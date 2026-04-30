The Woodlands’ Beloved Arts Fest Reveals Its New Featured Artist — And The Waterway Arts Festival’s Best In Show Winners Are. . .

Laddavan and Sidney Spencer of Elgin won Best of Show in 3D Mixed Media at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Dale Rogers, a sculptor from Massachusetts, won Best of Show in Sculpture & Metalworks at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Nick Wolda, Jenny Carattini-Wright, pastel artist Rita Kirkman, Haley Garcia and Ted Washington. Kirkman won Best of Show in Pastels at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Matt Conlon of Utah won Best of Show in Ceramics at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Margaret Baker of Winter Springs, Florida, won Best of Show in Painting at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

David Alvarado, a California-based jewelry artist, is the featured artist for the 2027 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Ted Harris, Haley Garcia, Mary Beth McGinnis and her husband, Jenny Carattini-Wright and Nick Wolda. McGinnis, a Houston-based fiber artist, won Best of Show in Fiber at the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival just wrapped up for 2026, but the planning for 2027 is already underway. Planning for the next year’s arts extravaganza is going strong, and this year’s top artists are setting the tone.

Each year, on the festival’s opening day, a team of judges reviews art from all the participating artists. Judges include local gallery owners, art teachers, artists and business professionals. Artists are scored on artistic merit and booth presentation. Best of Show winners receive a two-year jury exemption and other benefits.

The Featured Artist receives even broader visibility. Their work appears across promotional materials used by The Woodlands Arts Council. For 2027, that honor already has been decided. It is going to California jewelry designer David Alvarado.

Alvarado first participated in The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival in 2024 after hearing about it from fellow artists. What keeps him coming back is how The Woodlands has embraced him.

“I love how everyone really interacts with the artists,” Alvarado says. “They inquire about our process and inspiration. Such interaction with the artist is shockingly uncommon.”

Alvardo participates in 18 to 20 shows each year. The Woodlands festival kicks off a busy season for him.

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“The festival attendees really give me positive vibes and confidence to move forward through the rest of the shows,” he says. “It’s a large and engaging crowd, preparing me for what’s to come at my next festivals.”

The Woodlands Arts Council helps create that energy, as does a community that values the arts and seeks out artists. That level of participation sets The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival apart.

Alvarado’s featured piece will appear in next year’s promotional materials and at the Art Dash gala.

The 2026 Best of Show Artists

Six Best of Show awards were presented for 2026, recognizing seven artists across categories.

Margaret Baker of Winter Springs, Florida, won Best of Show in Painting. She paints what she calls “moments-in-between.” Her father left behind thousands of old family photos, which she uses as reference. Each piece has a quirky, vintage feel.

Houston’s Mary Beth McGinnis took home Best of Show in Fiber. Her textile work often takes the form of one-of-a-kind furniture pieces with bold colors and patterns.

Matt Conlon of Utah captured Best of Show in Ceramics. This 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival marked his first appearance at the event. He previously showed work at the Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth. Conlon drives in from Utah and prefers not to be away from his studio for too long.

Dale Rogers of Massachusetts won Best of Show in Sculpture & Metalworks. His corten steel creations are larger than life. Rogers has participated in the The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival for the last three years.

“I grew up on a farm in Massachusetts, and we’ve been doing a lot of different animals,” Rogers says. “Coming down to Texas, I thought it would be fun to carry the farm theme through.”

Laddavan and Sidney Spencer from Elgin won Best of Show in 3D Mixed Media. They began custom woodworking in 2018. They have several art shows on their calendar for 2026.

Rita Kirkman earned Best of Show in Pastels. She has worked as an artist for more than 40 years. She also serves as a judge for many pastel exhibitions.

The next Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is set to take place Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11, 2027. For more information, go here.