Dallas Art Fair Returns For Its 17th Edition With Global and Texas Powerhouses

Dallas Art Fair edition 17 returns April 10 - 13, 2025 to Fashion Industry Gallery in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Exploredinary)

David McGee's "The Modernist," 2024, at Inman Gallery

Alexis Pye's "I guess I'll be fine," 2024, at Inman Gallery

Howard Rachofsky with Andy Dixon's "Moschino Zip-Up," 2021, at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)

Jessica Vollrath's "Better than its beginning," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery

Elyse Hradecky's "#13," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery

Dorothy Hood's "Outer Spaces," undated, at McClain Gallery

Delita Martin's "My Name Is Luna, I Come From The Moon," 2024, at McClain Gallery

Alexa Brooks' "Poison," 2024 at Erin Cluley Gallery

Karen Gunderson's "Rose Moon," 2024, at Erin Cluley Gallery

Azadeh Nia's "Pardis," 2024, at Alexander Berggruen

Vicente Matte's "Great Conjunction," 2023, at Alexander Berggruen

Maxine Helfman's "Sirch," 2025, at William Campbell Gallery

Billy Hassell's "Nesting," 2024, at William Campbell Gallery

The key players of the Fair: Sarah Blagden, Kelly Cornell, John & Marlene Sughrue at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)

Malia Jensen's "Rainbow Cats," 2024, at Cristin Tierney

Maureen O'Leary's "July Garden," 2024, at Cristin Tierney

Lucia Hierro's "Mandaito: 4 Platano Verde, 2 Platano Maduro, Queso de Hoja, Cebolla Roja," 2022, at Fabienne Levy

Lucia Hierro's "Lavadero de Alfredo," 2024, at Fabienne Levy

Jill Baroff's "Floating Weeds (FW-S24-2)," 2024, at Galerie Christian Lethert

Babajide Olatunji's "Young Man with Purple/Green Scarf," 2024, at TAFETA

Alain Joséphine's "ST 274," 2024, at TAFETA

Dr Lakra's "No Title," 2021, at Colector

Johnny Floyd's "The Seeing Bird," 2024, at Conduit Gallery

Kelli Vance's "The Awakening," 2024, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

Installation view of Celia Eberle's "My Hearts," 2024-2025, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

Rachel Wolfson Smith's "Woman Creating Container for Her Thoughts," 2023, at Ivester Contemporary

Kalee Appleton's "Clay Hill IX," 2024, at Ivester Contemporary

Sarah Stellman's "An Unfamiliar Comfort," 2024, at Martha's

Rowan Howe's "Sleepover," 2024, at Martha's

Candice C Chu's "Swan Dreams," 2021, at Nature of Things

Sam Linguist's "where my dream house used to be (ode to Kawakami Shiro)," 2024, at Nature of Things

Wolf Kahn's "Looking Down to the Woodshed," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art

Alice Baber's "Hermit in the Cave of Light," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art

Miles Cleveland Goodwin's "Homeless," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

Robert Cocke's "Zephyr," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

Jozsef Csato's "Untitled," 2025, at Galleri Urbane

Marlon Wobst's "Desert Moon," 2022, at Galleri Urbane

Perusing booths at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024. The 2025 edition of Dallas Art Fair takes place April 10 – 13, at Fashion Industry Gallery. Collectors note: Preview Benefit is Thursday, April 10, 5 to 9 pm. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Arts / Galleries

Dallas Art Fair Returns For Its 17th Edition With Global and Texas Powerhouses

A Sneak Peek of the Local Player's Galleries

BY // 02.05.25
Dallas Art Fair edition 17 returns April 10 - 13, 2025 to Fashion Industry Gallery in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Exploredinary)
David McGee's "The Modernist," 2024, at Inman Gallery
Alexis Pye's "I guess I'll be fine," 2024, at Inman Gallery
Howard Rachofsky with Andy Dixon's "Moschino Zip-Up," 2021, at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jessica Vollrath's "Better than its beginning," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery
Elyse Hradecky's "#13," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery
Dorothy Hood's "Outer Spaces," undated, at McClain Gallery
Delita Martin's "My Name Is Luna, I Come From The Moon," 2024, at McClain Gallery
Alexa Brooks' "Poison," 2024 at Erin Cluley Gallery
Karen Gunderson's "Rose Moon," 2024, at Erin Cluley Gallery
Azadeh Nia's "Pardis," 2024, at Alexander Berggruen
Vicente Matte's "Great Conjunction," 2023, at Alexander Berggruen
Maxine Helfman's "Sirch," 2025, at William Campbell Gallery
Billy Hassell's "Nesting," 2024, at William Campbell Gallery
The key players of the Fair: Sarah Blagden, Kelly Cornell, John & Marlene Sughrue at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)
Malia Jensen's "Rainbow Cats," 2024, at Cristin Tierney
Maureen O'Leary's "July Garden," 2024, at Cristin Tierney
Lucia Hierro's "Mandaito: 4 Platano Verde, 2 Platano Maduro, Queso de Hoja, Cebolla Roja," 2022, at Fabienne Levy
Lucia Hierro's "Lavadero de Alfredo," 2024, at Fabienne Levy
Jill Baroff's "Floating Weeds (FW-S24-2)," 2024, at Galerie Christian Lethert
Babajide Olatunji's "Young Man with Purple/Green Scarf," 2024, at TAFETA
Alain Joséphine's "ST 274," 2024, at TAFETA
Dr Lakra's "No Title," 2021, at Colector
Johnny Floyd's "The Seeing Bird," 2024, at Conduit Gallery
Kelli Vance's "The Awakening," 2024, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Installation view of Celia Eberle's "My Hearts," 2024-2025, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Rachel Wolfson Smith's "Woman Creating Container for Her Thoughts," 2023, at Ivester Contemporary
Kalee Appleton's "Clay Hill IX," 2024, at Ivester Contemporary
Sarah Stellman's "An Unfamiliar Comfort," 2024, at Martha's
Rowan Howe's "Sleepover," 2024, at Martha's
Candice C Chu's "Swan Dreams," 2021, at Nature of Things
Sam Linguist's "where my dream house used to be (ode to Kawakami Shiro)," 2024, at Nature of Things
Wolf Kahn's "Looking Down to the Woodshed," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art
Alice Baber's "Hermit in the Cave of Light," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art
Miles Cleveland Goodwin's "Homeless," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
Robert Cocke's "Zephyr," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
Jozsef Csato's "Untitled," 2025, at Galleri Urbane
Marlon Wobst's "Desert Moon," 2022, at Galleri Urbane
Perusing booths at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024. The 2025 edition of Dallas Art Fair takes place April 10 – 13, at Fashion Industry Gallery. Collectors note: Preview Benefit is Thursday, April 10, 5 to 9 pm. (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair edition 17 returns April 10 - 13, 2025 to Fashion Industry Gallery in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Exploredinary)

David McGee's "The Modernist," 2024, at Inman Gallery

Alexis Pye's "I guess I'll be fine," 2024, at Inman Gallery

Howard Rachofsky with Andy Dixon's "Moschino Zip-Up," 2021, at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)

Jessica Vollrath's "Better than its beginning," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery

Elyse Hradecky's "#13," 2024, at Pencil on Paper Gallery

Dorothy Hood's "Outer Spaces," undated, at McClain Gallery

Delita Martin's "My Name Is Luna, I Come From The Moon," 2024, at McClain Gallery

Alexa Brooks' "Poison," 2024 at Erin Cluley Gallery

Karen Gunderson's "Rose Moon," 2024, at Erin Cluley Gallery

Azadeh Nia's "Pardis," 2024, at Alexander Berggruen

Vicente Matte's "Great Conjunction," 2023, at Alexander Berggruen

Maxine Helfman's "Sirch," 2025, at William Campbell Gallery

Billy Hassell's "Nesting," 2024, at William Campbell Gallery

The key players of the Fair: Sarah Blagden, Kelly Cornell, John & Marlene Sughrue at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)

Malia Jensen's "Rainbow Cats," 2024, at Cristin Tierney

Maureen O'Leary's "July Garden," 2024, at Cristin Tierney

Lucia Hierro's "Mandaito: 4 Platano Verde, 2 Platano Maduro, Queso de Hoja, Cebolla Roja," 2022, at Fabienne Levy

Lucia Hierro's "Lavadero de Alfredo," 2024, at Fabienne Levy

Jill Baroff's "Floating Weeds (FW-S24-2)," 2024, at Galerie Christian Lethert

Babajide Olatunji's "Young Man with Purple/Green Scarf," 2024, at TAFETA

Alain Joséphine's "ST 274," 2024, at TAFETA

Dr Lakra's "No Title," 2021, at Colector

Johnny Floyd's "The Seeing Bird," 2024, at Conduit Gallery

Kelli Vance's "The Awakening," 2024, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

Installation view of Celia Eberle's "My Hearts," 2024-2025, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

Rachel Wolfson Smith's "Woman Creating Container for Her Thoughts," 2023, at Ivester Contemporary

Kalee Appleton's "Clay Hill IX," 2024, at Ivester Contemporary

Sarah Stellman's "An Unfamiliar Comfort," 2024, at Martha's

Rowan Howe's "Sleepover," 2024, at Martha's

Candice C Chu's "Swan Dreams," 2021, at Nature of Things

Sam Linguist's "where my dream house used to be (ode to Kawakami Shiro)," 2024, at Nature of Things

Wolf Kahn's "Looking Down to the Woodshed," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art

Alice Baber's "Hermit in the Cave of Light," 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art

Miles Cleveland Goodwin's "Homeless," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

Robert Cocke's "Zephyr," 2024, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

Jozsef Csato's "Untitled," 2025, at Galleri Urbane

Marlon Wobst's "Desert Moon," 2022, at Galleri Urbane

Perusing booths at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024. The 2025 edition of Dallas Art Fair takes place April 10 – 13, at Fashion Industry Gallery. Collectors note: Preview Benefit is Thursday, April 10, 5 to 9 pm. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Texas becomes the epicenter of the contemporary art world Thursday through Sunday, April 10 through 13, when Dallas Art Fair returns to Fashion Industry Gallery for its 17th edition, with 90 international, national, and Texas galleries.

Co-founded by visionary developer John Sughrue and led by longtime director Kelly Cornell, with VIP relations director Sarah Blagden, this influential boutique fair in the heart of the Dallas Arts District has come a long way from its fledgling arrival in 2009 amid daunting financial times.

The key players of the Fair: Sarah Blagden, Kelly Cornell, John & Marlene Sughrue at Dallas Art Fair VIP Preview Day 2024 (Photo by Exploredinary)

Flash forward, and Dallas Arts Month, staged annually each April, is a spinoff of the Dallas Art Fair, as is one important entity that no other place in Texas currently has in such abundance: That would be collectors. With the exception of the niche collecting group Latin American Maecenas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Dallas has undeniably eclipsed every other Texas city as a 21st-century nexus for investigating and acquiring visual culture.

Expect big players come April, as well as those with independent vision, as Dallas Art Fair year 17 unfurls galleries that deal art in more than 50 cities and hamlets spanning five continents.

Babajide Olatunji’s Young Man with Purple/Green Scarf, 2024, at TAFETA

Among the highlights: global powerhouse Perrotin; unique internationals such as Mexico City dealers OMR, Galerîa Ethra, and Saenger Galerîa; London-based gallerists including Hales Gallery (home to Sir Frank Bowling’s immersive abstractions), Josh Lilley Gallery, Ronchini Gallery, TAFETA (with its topical focus on 20th-century and contemporary African art), and fresh arrivals The Sunday Painter and LBF Contemporary; Italian exports SECCI and Luce Gallery; in from Dublin, the elevated Kerlin Gallery; intriguing Japanese dealers including Osaka-based Tezukayama Gallery and Koki Arts of Tokyo; and Cape Town gallerist WHATIFTHEWORLD, bringing works addressing Africa and the African diaspora.

Azadeh Nia’s Pardis, 2024, at Alexander Berggruen

Among the U.S. delegation are iconic-to-cool NYC dealers including Alexander Berggruen, Canada, Hollis Taggart, Franklin Parrasch Gallery (home to West Coast pioneers such as Peter Alexander, Billy Al Bengston, and John Altoon, and the mythic Texan Forrest Bess), Yossi Milo, DIMIN, Morgan Lehman Gallery, Ulterior Gallery, and JDJ as well as Queens gallery Mrs. and newcomer Brooklyn dealer Carvalho Park; buzzy Southerners SOCO Gallery of Charlotte, Wolfgang Gallery of Atlanta, and Memphis new arrival Tops Gallery, a good bet for Outsider talents; and Detroit notable Library Street Collective, whose stable includes Dallas great Jammie Holmes.

Showcasing L.A. action (always one of the Dallas Art Fair’s calling cards) are Anat Ebgi, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Make Room, SPY Projects, and Vielmetter Los Angeles.

Alice Baber’s Hermit in the Cave of Light, 1976, at Jody Klotz Fine Art

These dealers join 14 Texas-founded galleries, including must-check-out Martha’s from Austin and new arrival Jody Klotz Fine Art of Abilene (ask to see color-field canvases by the rediscovered Alice Baber).

Stay tuned for updates, including our reveal of what top Texas galleries are planning for their booths.

Dallas Art Fair, April 10 – 13, at Fashion Industry Gallery; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 10, 5 to 9 pm, supporting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; fair admission from $36, Preview Benefit $260; tickets, dealer lineup, info here.

