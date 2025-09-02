Wanted Alive and Creative — Guess the Identity of the Mysterious Maverick Artist Frisco Pete and Win a Coveted Art Drawing

We love a good mystery, especially in the upper echelons of the art world. In those tony, hotly hyped realms, surprise is rare. That’s why PaperCity — along with Reeves Art + Design — have concocted a competition where you get to guess the identity of a top-secret artist. The figure known only as Frisco Pete.

With each lucky winner earning a signed original drawing by Frisco Pete.

The big catch? The five cheeky Western paintings shown in this article will be your sole visual hints. (For a few other hints, read on.)

The artist of these five paintings is a mysterious character known as Frisco Pete, a nom de plume to keep art collectors guessing and preserve a price point that makes Frisco’s work accessible. . . at the moment. To add to the intrigue, the well-known painter may or may not show up for his or her own opening of “Frisco Pete Was a Friend of Mine” on Saturday, September 13 at Reeves Art + Design. How Warholian, we say.

Again, the reward for answering correctly is a signed original drawing by Frisco Pete. This is an art contest definitely worth winning.

Here are three additional clues to give all you art detectives out there a better chance:

1.) The artist is known to cavort with Allison and Harvey.

2.) Internationally exhibited, with high-flyin’ Miami collectors and a Texas museum show adding street cred, Frisco Pete is most identified with a particular place that combines the term for mountain with the name of a flower.

3.) A prolific writer as well, Frisco Pete’s alter ego has an impressive literary compendium that includes an ode to an animal in a humble washateria.

Contest rules: Email guesses as to Frisco Pete’s real-world identity to friscopete@papercitymag.com. One entry per person is allowed. All entries must be received by next Wednesday, September 10 at 11:59 pm to be eligible. Every correct artist guesser receives a Frisco Pete drawing. All the winners will be announced opening night at Reeves Art + Design on Saturday, September 13, in an event from 6 pm to 9 pm, and via email on Monday, September 15. All winners must sign a nondisclosure form to receive the prize. Learn more here.