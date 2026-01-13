Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery
01
06

Where Memory Passes Through by Cruz is on view in the exhibition. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
06

Houston artist Bissi Cruz’s solo show is on view at Ardest Gallery through January 31. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
06

Cruz explains that each image has an accompanying QR code that allows viewers to see the art in motion. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
06

Each painting in the exhibit features a Goffin cockatoo which acts as the unifying thread for the series. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

05
06

Cruz signed limited edition prints at the opening of his solo show. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
06

Prints of Cruz’s work are available at Ardest Gallery in limited quantities. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery
Arts / Galleries / Arts - The Woodlands

Paint, Not Pixels — Artist Bissi Cruz Turns a Case of Mistaken Identity Into a Breakout Exhibition In The Woodlands

Celebrating a Creative Force Who Found Himself at Ardest Gallery

BY //
photography Laura Landsbaum
Where Memory Passes Through by Cruz is on view in the exhibition. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Houston artist Bissi Cruz’s solo show is on view at Ardest Gallery through January 31. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Cruz explains that each image has an accompanying QR code that allows viewers to see the art in motion. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Each painting in the exhibit features a Goffin cockatoo which acts as the unifying thread for the series. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Cruz signed limited edition prints at the opening of his solo show. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Prints of Cruz’s work are available at Ardest Gallery in limited quantities. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
6

Where Memory Passes Through by Cruz is on view in the exhibition. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
6

Houston artist Bissi Cruz’s solo show is on view at Ardest Gallery through January 31. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
6

Cruz explains that each image has an accompanying QR code that allows viewers to see the art in motion. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
6

Each painting in the exhibit features a Goffin cockatoo which acts as the unifying thread for the series. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

5
6

Cruz signed limited edition prints at the opening of his solo show. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
6

Prints of Cruz’s work are available at Ardest Gallery in limited quantities. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Houston artist Bissi Cruz paints in acrylic, not pixels. For years, viewers assumed otherwise. The distinction is central to his latest body of work, which is getting a moment. Cruz’s solo show, “Come Fly With Me,” is now on view at The Woodlands’ Ardest Gallery through January 31.

Cruz is a self-taught artist whose surreal paintings feature fanciful birds and timepieces. Earlier in his art career, Cruz displayed his acrylic paintings at markets. As people passed his booth, he found that his work was often dismissed as digital art.

“People kept asking us, ‘Is this digital work?’ ” Cruz says. “We told them, ‘No, it’s done with acrylic.’ ”

Eventually, Cruz’s wife Edna found a way to bridge that confusion. She helped bring his acrylic paintings to life through animation. Today, viewers can experience his work digitally as well as in its original two-dimensional form.

From Art Markets to Finding His Spark

At first, Cruz set a simple goal for himself. He wanted to be accepted into an art festival.

Cruz says he attended The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival for 20 years. Watching artists exhibit there shaped his ambitions.

“I always told my wife, ‘I want to be in an art festival or an art market,’ ” Cruz says. “I was just talking, though.”

Cruz knew how to draw, but he had not developed a distinct style yet. He often accompanied his wife to art festivals without imagining himself as a featured artist.

Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Each painting in the exhibit features a Goffin cockatoo, which acts as the unifying thread for the series. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

“One day, she told me, ‘I booked you at an art market. You need to start painting,’ ” Cruz says. “I didn’t know what to do. So I started painting something easy.”

Cruz says he could paint people and portraits. He could also replicate other painters’ work. What he lacked was a creative spark.

That changed after a visit to the zoo. “I had no imagination,” Cruz says. “Then one day I had an idea, and it just grew.”

He says it finally clicked during repeated trips to the zoo. The animals became his focus and inspiration. “Now it’s like an addiction,” Cruz says.

Bissi Cruz Ardest Gallery (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Cruz signed limited edition prints at the opening of his solo show. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Growth Through Practice

Cruz has 18 pieces displayed at Ardest Gallery in this exhibition. He says he can see improvement in every painting. “That’s why I paint every single day,” he notes. “I can see what I can do better. And I try to do it.”

Cruz credits his wife Edna, who’s also an artist, for motivating him to pursue painting seriously. “She’s the one that lit that fuse,” Cruz says. “If it wasn’t for her, none of this would’ve happened.”

Ardest Gallery owner Julie Verville created a scavenger hunt for the exhibition. The five-question hunt gives each participant a raffle entry. The prize is a limited edition print of one of Cruz’s pieces. The winner will be drawn on January 31 at the close of the show.

There’s even more on the horizon for Cruz. He will exhibit at the First Saturday Arts Market and the Bayou City Art Festival. The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival follows from April 10 through April 12.

Bissi Cruz’s “Come Fly With Me” is on view through January 31 at Ardest Gallery, located at 25200 Grogan’s Park Drive. Gallery hours run 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information, go here.

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X