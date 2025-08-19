Mexican Photographer Makes a Magical First Come True For Houston’s FotoFest

Flor Garduño’s “Bella,” 1987. (Courtesy the artist)
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-153
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-52
El-hacedor-de-almas_Portugal_1995_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-110
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-11
Padme,México,2020_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-43
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-92
Homenaje a Winogrand_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-85
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-99
01
12

Flor Garduño's "Bella," 1987. (Courtesy the artist)

02
12

Co-chair and board member Michael Casey & co-chair Katy Casey at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

03
12

FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

04
12

Flor Garduño's "Soul Creator," Portugal, 1995. (Courtesy the artist)

05
12

Artist Flor Garduño at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

06
12

Ellen Als, co-chair Meg Murray, Anna Holliday at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

07
12

Flor Garduño's "Padmé," 2020. (Courtesy the artist)

08
12

Alton Dulaney, Melissa McDonnell Luján, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

09
12

Bryn Larsen, Malcolm Daniel at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

10
12

Flor Garduño's "Homage to Winogrand," 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)

11
12

Jane Minarovic, Mandy Fisher, Catherine & Brian James at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

12
12

Flor Garduño, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

Flor Garduño’s “Bella,” 1987. (Courtesy the artist)
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-153
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-52
El-hacedor-de-almas_Portugal_1995_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-110
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-11
Padme,México,2020_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-43
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-92
Homenaje a Winogrand_web
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-85
LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-99
Arts / Galleries

Mexican Photographer Makes a Magical First Come True For Houston’s FotoFest

Paths Of Life Open Up New Worlds

BY Caitlin Hsu and Lani McHenry //
Flor Garduño's "Bella," 1987. (Courtesy the artist)
Co-chair and board member Michael Casey & co-chair Katy Casey at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Flor Garduño's "Soul Creator," Portugal, 1995. (Courtesy the artist)
Artist Flor Garduño at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Ellen Als, co-chair Meg Murray, Anna Holliday at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Flor Garduño's "Padmé," 2020. (Courtesy the artist)
Alton Dulaney, Melissa McDonnell Luján, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Bryn Larsen, Malcolm Daniel at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Flor Garduño's "Homage to Winogrand," 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)
Jane Minarovic, Mandy Fisher, Catherine & Brian James at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
Flor Garduño, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)
1
12

Flor Garduño's "Bella," 1987. (Courtesy the artist)

2
12

Co-chair and board member Michael Casey & co-chair Katy Casey at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

3
12

FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

4
12

Flor Garduño's "Soul Creator," Portugal, 1995. (Courtesy the artist)

5
12

Artist Flor Garduño at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

6
12

Ellen Als, co-chair Meg Murray, Anna Holliday at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

7
12

Flor Garduño's "Padmé," 2020. (Courtesy the artist)

8
12

Alton Dulaney, Melissa McDonnell Luján, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

9
12

Bryn Larsen, Malcolm Daniel at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

10
12

Flor Garduño's "Homage to Winogrand," 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)

11
12

Jane Minarovic, Mandy Fisher, Catherine & Brian James at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

12
12

Flor Garduño, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

International photography collectors and connoisseurs gathered at the 2025 Dinner for FotoFest: A Magical Evening Immersed in Art at Silver Street Studios, the organization’s headquarters. This luminous night — FotoFest’s first-ever artist dinner and fundraiser — spotlighted Mexican photographer Flor Garduño, whose landmark exhibition “Flor Garduño: Paths of Life” opened that night. The inaugural benefit was co-chaired by Katy and Michael Casey with Meg and Nelson Murray. Party Jess Productions was tapped for curating this artful dinner party.

Cocktail hour segued into a seated dinner crafted by Wolfgang Puck Catering. As FotoFest supporters savored the Mexican-inspired three-course feast, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans and co-founder Wendy Watriss delivered heartfelt remarks to the crowd.

“This evening was a dream of ours,” Evans noted. “It’s the first time a single artist has had their work throughout the Silver Street Studios galleries.”

LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-99
Artist Flor Garduño, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, FotoFest co-founder Wendy Watriss at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

Garduño then took the stage and spoke about the significance of this exhibition’s opening in Houston. 

“It’s very important and very symbolic for (me) to have this show here, for the first time, outside of Mexico,” Garduño said in Spanish, with Watriss providing translation. “It’s like coming home again to (my) own heart.”  

Garduño participated in an intimate public conversation at the MFAH’s Lynn Wyatt Theater the following Saturday. Joining Garduño were Watriss and Evans, offering a rare opportunity to hear the artist reflect on her career, vision and influences. 

LeanoraB_20250308_flor-garduno-43
Alton DuLaney, Melissa McDonnell Luján, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee at Dinner for FotoFest (Photo by Leanora Benkato)

About this significant exhibition: “Paths of Life” showcased Garduño’s body of work spanning 45 years. FotoFest’s Steven Evans and Madi Murphy curated more than 110 works, including previously unpublished images from her archive alongside more recent photographs. 

The retrospective was organized into six thematic sections: The Path of Yesterday, Ritualities, Construction of the Moment, Constructed Landscapes, Suspended Time, and Body and Magic. Through these photographs, Garduño explored transcendent themes of ritual, mythology, legacy, symbolic archetypes and the connection between humanity and the natural world. 

Padme,México,2020_web
Flor Garduño’s Padmé, 2020. (Courtesy the artist)

Garduño’s work is dreamlike, often described as magical realism. Her subject matter spans daily life, portraiture, fictional landscapes and still lives. She has exhibited in esteemed institutions around the world, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Musée de I’Elysée in Switzerland, Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, the Center for Creative Photography in Tucson, and FotoFest. 

PC Seen: FotoFest board members including Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee with husband Chris Folmsbee, Masud Haq, and Abigail Owen-Pontez; collectors Bryn Larsen and Celso Gonzalez-Falla; CAMH co-director and COO Melissa Lujan; founder of Ruby Projects Megan Olivia Ebel; art advisor Piper Faust; president of Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex Carlos Duarte with wife Tania; Gus and Lyndall Wortham curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Malcolm Daniel; Janice Yoo; Susie and Sanford Criner; Mary Kay Casey; Jenny and Jay Kempner; Chinhui Juhn and Edward Allen; Andrew Arcidiacono; and Anna Chambers. 

Featured Events
Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
315 Thicket Lane
Westchester
FOR SALE

315 Thicket Lane
Houston, TX

$915,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
315 Thicket Lane
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$960,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
10506 Sagebriar Drive
Sagemont Park | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

10506 Sagebriar Drive
Houston, TX

$200,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
10506 Sagebriar Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X