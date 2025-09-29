Fort Worth Opera Celebrates the Opening of Its 80th Season with a Rare U.S. Performance by Tenor Superstar Jonathan Tetelman

As the oldest opera company in Texas, the Fort Worth Opera opens its 80th anniversary season on October 10 with a one-night-only concert performance by acclaimed tenor Jonathan Tetelman — a Chilean-born and New Jersey-bred opera star who rarely finds himself back in the U.S. This might be the only weekend the tenor spends in the country this year, and Fort Worth has the honor of seeing him perform.

“Jonathan is very thoughtful about where he performs, and he’s drawn to places where the arts are valued not just as entertainment, but as a way to connect, inspire, and be part of something bigger,” Angela Turner-Wilson, the Fort Worth Opera’s general and artistic director, tells PaperCity. “Fort Worth is a city that embraces creativity and community in a way that’s both welcoming and undeniably ambitious. For an artist of Jonathan’s caliber, who cares deeply about connecting with his audience, Fort Worth offers a kind of intimacy and engagement that’s rare to find anywhere else.”

Adopted as an infant from Castro, Chile, Tetelman grew up in Princeton, studied as a baritone at Manhattan School of Music, and then transitioned to tenor at Mannes School of Music. In 2021, he signed an exclusive, multi-album contract with Deutsche Grammophon in Germany, where he is now based. A rising international star, his roles have included Alfredo (La traviata), Rodolfo (La bohème), Cavaradossi (Tosca), Pinkerton (Madama Butterfly), and Loris Ipanov (Fedora).

The performance will be held at Van Cliburn Concert Hall on the Texas Christian University campus. For a concert of this caliber, you should get tickets soon.

“People are going to be talking about this event for a long time — but there are only 700 seats in the theater. This is your chance to be one of the few who can say, ‘I was there,’” says Turner-Wilson. Programming includes a Tosti set, Neapolitan songs, Nino Rota’s Parla più piano from The Godfather, Spanish hits like Granada and No puede ser, and pieces from composer Giacomo Puccini. Tetelman performs with longtime friend and mentor, conductor-pianist Michael Recchiuti, whom Tetelman has wanted to collaborate with for a long time.

“This recital is special because it’s an intimate conversation between artist and audience,” says Turner-Wilson. “Jonathan sings with subtlety and honesty — every note, every phrase feels deliberate and alive. In Fort Worth, opportunities to experience artistry at this level, so close and personal, are rare.”

After the performance, the separately ticketed Dinner with the Stars celebrates the 80th season with tenor Clifton Forbis (frequent Metropolitan Opera guest and Chair of Voice at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts) and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche (last season’s Angelina in the Opera’s critically acclaimed La Cenerentola). The evening will highlight operas from the company’s 80-year history.

In November, the 80th season continues with Philip Glass’s reimagining of Jean Cocteau’s 1946 film, La Belle et La Bête (Beauty and the Beast), which is shown at Ridglea Theater with live singers and an 18-piece orchestra. In February, the Opera debuts Cowboys & Culture, a musical love letter to Fort Worth that mixes opera with Western-themed repertoire. And in April, the season closes with a classic that the Opera featured in its first-ever season 80 years ago: Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly — a story of love, honor, and a mother’s sacrifice.

Find tickets here.