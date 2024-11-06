Dallas’ Centre and Japanese Artist Daichi Yanai Collaborate on An Exclusive Art and Runway Show

When Dallas-based streetwear store Centre debuted its third North Texas outpost in Bishop Arts, we knew it was going to be something special. The two-story store is the largest in their portfolio (the original is at Mockingbird Station, and the second is in Fort Worth) and boasts a clubhouse feel design with green velvet bubble couches, boucle accent chairs, and a custom pool table. To add to its cool factor, the brand is collaborating with Japanese artist Daichi Yanai on a live art experience called “From Silence to Chaos” at the Bishop Arts location on November 15.

Curated by Centre’s Meka Ibe, the exclusive event will feature a 30-chair immersive runway show with custom seating by Daichi, live painting, and art installations. Exclusive Daichi x Centre hand-painted clothing, parts of the runway show installations, and other art pieces will be available for purchase. After the show, the store will open to the public (with limited capacity) with a live DJ set and drinks among Daichi’s art installations.

Considering himself Centre’s Community Engagement Leader, Ibe says that he wants to ensure that his community’s needs and voices are heard. And part of that is through collaborating with local artists. Yanai first came to Dallas in the fall of 2023 for his exhibition titled “Unfamous Kids” at The Cerulean Gallery,” Ibe tells PaperCity. He’s now based in Dallas (with another studio in Tokyo).

“Daichi visited our Bishop Arts location this summer and expressed interest in doing something creative,” says Ibe. “I knew he was special after I visited his studio.”

Yanai brings street style to both traditional and unconventional spaces. He mixes things up by painting graffiti-inspired pieces live, inviting audiences to engage in real-time — particularly at music festivals or open-air venues. This year, he performed at Dallas’ TwoGether Land Music Festival, and Round Top International Antique and Art Fair in 2023. He’s also extended his art into digital domains such as NFTs.

The live painting event will be accompanied by tunes from DJ Brandon Blue and bites from Amor y Queso. And limited-edition Yanai merch — T-shirts, hoodies, original paintings, and more — will be available for purchase after the show.

Ibe hopes this is the first of many of these kinds of events at Centre. “Centre has been generating a sense of community since I was in high school,” he says. “The fact that I get to play a huge role at this event on November 15 is a full circle moment for me, so why stop now?”