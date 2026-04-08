Houston’s Pioneering Artist-Owned Gallery — Archway Is Still a Creative Hub at 50

At Archway Gallery, the real masterpiece is the curious crowd taking in the 3D gallery. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Artist Liz Conces Spencer captures a stylized grove of slender trees at Archway Gallery, where layered color and rhythmic mark-making create depth and movement across the canvas. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Artist Maryam Lavaf, a painter of intimate worlds and nature, has found her creative home at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Archway Gallery looks ahead with “Fifty Forward,” honoring its founders while inviting the next generation to step in. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Artist Liz Conces Spencer frames herself alongside her work at Archway Gallery, where intricate patterns and measured compositions reflect a practice rooted in both discipline and exploration. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Painter Maryam Lavaf translates memory and place into color on her canvas at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

An ordinary Houston evening is made luminous by art and music from the Rice Jazz Ensemble at Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

A wall of memories forms a collage of historic moments tracing the long and luminous path of Houston’s Archway Gallery. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Celebrated as a mentor at Archway Gallery, artist Liz Conces Spencer brings creative life to “Path Through Blue Trees.” (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

For fifty years, Archway Gallery has been a place where visitors can step inside and feel a sense of belonging. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

During an evening at Archway Gallery, it's common to see a visitor pause in front of a work, taking in its details in a quiet moment of reflection. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

Artist Maryam Lavaf stands with her work at Archway Gallery, her layered compositions reflecting memory, place and a deeply personal visual language. (Photo courtesy Archway Gallery)

In a city that constantly reinvents itself, endurance can feel like a quiet act of defiance. Some spaces disappear as quickly as they arrive. Others decide to stay. Houston’s Archway Gallery is one of them. Remarkably Texas’ longest-running artist-owned gallery is still in the hands of the artists themselves after half a century.

This spring, it marks its 50th anniversary with the landmark exhibition “Fifty Forward.” The show is less a victory lap than a portrait of a living institution. It reflects decades of artistic innovation, community connection and an artist-led experiment that refused to collapse into commerce alone.

“They did their homework,” says painter John Slaby, who joined Archway Gallery in November 1993 and has watched generations pass through its doors. “The founders created bylaws strong enough to last 50 years. Other galleries could benefit from that structure.”

The grassroots cooperative was founded in 1976 by 12 local Houston artists. They were determined to exhibit and sell their own work outside traditional gatekeeping systems.

Archway Gallery’s first home was modest. The gallery opened at the Jung Center, its name inspired by the arches in the building. But the idea behind it was expansive: artists would control their own creative infrastructure.

For half a century, painters have arrived with canvases still smelling faintly of turpentine. Sculptors have hauled in exquisite works of steel and memory. Photographers have pinned their fragile truths to white walls. Then they waited for someone to look long enough to understand.

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Archway Gallery’s model still thrives as the quintessential Houston space that nurtures artists. It’s not glamorous work. It’s sacred work.

Fifty Forward: A Portrait of Collective Identity

Archway Gallery’s 50th anniversary feels less like a polite champagne toast and more like a full-blown Houston reunion. It’s equal parts art history, neighborhood potluck and affectionate roast.

The celebration opens with the exhibition “Homecoming” at the Jung Center, Archway’s first home. Former and current members come together in a kind of artistic family album. Founders, veterans and new voices share wall space across decades.

The anniversary exhibition, “Fifty Forward,” reflects the same ethos. The show features a wall of self-portraits by current members alongside new works, emphasizing the artists themselves as the gallery’s enduring subject.

This curatorial gesture is telling. Through self-portraiture, Archway Gallery underscores that its real legacy lies in people. It’s the evolving community of artists who have sustained it through relocation, economic cycles, hurricanes and a pandemic. Longevity here is a collective achievement.

The celebratory season continues with Sunday chamber concerts, poetry readings, figure drawing sessions and Archway’s beloved juried exhibition. Emerging artists nervously tape labels to fresh canvases while seasoned members hover nearby with encouragement and better snacks.

Archway’s anniversary also highlights a truth often overlooked: culture depends on labor that is unpaid, repetitive and communal. Membership requires more than artistic production — it also calls for operational commitment. Exhibitions are monthly. Events extend Archway Gallery’s role beyond exhibition into civic space.

Archway Gallery director Harold Joiner sees it as proof of civic vitality. “Artist-run galleries reflect the diversity of a city,” he says. “Their survival proves the strength of its cultural life.”

In an era when cultural work is increasingly precarious, Archway’s cooperative structure offers a rare model of shared ownership.

The Geography of Memory

Painter Maryam Lavaf came to Archway searching for connection after moving from Iran to Houston. “Archway became my artistic home,” she says.

Her work — lush abstractions rooted in Persian gardens and Texas landscapes — mirrors Archway’s ethos. It is layered, communal and resilient.

“I start intuitively,” Lavaf says. “I’m looking for a sound that tells me, ‘OK, it’s done.’”

During times of political grief for her homeland, she returns to the studio as refuge.

“Making art matters. It’s therapy,” Lavaf says. “We have to keep working, keep going and not be disappointed. I’m not going to give up. I’m going to keep making art.”

She describes Archway Gallery as a place where artists hold space for each other’s risks. It becomes a meeting point between art and empathy. “I’ve been part of other galleries, but this one is unbelievably on top of everything,” Lavaf tells PaperCity.

The Long Arc of an Artist’s Life

For painter Liz Conces Spencer, Archway offered a place to experiment. It allowed her to balance structural simplicity with elaborate patterning and explore abstraction without fear.

“Joining Archway gave me a gallery family — a home base where I could show work while still growing as an artist,” Spencer says. “Having my first solo show helped me stop worrying about what might sell and start making work that mattered to me.”

Reflecting on the cooperative’s long experiment in artistic self-expression, Spencer keeps her focus on what matters most. “Do whatever honest work you must to pay the rent,” she says. “But keep your true North in front of you. Make the art you need to make.”

Slaby credits Spencer as a mentor. She introduced him to figure drawing sessions that reshaped his work. Those Sunday morning sessions still happen — a ritual of continuity.

“Being around other creative people is inspiring. We encourage each other to try new things,” Slaby says. “We have critiques every month. Artists bring work and get feedback.”

Spencer believes it’s crucial to continue to inspire emerging Houston artists. “We evolve one artist at a time,” she says. “That constant renewal is what keeps a gallery alive.”

Houston, Seen Through Its Artists

Cross Archway Gallery’s threshold and you enter into conversation with a working Houston artist. Their stories hang quietly on walls. The gallery reflects the living pulse of Houston’s art community.

“These are your neighbors making art inspired by life in this city,” Slaby says. “Local art is a legacy.”

The gallery’s history is full of small, comic moments that reveal its humanity. Underwear once strung across a storefront window after a landlord dispute. Juried shows launched careers. Impromptu concerts where audiences outnumbered chairs.

“We’ve probably had close to 200 artists pass through this gallery,” Slaby says. “That leaves a mark.”

The artists’ stories accumulate like brushstrokes.

Fifty years on, Archway Gallery is still doing what its founders hoped for. It lets artists shape their own creative path. It also lets Houston see itself in the process.

“A man who viewed my paintings wrote to me years later, saying one of them helped him understand his own struggles,” Slaby says. “That’s everything to me.”

For Slaby, those moments of connection are what matter most. “When people from different backgrounds stand together in front of a painting and say, ‘Wow, look at that,’ we’ve created a bond,” he says. “That’s a spiritual experience for me.”

“Fifty Forward” is on view at Archway Gallery through April 30. An official opening reception is set for this Saturday, April 11 from 5 pm to 8 pm. For more information, go here.