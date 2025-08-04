A Forest Of Dreams — Venezuelan Artist Geraldo Rosales’ Arresting Houston Exhibition Makes You Think About Identity

Forests, like identities, can be hard to map. They grow in layers, reveal themselves slowly, and hold deceptively more than what is visible. In “El Bosquy,” showing at Laura the Gallery in The Heights through August 23, artist Gerardo Rosales draws on the lushness of nature to build something metaphorical and deeply human: a forest of selfhood.

Between vibrant leaves and textured surfaces, stories of sexuality, exile and resilience take root.

Born in Venezuela and based in Houston, Rosales is a multidisciplinary artist who turns the visage of folk traditions, religious symbolism and domestic craft into a subversive site of inquiry. Whether it’s painting, installation, or mixed media, his art operates at the intersection of beauty and critique — where playful ornamentation gives way to deeper reflections on self discovery, identity and belonging.

For more than 20 years, he’s balanced a dual life as both artist and educator — shaping students in classrooms while developing a practice informed by queer resonance, cultural symbolism and lived experience. Born in Venezuela and initially self-taught, Rosales formalized his training at the Instituto Universitario de Estudios Superiores de Artes Plásticas Armando Reverón in Caracas before earning his MFA from Chelsea College of Art in London.

His work, vibrant and even psychedelic, has appeared in prominent spaces throughout Latin America and the United States, including Houston’s own CAMH, the Moody Center, The Blaffer, and major museums in Caracas and Maracay. Today, his art lives in collections as diverse as the McNay, the Bank of Venezuela, the Transart Foundation, the Houston Endowment and the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros. Whether through paint or Aluminum Dibond, Rosales uses his sharp critical eye to create work that looks like celebration but functions as clandestine confrontation, quietly holding something more evocative beneath the surface.

“Gerardo grew up in an era where you just couldn’t be out and be OK, right? So, he sort of builds on this feeling of maybe masquerading, feeling one way, but having to blend in,” Laura Burton, owner of this Houston art gallery and curator of the Rosales exhibit, says. “A lot of the show and a lot of his work has to do with that too. Finding ways to blend in — safety, in that, but expression as well.”

Since opening her studio in December of 2023, this is the seventh art exhibit Burton has held. She walked me through the gallery, giving the lowdown on each piece. The more I looked, the more I caught — not only pertaining to the physical layering and all the standout motifs, but the quiet intentions. And that’s kind of the point.

“It’s always nice to have a hometown hero, you know, which he definitely is,” Burton tells PaperCity. “Super cool, joyful, exuberant, arresting, I don’t know. He does a really great job of creating all these layers of imagery, but also like symbol and meaning.”

Saturated in a vivid orangey red, Faun draws the eye immediately. The figure, half-faun, half-human, seems suspended in the act of becoming. The bold coloring strips away any illusion of neutrality. It demands attention, framing the act of transformation as both mythic and human.

“Here you also have animals that are morphing into human, or humans morphing into animals,” Burton notes. “Whichever way you choose to interpret it. He’s thinking about, you know, a transitionary period in his life.”

Burton also delves into the meaning of El Bosque (Shedding Skin), translating to “The Forest.”

“For him being, you know, a gay man of his age, there’s something to do with queer solitude,” Burton says. “Not even only as a queer man. I think there are a lot of men who, as they get older, feel that sort of solitude. So, he’s thinking about a lot of these things with his life. But also, we’re drawing on a rich tapestry of references.”

Cruising Utopia With Geraldo Rosales

Aesthetically, Gerardo Rosales sometimes looks to Italian architect and designer Gio Ponti, whose bold use of geometric shapes and pattern can be seen across his iconic villas. In Rosales’s work, this can be seen through his Pac-Man looking circles in El Bosque (Shedding Skin). On a more philosophical level, he feels a deep connection with Cuban-American author and fellow queer thinker José Esteban Muñoz, whose work explores queerness as both identity and future.

“So, Cruising Utopia (written by Muñoz) explores this theory of cruising as a means of self-discovery, maybe not as an end, but a journey, that sort of thing,” Burton notes. “And, you know, identity and how, in conjunction with the forest and being in the forest in these moments of truth, you’re also finding yourself and aren’t particularly blending in, but you’re actually building your own identity that is uniquely your own. And very different from, like, a hetero identity.”

It’s no surprise that nature plays such a central role in his work. After all, Geraldo Rosales is known to walk Houston’s Memorial Park at sunset, a quiet ritual that mirrors the sanctuary he creates for his creatures. The faun, the mosquito, the coyote, they all find refuge in his world. Even the serpent, notorious symbol of deception, takes on an entirely new meaning centered around Rosales’ own interpretation of the animal — solitude, meditation and pathfinding.

“Yeah, it’s cool. So many artists have their own lexicon, right?” Burton says. “Symbols that mean something to them and them only.”

What’s so particularly striking about this exhibit is the softness of the gallery contrasted with the complexity of the work. It’s like you walk into an airy, easy bungalow and then are immediately struck by what’s hanging on the walls. And long after you’ve left the art gallery, it follows you quietly. Like a scent you can’t quite name.

Laura the Gallery is open by appointment and is located at 1125 E. 11th Street in The Heights. See Geraldo Rosales’ exhibition through August 23. For more information, go here.