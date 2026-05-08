FotoFest’s Biennial Shows Houston At Its Art-Supporting Best — 40 Years Of Stunning Photography Makes Its Mark

Guests take in the evening during the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Vivian Arcidiacono, Abigail Owen-Pontez at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Sarah & Ben Powell at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ashlyn Davis Burns, Margaret Burns, Catherine Couturier at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Linda & Michael Lang, Lisa Spier, Madeleine Plonsker, Greg Spier at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Osamu James Nakagawa, Anne Wilkes Tucker, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nancy Newberry, Charles & Joan Ford at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mia Dalglish, Martha Moore at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Janice Yoo, Masud Haq, Catherine & Brian James at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Fraiser King, Mary Axelrad, Carroll & Paul Liffman at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Slavka Glaser, Carl Palazzolo, Wendy Luers at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Brad Temkin, Anne Wilkes Tucker, Barbara & Jimmy Hemphill at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Karen Navarro, Lou Peralta at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Christopher Gardener, Emily Bierman, Gary Tinterow at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cressandra Thibodeaux, Cab Gilbreath, Heidi Gerger, Alice Randall at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

A guest peruses photography at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jon Tonks, Vivian Arcidiacono, Abigail Owen-Pontez, Roman Franc, Christy Karll at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

David Wilson, Youssef Nabil, Louis Delgado Qualtrough, Wendy Watriss, Veronique Prentice, Amanda Minami, Whitney Watriss, Grattan Baldwin at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jeremy Fain, Carlos Diaz at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Luke Burns & Ashlyn Davis Burns at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jacqueline Perkins-Towers at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Stephan Hillerbrand, James Hays, Mary Magsamen at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, Flor Garduño, Bill Joor at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Fred Bidwell at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Masud Haq at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, Wendy Watriss at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cressandra Thibodeaux, Jon Tonks, Alison Medley at the 2026 FotoFest Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction (Photo by Johnny Than)

FotoFest’s Biennial Gala and Fine Print Auction offered what Houston does best — beauty with a purpose, and just enough polish to almost make you forget it. The room moved easily, and for a moment, that felt like enough.40

But not quite. Within that elegance, an understanding lingered. Art doesn’t survive on admiration alone. It survives on commitment.

The photographs made their case early. Gold caught the light with a conspiratorial allure in André Ramos-Woodard’s “Bling.” Deep cerulean held its ground with cool authority in Doug + Mike Starn’s “with god on our side.” A veil of sea-glass blue and a wash of sunlit amber drifted between presence and disappearance in Youssef Nabil’s “Self-Portrait, Monument Valley.”

These were not images that politely occupied space. Instead, they asserted themselves.

FotoFest’s Images Hold the Room

Then the real drama of the evening unfolded in the room itself.

More than 200 photo lovers gathered at the Hilton Houston Post Oak hotel. Collectors, photographers and art patrons each played a role in keeping Houston an arts city like few others.

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As FotoFest marks its 40th anniversary, this year’s theme, “Global Visions: FotoFest at 40,” unfolds as a visual continuum. It traces decades of work across geography, identity, war, ecology and social change. It affirms the organization’s global reach.

“We’ve built a strong platform that’s widely recognized because it engages artists from all over the world,” says FotoFest executive director Steven Evans. “It activates so many venues across the city.”

The evening’s auction featured 48 works of photography. They drew from a program spanning 450 artists from the United States and 58 other countries.

As the evening progressed, many works surpassed expectations on the auction floor. “Bling” surged to $3,500, nearly tripling its estimate. Rania Matar’s “Lara C.” reached $6,500, its emotional gravity unmistakable. MANUAL’s “Untitled (books and magnifying glass)” climbed to $4,000. Carrie Mae Weems’s “All the Boys” held steady at $8,500 — its resonance already established.

Momentum continued to gather around Jamey Stillings’s “Pacific Ocean Coastline, Atacama Desert,” Edward Burtynsky’s “Coast Mountains #16” and Doug + Mike Starn’s “with god on our side.”

Built, Sustained and Reimagined

At one point, a film tribute to FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss and the late Fred Baldwin reminded the audience that institutions are not static. They are built, sustained and continually reimagined.

Under Evans, alongside co-curators Annick Dekiouk and Madi Murphy, FotoFest remains an evolving entity.

“You have to have initiative and you have to need your imagination,” Watriss says. “You have to overcome your fear — and you have to act.”

Even the night’s food, turned out by the hotel under executive chef Kyrbie Barnett, understood its role. This was refined and intentional dining.

At the podium, auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins moved things along with precision and a touch of mischief. “Don’t call me tomorrow and tell me you regret not bidding,” she said at one point, drawing laughter.

Taken together, the images formed a quiet argument. Photography is not passive. It insists. A single image has the power to unsettle, endure and reshape how we see the world.

“Artists are at the center of everything we do,” Evans says. “We’re here for cross-cultural exchange, for meaningful encounters and for supporting artists while enriching Houston culturally and intellectually.”

In turn, proceeds from print sales and sponsorships support FotoFest’s famed Biennials, exhibitions and its Literacy Through Photography curriculum. This ensures the work extends beyond the room.

By the final paddle raise, the night’s underlying truth came into focus. It is Houston itself — its generosity, its curiosity and its willingness to show up — that sustains FotoFest. It ensures a global conversation in images continues to take root and thrive here in H-Town.

PC Seen: Grattan Baldwin, representing the legacy of FotoFest cofounder Frederick Baldwin; Whitney Watriss; Gary Tinterow, director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Flor Garduño; Mary Magsamen and Stephan Hillerbrand; Christopher Gardner; Karen Navarro; Lou Peralta; Christy and Mike Dumas; Wendy Leurs; Heidi Gerger; Madeleine Plonsker; Fred Bidwell, noted photography collector and museum founder; Amanda Minami and David Wilson; Emily Bierman, senior vice president at Sotheby’s, New York; Meg Murray; Ashlyn Davis Burns and Luke Burns; Christy Karll; Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee; and Sarah and Ben Powell.