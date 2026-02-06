Houston’s Community Art Spaces Take Centerstage on a Triple Threat Night — Operators Are Standing By

ms. YET performing at Operators Are Standing By (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

A music and joy-filled fundraiser dubbed Operators Are Standing By saw a team up between FLATS, Ice House Radio and Wonderlikewander. The dinner/telethon/DJ set, which took place at Sanman Studios, reimagines the traditional fundraiser and brings diverse local talent together in support of community arts spaces.

The organizers of Operators Are Standing By believe that arts fundraising should not be a transaction, but a celebration. That centers around a night full of food, drinks and music, where support means showing up, showing out and having fun. The event showcased an array of local creatives, bringing together artists and appreciators alike.

The night was dedicated to raising funds for a trio of vibrant creative hubs in Houston. FLATS is an artist-run photography space in Montrose, boasting an exhibition space and a community darkroom. Ice House Radio is an online community radio station and bar, located in an old car wash. Wonderlikewander is a multidimensional boutique, coffee house and studio space.

They all provide third spaces and creative outlets. Together, they throw a pretty good party.

As is only fitting for a fundraiser hosted by three different organizations, the night offered a myriad of experiences. It all started with a cozy dinner by Knives in Water, a Houston-based pop-up kitchen. The food was inspired by comforting home-cooked meals and classic TV dinners: a perfect introduction to the night’s telethon theme.

Afterwards, attendees savored an artist-curated cocktail hour from local mixologist OHBEVIN, featuring drinks from her upcoming book Aphro.

The telethon itself was no less memorable — many were wowed by a number of memorable performances, including belly dancing, burlesque, comedy, magic and a show-stopping Elvis impersonator. The night ended on a high note with a two-hour-long DJ set from Ice House Radio. The crowd took to the floor to dance.

“Community doesn’t happen by accident,” FLATS founder Jessi Bowman says. “It happens when people show up for one another, build together and choose care over convenience.”

PC Seen: Ice House Radio co-founders Jackson Allers and Sean Bradley; Ruby Amare, Wonderlikewander founder and director; Jonathan Beitler of Artechouse; Kirby Liu, founder of Art Club and director at POST; Cassie Hoeprich, director of planning and economic development at Downtown Houston+; Madi Murphy, associate curator at FotoFest; Ryan Francisco, senior engagement manager at Bayou Preservation; Taylor Chapman, New Climate Ventures; Isabel Wilson, designer and partner at Jardín; Lisa Begley, data analytics APM at Planned Parenthood.

FLATS will be part of FotoFest’s Biennial 2026: Global Visions – FotoFest at 40, which takes place Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, May 10, at Sawyer Yards Galleries (2000 Edwards Street). Learn more here.