Bill Hargrove, Claudia and David Hatcher, Jakeen and Garfield Johnson, Ann and Alton McDowell, Marjana and Hal Roach, Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens, and Crystal and Randall Wright. 

