4 Fort Worth Art Exhibitions to See During Dallas Arts Month

During Dallas Arts Month (April), PaperCity Dallas + Fort Worth Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong makes the trek out west to another vibrant visual center, the Fort Worth Museum District.

Check out two exhibitions at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. “Alex Da Corte: The Whale” (through September 7) shines a light on the interdisciplinary artist’s past decade of painting. You’ll find more than 40 paintings, drawings, and a video that considers painting as a performative act. “Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling” (through July 27) brings together two major abstract artists for the first time. Curated by María Elena Ortiz, it’s also the inaugural show for “Platform,” an exhibition initiative that explores how the history of art and artists across the world interconnects.

Next door at the Kimbell Art Museum, book tickets for what we know will be a blockbuster: “Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910–1945,” organized by the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin. (BTW, I visited this incredible institution and was amazed with the collection.) This exhibition showcases more than 70 paintings and sculptures tracing the German experience in the visual arts for more than four decades. On view are works by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Emil Nolde, Otto Dix, Otto Mueller, Max Pechstein, Lyonel Feininger, Hannah Höch, and George Grosz. Through June 22.

Make your last stop at the top of the hill, on the grounds of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. “Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation” presents the evolution of one of Mexico’s most important 20th-century artists. While Tamayo is primarily known for his paintings and sculptures, this exhibition (organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art) reveals his works on paper. You’ll discover 60 years of the visionary artist’s work. Through April 20.

If you time it right, you can make the drive in less than 45 minutes after morning rush hour; have lunch at our favorite spot, Café Modern at The Modern; check out the shows; and leave before the evening commuter rush. We love being that efficient — but better still, book a room at the art-filled Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth, neighboring the museums.