Fort Worth’s 6 Must-See Performances This Summer — Moulin Rouge, Sherlock Holmes, and More

Enjoy brass, Broadway, and patriotic favorites under the stars with the Fort Worth Symphony’s annual Concerts on the Law at The Carter. (Courtesy)

World-class pianists and rising stars take center stage at Van Cliburn Concert Hall for two weeks of classical excellence as part of Piano Texas. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s leading performance venues are bringing bold stories, world-class musicians, and long-awaited national tours to local stages this summer. From a legendary Broadway spectacle to a witty culinary mystery and a beloved cabaret revival, these six Fort Worth performances are not to be missed.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

June 10 through 15

Broadway’s lavish spectacle arrives at Bass Performance Hall for one week only, promising a week of explosive choreography, captivating set designs, and familiar tunes. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s cult classic film, Moulin Rouge! has been reimagined for the stage through a Tony Award-winning production that delivers a genre-spanning score featuring hits from Elton John, Adele, Sia, and The Rolling Stones. The story follows Christian and Satine through a whirlwind of forbidden love and artistic revolution inside the Parisian cabaret of the same name.

Bridge Over Troubled Water

June 10 through 29

The intimate Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana transforms into a nostalgic retreat this June as Bridge Over Troubled Water channels the spirit of Simon & Garfunkel into an unforgettable night. This cabaret-style production explores the duo’s iconic folk-rock legacy by revisiting favorites like “The Sound of Silence,” “Cecilia,” and “America.” Expect close-up storytelling and soulful harmonies as the show delivers familiar tunes and a heartfelt homage to an era.

Concert on the Lawn at The Carter

June 21

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra returns to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art for its second annual Concert on the Lawn, a spirited outdoor evening of music and community. This year’s family-friendly program highlights the bold sounds of brass, featuring patriotic showstoppers like Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever alongside Broadway classics such as “Seventy-Six Trombones” from The Music Man and beloved melodies from South Pacific. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs before settling in for a summer night under the stars.

PianoTexas International Festival & Academy

June 15 through 29

PianoTexas returns to Fort Worth this June with two weeks of masterclasses, solo recitals, and orchestral concerts at Van Cliburn Concert Hall. The festival features performances by internationally renowned pianists alongside rising young artists, gifted amateurs, and emerging professionals selected through a global audition process. Highlights include the Distinguished Artists Concert Series and several concerto evenings with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Whether you’re a seasoned listener or new to classical music, this festival offers a rare opportunity to hear this beloved instrument played at its highest level.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé

June 12 through 29

Stage West puts its signature spin on the great detective with Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé, a fast-paced mystery written by David MacGregor. The setting: the eve of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The problem: a world-renowned French chef was found dead under suspicious circumstances. This new installment in the Holmes trilogy offers deduction served with a side of satire and twists.

The Last Five Years

August 14 through September 6

Circle Theatre closes out the summer with Jason Robert Brown’s emotionally raw and musically complex two-hander, The Last Five Years. Structured around a nonlinear timeline, the musical traces the rise and fall of a romantic relationship as Cathy tells her story backward from heartbreak while Jamie begins at their hopeful beginning. The resulting exploration of love and ambition promises to be poignant and a reminder of the power of intimate storytelling.