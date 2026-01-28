Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
01
04

Dallas Art Fair announced its lineup of exhibitors participating in the 18th annual fair from April 16-19 at Fashion Industry Gallery. (Photo by Exploredinary)

02
04

More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair's significance as a internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope. (Photo by Exploredinary)

03
04

The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. (Photo by Exploredinary)

04
04

The Dallas Art Fair's success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas' reputation as a global destination for contemporary art. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Arts

18th Dallas Art Fair Announces 2026 Exhibitors, Including a Dozen International Galleries and Homegrown Talent

The Annual Fair Brings Together Emerging and Established Contemporary Artists For Both New and Seasoned Collectors

BY //
photography Exploredinary
Dallas Art Fair announced its lineup of exhibitors participating in the 18th annual fair from April 16-19 at Fashion Industry Gallery. (Photo by Exploredinary)
More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair's significance as a internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope. (Photo by Exploredinary)
The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. (Photo by Exploredinary)
The Dallas Art Fair's success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas' reputation as a global destination for contemporary art. (Photo by Exploredinary)
1
4

Dallas Art Fair announced its lineup of exhibitors participating in the 18th annual fair from April 16-19 at Fashion Industry Gallery. (Photo by Exploredinary)

2
4

More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair's significance as a internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope. (Photo by Exploredinary)

3
4

The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. (Photo by Exploredinary)

4
4

The Dallas Art Fair's success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas' reputation as a global destination for contemporary art. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Yesterday, the Dallas Art Fair announced its impressive lineup of exhibitors committed to participating in the annual fair. The 18th Dallas Art Fair will take place from Thursday, April 16, through Sunday, April 19, at Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG) in the Dallas Arts District. More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair’s significance as an internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope.

The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. Its success and growth during the past 18 years cemented, in part, Dallas’ reputation as a global destination for contemporary art.

Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
More than a dozen international galleries will travel to Texas for the fair, underscoring the Dallas Art Fair’s significance as an internationally-recognized stage and platform with a continually-broadening global scope. (Photo by Exploredinary)

“The Dallas Art Fair has become a vital moment each spring for collectors, artists, and institutions to connect and discover what’s next in contemporary art,” says Kelly Cornell, director of the Dallas Art Fair. “What’s particularly exciting this year is how many global galleries are expanding their presence here — recognizing the caliber, curiosity, and commitment of new and established Dallas collectors. This lineup not only showcases the dynamic range of work being produced today, but it also reinforces Dallas’ momentum as a major destination for art, culture, and meaningful collector relationships.”

Josh Lilley Gallery (London), OMR (Mexico City), and Kerlin Gallery (Dublin, Ireland) are three of the lauded international galleries returning to the Dallas Art Fair again this year. Several of the returning galleries plan to expand their footprint at the fair with larger booths. Everything’s bigger in Texas, after all.

So, who are the new kids in class? First-time Dallas Art Fair exhibitors currently include:

  • Philip Martin Gallery (Los Angeles) showing Sky Glabush
  • Seven Sisters (Houston) showing Daniel Rios Rodriguez (an art professor at SMU!)
  • James Fuentes Gallery (New York and Los Angeles) showing John McAllister

Lastly, Carpenters Workshop Gallery (a premier design gallery with multiple locations) is also a first-time exhibitor at the Dallas Art Fair, and its inclusion “signals the Dallas Art Fair’s expansion into functional art and design.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
The Dallas Art Fair aims to bring together emerging and established contemporary artists with both new and seasoned collectors. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Of course, our vibrant scene of local galleries is well-represented, too. Let’s hear it for the Dallas galleries participating in the 2026 fair:

  • Conduit Gallery
  • Cris Worley Fine Arts
  • Erin Cluley Gallery
  • Galleri Urbane
  • James Harris Gallery
  • Nature of Things
  • Meliksetian | Briggs
  • Pencil on Paper Gallery
  • Sputnik Modern
  • Valley House Gallery

It’s also worth noting that the Dallas Art Fair Foundation’s Acquisition Fund celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The Acquisition Fund has raised more than $3 million for local art institutions. Because of the Acquisition Fund, artists represented at the fair are given the platform to be considered for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection. (I think we can all agree that’s “a transformative career opportunity.”)

To date, more than 75 works have been acquired at the fair for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

Tickets for the 2026 Dallas Art Fair are now available for purchase online

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X