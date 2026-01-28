18th Dallas Art Fair Announces 2026 Exhibitors, Including a Dozen International Galleries and Homegrown Talent

The Dallas Art Fair's success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas' reputation as a global destination for contemporary art. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Yesterday, the Dallas Art Fair announced its impressive lineup of exhibitors committed to participating in the annual fair. The 18th Dallas Art Fair will take place from Thursday, April 16, through Sunday, April 19, at Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG) in the Dallas Arts District. More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair’s significance as an internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope.

The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. Its success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas’ reputation as a global destination for contemporary art.

“The Dallas Art Fair has become a vital moment each spring for collectors, artists, and institutions to connect and discover what’s next in contemporary art,” says Kelly Cornell, director of the Dallas Art Fair. “What’s particularly exciting this year is how many global galleries are expanding their presence here — recognizing the caliber, curiosity, and commitment of new and established Dallas collectors. This lineup not only showcases the dynamic range of work being produced today, but it also reinforces Dallas’ momentum as a major destination for art, culture, and meaningful collector relationships.”

Josh Lilley Gallery (London), OMR (Mexico City), and Kerlin Gallery (Dublin, Ireland) are three of the lauded international galleries returning to the Dallas Art Fair again this year. Several of the returning galleries plan to expand their footprint at the fair with larger booths. Everything’s bigger in Texas, after all.

So, who are the new kids in class? First-time Dallas Art Fair exhibitors currently include:

Philip Martin Gallery (Los Angeles) showing Sky Glabush

Seven Sisters (Houston) showing Daniel Rios Rodriguez (an art professor at SMU!)

James Fuentes Gallery (New York and Los Angeles) showing John McAllister

Lastly, Carpenters Workshop Gallery (a premier design gallery with multiple locations) is also a first-time exhibitor at the Dallas Art Fair, and its inclusion “signals the Dallas Art Fair’s expansion into functional art and design.”

Of course, our vibrant scene of local galleries is well-represented, too. Let’s hear it for the Dallas galleries participating in the 2026 fair:

Conduit Gallery

Cris Worley Fine Arts

Erin Cluley Gallery

Galleri Urbane

James Harris Gallery

Nature of Things

Meliksetian | Briggs

Pencil on Paper Gallery

Sputnik Modern

Valley House Gallery

It’s also worth noting that the Dallas Art Fair Foundation’s Acquisition Fund celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The Acquisition Fund has raised more than $3 million for local art institutions. Because of the Acquisition Fund, artists represented at the fair are given the platform to be considered for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection. (I think we can all agree that’s “a transformative career opportunity.”)

To date, more than 75 works have been acquired at the fair for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

Tickets for the 2026 Dallas Art Fair are now available for purchase online.