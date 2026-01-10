Jewelry That Moves, Breathes and Refuses to Behave — German Designer Dorothea Prühl Challenges Assumptions at MFAH

MFAH_01_Dorothea Prühl, Migratory Birds (Zugvögel), 2025
MFAH_02_Dorothea Prühl, Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg), 1989
MFAH_04_Dorothea Prühl, Windflowers (Windblumen), 1989
03_Dorothea Prühl, Butterflies (Schmetterlinge), 2008
05_Dorothea Prühl, Night Birds (Nachtvögel), 2017
Dorothea Prühl Two Large Birds MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Animals with Chains MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Golden Leaf MFAH
Screenshot 2026-01-08 11.21.08 AM
Dorothea Prühl Collar MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Ravens in a Circle MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Hare MFAH
Dorothea Pruhl
01
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Migratory Birds (Zugvögel)," 2025, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann)

02
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

03
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Windflowers (Windblumen)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

04
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Butterflies (Schmetterlinge)," 2008, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

05
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Night Birds (Nachtvögel)," 2017, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann. © Dorothea Prühl)

06
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Two Large Birds (Zwei große Vögel)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

07
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Animals with Chains (Tiere mit Kette)," 1999, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

08
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Golden Leaf (Goldenes Blatt)," 1984, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

09
13

A model wears Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

10
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Collar (Kragen)," 2014, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

11
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

12
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Hare (Hasen)," 2024, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

13
13

Artist Dorothea Prühl, whose practice spans decades of jewelry design rooted in form and material. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

MFAH_01_Dorothea Prühl, Migratory Birds (Zugvögel), 2025
MFAH_02_Dorothea Prühl, Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg), 1989
MFAH_04_Dorothea Prühl, Windflowers (Windblumen), 1989
03_Dorothea Prühl, Butterflies (Schmetterlinge), 2008
05_Dorothea Prühl, Night Birds (Nachtvögel), 2017
Dorothea Prühl Two Large Birds MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Animals with Chains MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Golden Leaf MFAH
Screenshot 2026-01-08 11.21.08 AM
Dorothea Prühl Collar MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Ravens in a Circle MFAH
Dorothea Prühl Hare MFAH
Dorothea Pruhl
Arts / Museums

Jewelry That Moves, Breathes and Refuses to Behave — German Designer Dorothea Prühl Challenges Assumptions at MFAH

If It Feels Like It Might Flutter, That’s The Point

BY //
Dorothea Prühl’s "Migratory Birds (Zugvögel)," 2025, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann)
Dorothea Prühl’s "Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)
Dorothea Prühl’s "Windflowers (Windblumen)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)
Dorothea Prühl’s "Butterflies (Schmetterlinge)," 2008, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)
Dorothea Prühl’s "Night Birds (Nachtvögel)," 2017, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann. © Dorothea Prühl)
Dorothea Prühl’s "Two Large Birds (Zwei große Vögel)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
Dorothea Prühl's "Animals with Chains (Tiere mit Kette)," 1999, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
Dorothea Prühl's "Golden Leaf (Goldenes Blatt)," 1984, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
A model wears Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)
Dorothea Prühl's "Collar (Kragen)," 2014, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
Dorothea Prühl's "Hare (Hasen)," 2024, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)
Artist Dorothea Prühl, whose practice spans decades of jewelry design rooted in form and material. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)
1
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Migratory Birds (Zugvögel)," 2025, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann)

2
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

3
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Windflowers (Windblumen)," 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

4
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Butterflies (Schmetterlinge)," 2008, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

5
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Night Birds (Nachtvögel)," 2017, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Matthias Ritzmann. © Dorothea Prühl)

6
13

Dorothea Prühl’s "Two Large Birds (Zwei große Vögel)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

7
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Animals with Chains (Tiere mit Kette)," 1999, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

8
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Golden Leaf (Goldenes Blatt)," 1984, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

9
13

A model wears Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

10
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Collar (Kragen)," 2014, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

11
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

12
13

Dorothea Prühl's "Hare (Hasen)," 2024, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

13
13

Artist Dorothea Prühl, whose practice spans decades of jewelry design rooted in form and material. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

Jewelry changes how a body moves through the world. The late sartorial genius Iris Apfel once called it “the most transformative thing you can wear.” Artist and jewelry designer Dorothea Prühl has spent decades proving that point through form, material and motion.

The Jewelry of Dorothea Prühl, which is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston through January 3, 2027, introduces Prühl’s sublime jewelry designs to Houston audiences. The exhibition draws from a major donation from the Rotasa Collection Trust. With this gift, MFAH now holds the largest collection of Prühl’s jewelry in the world.

03_Dorothea Prühl, Butterflies (Schmetterlinge), 2008
Dorothea Prühl’s Butterflies (Schmetterlinge), 2008, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

Dorothea Prühl Before the Work

Born in 1937 in Breslau, Germany (now Wroclaw, Poland), Prühl embraces both the allure of jewelry and its transformative power. “Jewelry is fundamentally positive,” she says. “It suggests strength, wealth, splendor and beauty.”

For Prühl, this understanding isn’t commonplace. She sees jewelry as a way to satisfy an archaic yearning — a yearning she shares with the viewer and the wearer. That shared instinct, she believes, creates connection. It’s a perspective shaped her work from the very beginning.

Prühl studied at the Burg Giebichenstein Kunsthochschule Halle in former East Germany. She later taught there for many years. Founded in 1915, the school is considered Germany’s second-most important art institution after the Bauhaus.

Dorothea Prühl's "Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis)," 2020
A model wears Dorothea Prühl’s Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis). (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

Rooted in Nature and Place

Prühl’s works possess an abstract, biomorphic quality. They reflect her interest in Germany’s farms, fields and forests. That relationship begins with place.

During an exhibition preview, MFAH curators Cindi Strauss and Elizabeth Essner discussed Prühl’s jewelry-making process. Both recently visited the artist at her studios in Germany.

“She only works in wood or metal,” Strauss says. “Her Halle studio is dedicated to metal. Her second studio sits in Augustenberg, about 90 minutes north of Berlin.” The old stone house and workspace are surrounded by open fields, a setting that mirrors the natural forms running through her work.

That sense of place also shapes how Prühl thinks about memory. One example appears in Flowers in Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg), 1989, made of alder wood and string. Essner describes the work as a garland rather than a necklace, since it doesn’t rotate on an axis. “For her, it’s a kind of Proustian moment. It’s a way of looking back at her own childhood in nature,” Essner says.

MFAH_02_Dorothea Prühl, Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg), 1989
Dorothea Prühl’s Flowers in Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg),” 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

Materials, Form and the Language of Making

Spanning several decades, the exhibition highlights how Prühl regularly returns to form through a focused range of materials. Works presented include Golden Leaf (Goldenes Blatt), 1984, Wind Flowers (Windblumen), 1989, Water Flowers II (Wasserblumen II), 1989 and Grass (Gras), 1992. These pieces rely on materials used without disguise or surface embellishment. Metals dominate, including gold, silver, stainless steel and aluminum.

Describing Wind Flowers (Windblumen), 1989, Prühl emphasizes movement and responsiveness. “Forms that follow the movement of water and wind are large, light and open,” she says. She compares the pieces to windsocks that inflate as air currents pass through them.

Each bell-shaped pendant of Wind Flowers begins as a cylinder of silver sheet. The top retains its original thickness and it widens dramatically toward the bottom. The metal becomes paper-thin, like a membrane with scars and bumps. The form reacts to light touch, yet remains stable through volume and folded edges.

MFAH_04_Dorothea Prühl, Windflowers (Windblumen), 1989
Dorothea Prühl’s Windflowers (Windblumen), 1989, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Helga Schulze-Brinkop. © Dorothea Prühl)

When Form Begins to Move

Many of Prühl’s works suggest flight. Others evoke animal presence through motion and silhouette.

Strauss describes Night Birds (Nachtvogel), 2017, a piece made of titanium and gold, as fluid. “They aren’t structurally fixed,” she says. “They move.” Through abstraction, the pieces convey the feeling of birds flying through the air.

Similar references appear in Ravens in a Circle (Raben im Kreis), 2020, Two Large Birds (Zwei große Vögel), 2020, Birds in Winter (Vögel im Winter), 2016 and Hawk (Habicht), 2005.

Prühl’s biomorphic designs are also evocative of animal life. Watching cows relaxing in a field inspired the necklace Animals with Chains (Tiere mit Kette), 1999. Big Cats (Große Katzen), 2007, draws from the energy of cats leaping.

“The impressive silhouette of the lithe, taut movement of cats is represented in this necklace as an upright band,” Prühl shares.

Dorothea Pruhl
Artist Dorothea Prühl, whose practice spans decades of jewelry design rooted in form and material. (Photo courtesy Dorothea Prühl)

For Prühl, creating jewelry out of wood or metal is tied inextricably to the idea of form. “If I need words for it, then the form isn’t good enough,” she says.

“Form can express more than an entire story, however small it may be.”

“The Jewelry of Dorothea Prühl” is on view through January 3, 2027 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. For more information, go here.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
read full series
The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Featured Properties

Swipe
4430 Osby Drive
Open House
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/11 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
10102 Knoboak Drive
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/10 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Open House
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/10 Saturday 3 - 5 PM

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
6310 Taggart Street #B
Open House
Camp Logan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/10 - 1/11 Saturday 1 - 3 PM & Sunday 2 - 4 PM

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1702 Utah Street #B
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/10 Saturday 2 - 4 PM

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
9719 Atwell Drive
Open House
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/11 Sunday 12 - 2 PM

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X