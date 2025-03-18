Empty Bowls and Full Hearts — These Handcrafted Works Of Art Bring a Real Purpose

"Forgotten Men 10 - In God We Trust," oil and paper on wood by John Slaby, explores themes of homelessness and compassion. (Photo courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)

From objets d'art to installations, Jeff Forster infuses a sense of the sacred in his artwork. (Photo courtesy Empty Bowls Houston) Courtesy: Empty Bowls Houston

An avid supporter of Empty Bowls Houston, Jennifer Herzberg hosts a "Bowl-a-Thon" for the event, inviting her students to participate. (Photo courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)

Fresh out of the kiln, these bowls were created by Houston ceramic artists. (Photo courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)

These bowls were crafted to help Houstonians in need during Empty Bowls Houston. (Photo courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)

Empty Bowls Houston is more than just an event. It’s a community-driven effort to combat hunger while celebrating the beauty and significance of handcrafted ceramics. For nearly two decades, Houstonians have gathered to support this annual tradition, where artists and ceramicists lend their talents to create one-of-a-kind bowls.

These works of art not only showcase exceptional craftsmanship but also directly contribute to the fight against food insecurity. The event unites a diverse group of artisans and volunteers with the shared goal of making a tangible impact on the lives of those in need.

The Purpose Behind the Art

The 19th annual Empty Bowls Houston will kick off with a special preview party this Friday, March 21st from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Ceramic art lovers can browse the elaborately crafted bowls while enjoying light bites, beer and wine before the main event this Saturday, March 21. The Friday preview offers attendees the first chance to view and purchase bowls in support of the cause.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from 1,500 unique bowls. With a $25 donation, attendees receive a bowl, a fresh salad or wrap from Salata and refreshments from Katz’s Coffee. The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s garden will host live music and artist demonstrations.

Over the past 19 years, Empty Bowls Houston has raised more than $1,000,000 for the Houston Food Bank, translating to more than 3.35 million meals for those in need. For Empty Bowls chair Samantha Oldham, this grassroots initiative has been invaluable for Houstonians struggling to feed their families.

“I’ve been passionate about giving back my time and creative talents to Empty Bowls Houston in a city that has given me so much opportunity,” Oldham says.

She also highlights the new Preview Party, which gives attendees an exclusive first look at the bowls. “As a group of volunteers, we are proud of the impact it has on our beloved city,” Oldham adds.

A Journey of the Heart

When renowned ceramicist Jeff Forster first participated in Empty Bowls Houston, the experience became a journey of the heart, deepening his commitment to giving back to the Houston community.

Forster’s craft is characterized by an understated elegance, as he sculpts “imperfectly perfect” ceramic objets d’art and installations. His intricately textured pieces hold a sacred quality, reflecting his role as the department head of ceramics at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Glassell School of Art.

“Participating in Empty Bowls Houston is important to me. A single bowl can have a profound impact on someone less fortunate than me,” Forster says. “I’m also in love with the idea of getting handmade dishes into people’s homes.

“I hope it brings them joy when they use them, just like it does for me.”

A Personal Connection To Empty Bowls

For artist and instructor Jennifer Herzberg, Empty Bowls is a cause that resonates deeply, motivating her to contribute meaningfully year after year. In fact, Herzberg hosts an annual “Bowl-A-Thon” with her students at Lee College. The school provides clay, tools and pottery wheels, inviting students who wish to make an artistic contribution.

“This event gives our students an opportunity to give back to the organization which supports our neighbors and community,” Herzberg says. “It also gives our students a feeling of belonging to the greater Houston community. Every year, a few of our ceramic students will throw a handful of bowls for our Life Drawing Class.”

A Shared Commitment to Fighting Hunger

A key element of the Empty Bowls Houston experience is the Archway Gallery’s Empty Bowls Invitational Exhibition and Sale, which runs from April 5 through April 30. Featured at the gallery is artist John Slaby, a longtime supporter of the event. Slaby, who has been a sponsor and participant for years, continues to contribute his work to the cause.

“It is thrilling to see so many people participate — both as artists and patrons,” Slaby says. “It fills my heart with joy to see such an outpouring of generosity from my fellow Houstonians. I am grateful to Empty Bowls and the Houston Food Bank for the good work they do for our city.”

Slaby’s artwork is known for its poignant portraits of Houstonians facing homelessness. It provides a powerful visual narrative that aligns with the mission of Empty Bowls. His oil paintings on wood capture the humanity of individuals often overlooked. They reflect both truth and compassion for those struggling daily with food insecurity.

“A few years ago, I started to paint images of homeless men from the Houston area and from my travels around the world,” Slaby says. “I am saddened by their situation, as well as the lost potential of their lives. My paintings aim to give them a compassionate, human face and bring awareness to this everyday sight that we may have grown myopic to.”

Empty Bowls Houston will be held at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft this Saturday, March 22. For more information, go here.