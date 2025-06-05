Dallas Museum of Art Celebrates a Pop Art Pioneer, Pride, and Body Acceptance This June

Every day, as temperatures rise, we inch closer to “indoor activity” season. While there are plenty of splash pads and activities for kids to stay cool, what about the grown ups? Thankfully, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) remains one step ahead. Here are three can’t-miss adult activities they’re hosting in June. Show up and stay cool.

Saturday, June 7, 11 am to 5 pm

Free; no registration required

In February, Marisol: A Retrospective opened at the DMA. The spectacular exhibition closes on July 6, so if you haven’t seen this comprehensive survey of Marisol Escobar’s work yet, you simply must prioritize it this month. This Saturday, June 7, experience a vibrant celebration of Escobar’s work by immersing yourself in the Museum with live music, art activations, guided gallery talks, authentic Venezuelan cuisine from Arepas Street, and a thought-provoking panel discussion.

Friday, June 20, 6 pm to 11 pm

Free; no registration required

Along with the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Crow Museum of Asian Art, the DMA invites community members to join their 8th annual Pride celebration in the Dallas Arts District on Friday, June 20. For this year’s block party, the DMA is celebrating “the colorful and fabulous Texas cowboy culture” through partnerships with the Round-Up Saloon and the Texas Gay Rodeo Association.

Here is the full schedule of events. Highlights include temporary tattoos, a Pride photo booth, a DIY station to embellish your own fan, and a tote bag decorating workshop centered on personal expression. In addition, guests are invited to join the host of the Saloon Girls Show, Marissa Kage, for a lively game of Joteria, the queer version of Loteria (Bingo) that shares the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Mexican and Mexican American history.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

“Grab your boots, your hat and your best Texas Pride swag for a night of dancing, music and art as big and bold as Texas!”

Thursday, June 26, 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Registration required

As part of the Museum’s signature Arts & Letters Live program, entrepreneur, Megababe founder, body acceptance advocate, and author Katie Sturino visits the DMA for a discussion with the DMA’s Aschelle Morgan about her heartwarming debut novel, Sunny Side Up.

Through her personal social media platform @katiesturino, the candid and stylish Sturino raises awareness for size inclusivity, “empowering women of all sizes to find their confidence and celebrate their style.” Sturino’s recurring content series, #SuperSizeTheLook and #MakeMySize, have gone viral and attracted global media attention. In her first work of fiction, Sturino gives us Sunny Greene, a “Carrie Bradshaw for the next generation and her journey through the trials and triumphs of dating, friendship, and finding yourself.”

As temperatures rise, you can always count on the Dallas Museum of Art to schedule the coolest programming in town.