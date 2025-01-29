5 Must-See Art Exhibits in Dallas This Spring

Saya Woolfalk: Floating World of the Cloud Quilt is on view at at Crow Museum's new UT Dallas location this spring. (Courtesy)

The work of 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga will be on exhibit this spring at Nasher Sculpture Center. (Photo by IVAM Centre Julio González)

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, will return to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

From the return of Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin-themed infinity room at the Dallas Museum of Art to the 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate’s exhibition, these are the must-see new Dallas art exhibits opening this spring.

Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama Dallas Museum of Art May 7 through January 18, 2026

One of the most exciting exhibits coming to the Dallas Museum of Art this year, Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), will return to the museum this May. The 95-year-old Japanese artist’s infinity room made its first Texas appearance at the DMA in 2018, which was extended several months due to popularity. There are always lines for Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms, no matter which city they’re in. Make sure to buy tickets in advance.

DMA Members get free and early access to exhibition tickets on Monday, April 7. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 8.

Otobong Nkanga

Nasher Sculpture Center

April 5 through August 17

This April, the work of 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga will be on display at Nasher Sculpture Center. With a variety of materials, Nkanga “weaves together powerful works that delve into the complex, often fragile relationships between humans, the land, and its resources, touching on issues of consumption, global circulation, connectivity, and care.”

The exhibition will feature Nkanga’s “Carved to Flow,” which was created for Documenta 14 in 2017. Other site-respsonsive works will be presented as well. “Working in collaboration with local artisans to embed her works with traditions, materials, and techniques that are resonant to Dallas, Nkanga will explore new formal and conceptual presentations of ongoing series in the Nasher’s galleries.”

You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry

Dallas Contemporary

April 11 through October 12

At Dallas Contemporary, this new exhibit — curated by Su Wu and featuring a collection of 30 artists — “is at once a taxonomical examination and categorical collapse, offering extended engagement with tapestry while reflecting how contemporary artists have magnified and challenged the material, ideological, and narrative conventions of the age-old medium.”

Los Angeles-based vintage textile library and shop Kneeland Co. will also take over and activate the museum shop, “featuring specially designed ceramics, textiles, jewelry, and collectibles, for sale exclusively in the shop. All pieces are specially designed for and inspired by You Stretched Diagonally Across It, and will even include works by artists featured in the exhibition.”

The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce

Meadows Museum

February 23 through June 22

A traveling exhibition from Museo de Arte de Ponce (MAP) of Puerto Rico, this exhibit will feature 60 masterworks by leading European, American, and Puerto Rican painters — some traveling to the mainland United States for the first time. The MAP’s signature 1965 building by Edward Durell Stone has been undergoing major repairs since 2020, when a series of earthquakes occurred off the southern coast of the island. While temporarily closed for repair, the museum loaned several of its major works to museums around the world and organized a small-scale exhibition of Puerto Rican art that has been traveling in the U.S. since 2022.

Paintings include Flaming June (1895) by Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830–1896), a major highlight of the museum’s internationally renowned Pre-Raphaelite collection. There will also be a gallery devoted to works by Puerto Rican artists.

Saya Woolfalk: Floating World of the Cloud Quilt

Crow Museum of Asian Art — UT Dallas Campus

March 8 through September 7

On view at the new UT Dallas location of the Crow Museum of Asian Art this spring, Saya Woolfalk’s immersive installation is “a dynamic interplay of symbols and imagery by drawing on her vast analog and digital archives of past projects.”

“Woolfalk’s world emphasizes the concept of duration, both as process and as measured time. Since Woolfalk situates the Cloud Quilt installation as an infinity loop, visitors engage in continuous and complex interactions and responses with the Empaths in a never-ending time scale.”