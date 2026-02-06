Houston’s Community Art Spaces Take Centerstage on a Triple Threat Night — Operators Are Standing By

ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen444 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Bibbo (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen517 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen154 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen56- Lisa Begley, Stacey Daniels, Kirby Liu (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Ms. Yet (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Jeff Jones (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Antonine Culbreath (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Antonine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, & Sean Bradley 2 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Dylan Bryson (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Dylan Bryson 2 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
01
11

Antoine Culbreath, Ruby Amare at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

02
11

Bibbo belly dancing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

03
11

Elvis impersonator performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

04
11

Guests enjoying dinner by Knives in Water (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

05
11

Lisa Begley, Stacey Daniels, Kirby Liu at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

06
11

ms. YET performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

07
11

Jeff Jones at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

08
11

Antoine Culbreath at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

09
11

Antoine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, Sean Bradley at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

10
11

Dylan Bryson at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

11
11

Dylan Bryson performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen444 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Bibbo (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen517 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen154 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen56- Lisa Begley, Stacey Daniels, Kirby Liu (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Ms. Yet (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Jeff Jones (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Antonine Culbreath (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Antonine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, & Sean Bradley 2 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Dylan Bryson (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen – Dylan Bryson 2 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Community Art Spaces Take Centerstage on a Triple Threat Night — Operators Are Standing By

FLATS, Ice House Radio and Wonderlikewander Get the Spotlight

BY Elliot Stravato //
photography Alan Nguyen
Antoine Culbreath, Ruby Amare at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Bibbo belly dancing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Elvis impersonator performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Guests enjoying dinner by Knives in Water (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Lisa Begley, Stacey Daniels, Kirby Liu at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
ms. YET performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Jeff Jones at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Antoine Culbreath at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Antoine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, Sean Bradley at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Dylan Bryson at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Dylan Bryson performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
1
11

Antoine Culbreath, Ruby Amare at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

2
11

Bibbo belly dancing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

3
11

Elvis impersonator performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

4
11

Guests enjoying dinner by Knives in Water (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

5
11

Lisa Begley, Stacey Daniels, Kirby Liu at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

6
11

ms. YET performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

7
11

Jeff Jones at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

8
11

Antoine Culbreath at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

9
11

Antoine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, Sean Bradley at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

10
11

Dylan Bryson at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

11
11

Dylan Bryson performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

A music and joy-filled fundraiser dubbed Operators Are Standing By saw a team up between FLATS, Ice House Radio and Wonderlikewander. The dinner/telethon/DJ set, which took place at Sanman Studios, reimagines the traditional fundraiser and brings diverse local talent together in support of community arts spaces. 

The organizers of Operators Are Standing By believe that arts fundraising should not be a transaction, but a celebration. That centers around a night full of food, drinks and music, where support means showing up, showing out and having fun. The event showcased an array of local creatives, bringing together artists and appreciators alike.

ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen- Antonine Culbreath, Jackson Allers, & Sean Bradley 2 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Antoine Culbreath, Ice House Radio co-founders Jackson Allers and Sean Bradley at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

The night was dedicated to raising funds for a trio of vibrant creative hubs in Houston. FLATS is an artist-run photography space in Montrose, boasting an exhibition space and a community darkroom. Ice House Radio is an online community radio station and bar, located in an old car wash. Wonderlikewander is a multidimensional boutique, coffee house and studio space.

They all provide third spaces and creative outlets. Together, they throw a pretty good party.

As is only fitting for a fundraiser hosted by three different organizations, the night offered a myriad of experiences. It all started with a cozy dinner by Knives in Water, a Houston-based pop-up kitchen. The food was inspired by comforting home-cooked meals and classic TV dinners: a perfect introduction to the night’s telethon theme.

Afterwards, attendees savored an artist-curated cocktail hour from local mixologist OHBEVIN, featuring drinks from her upcoming book Aphro.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen405 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Guests at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

The telethon itself was no less memorable — many were wowed by a number of memorable performances, including belly dancing, burlesque, comedy, magic and a show-stopping Elvis impersonator. The night ended on a high note with a two-hour-long DJ set from Ice House Radio. The crowd took to the floor to dance. 

“Community doesn’t happen by accident,” FLATS founder Jessi Bowman says. “It happens when people show up for one another, build together and choose care over convenience.” 

ORSB – Photos by Alan Nguyen535 (Photo by Alan Nguyen)
Elvis impersonator performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

PC Seen: Ice House Radio co-founders Jackson Allers and Sean Bradley; Ruby Amare, Wonderlikewander founder and director; Jonathan Beitler of Artechouse; Kirby Liu, founder of Art Club and director at POST; Cassie Hoeprich, director of planning and economic development at Downtown Houston+; Madi Murphy, associate curator at FotoFest; Ryan Francisco, senior engagement manager at Bayou Preservation; Taylor Chapman, New Climate Ventures; Isabel Wilson, designer and partner at Jardín; Lisa Begley, data analytics APM at Planned Parenthood.

FLATS will be part of FotoFest’s Biennial 2026: Global Visions – FotoFest at 40, which takes place Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, May 10, at Sawyer Yards Galleries (2000 Edwards Street). Learn more here.

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
7130 Brookcove Lane
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7130 Brookcove Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
7130 Brookcove Lane
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
4417 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4417 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4417 Lorraine Avenue
7149 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7149 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$2,875,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7149 Northaven Road
6440 Brookshire Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6440 Brookshire Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6440 Brookshire Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4316 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4316 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
4316 Beverly Drive
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,400,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
4208 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4208 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,990,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4208 Beverly Drive
1918 Olive Street #3403
Downtown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #3403
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #3403
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X