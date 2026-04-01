The Ultimate Guide To The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — Parking, Entry Gate Secrets, Food, Music and More

An artist and festivalgoer share a moment at the booth during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Festivalgoers enjoy paddle boats along the Waterway during the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival)

Books on the Green has added literary power to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Village Books)

Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival returns Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12, and if you show up unprepared, you’ll feel it. Big crowds and a full slate of events make this a mega arts extravaganza worth planning ahead for without question. Consistently ranked among the top arts festivals in the country, the nationally recognized event runs along The Woodlands Waterway and Town Green Park all weekend long.

Who couldn’t use some insider tips on making the most of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival? This is your guide to all the arts festival fun.

Buy Tickets and Choose Your Entry Gate

Buy your tickets online before you go. Single-day tickets ($16.50 for Friday and $19.50 for Saturday or Sunday) and full weekend passes ($35.50 for all three days) are available at a discount in advance, and all fees are included. The festival runs rain or shine, so sales are final.

Want to elevate your experience? You might want to consider the weekend VIP pass for $200, which includes admission, VIP parking in the Town Center Garage and access to the Terrace Hospitality Lounge on The Woodlands Waterway. You also get a swag bag, which is a nice perk.

Kids under 12 get in free. Students, veterans and seniors 65 and older receive discounted rates with a valid ID at entry.

There are five entry gates spread across the festival, so it’s worth choosing one based on where you park. Gate 1 sits along The Waterway near the Grogan’s Mill bridge, while Gate 2 is at the front of Town Green Park. The turnaround off Riva Row marks Gate 3, and the South Pavilion behind the Town Center Garage is Gate 4. Gate 5 is located behind The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel.

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If you’re meeting people, we recommend picking a gate ahead of time.

Park Smart or Take the Free Trolley

There’s parking available for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — most of it free — but it requires a little strategy.

On Friday, park for free at the Waterway Square Garage at 1505 Lake Robbins Drive or the Town Center Garage.

Saturday and Sunday add more free options, including the Green and Orange lots at 2002 Timberloch Place. The Hughes Landing Parking Garage at 1925 Hughes Landing Boulevard is also available, and the Waterway Square Garage remains free all weekend.

The Town Center Garage is open for $10 per day on Saturday and Sunday, with direct access to Gate 4. It’s also the easiest parking option.

If you want to skip the hassle entirely, take The Woodlands Town Center Trolley. It runs for free during the festival. The route changes for the weekend, so check the updated map before you go.

For ADA access, the most convenient drop-off is at Gate 2 in front of Town Green Park. Accessible parking is available in all lots.

Additional parking details are available on the festival website.

Explore the Art and Music Events

Once inside, it gets busy fast. Start with the art early, before the crowds build.

There are more than 200 juried artists in several categories: 2D and Digital Art; 3D Mixed Media; Ceramics; Drawing, Pastels and Printmaking; Emerging Artists; Fiber; Glass; Jewelry; Painting; Photography; Sculpture, Metalworks and Wood. Booths line the Waterway and Town Green Park.

This year’s Featured Artist Taman VanScoy is at booth 400. If you want to map out your must-sees, browse the full artist directory here.

Music runs across four stages throughout the festival. The Stella Artois Mainstage features performers all weekend long. The Hometown Acoustic Stage and the Eastside Acoustic Stage host acts on Saturday and Sunday. The Art & Culture Stage highlights local student and community cultural groups.

For more information about lineups and performances, get all the details here.

Catch Author Talks at Books on the Green

Books on the Green is also back with six authors for talks and signings across the weekend.

Angela Dominguez, author of Gabby Torres Gets a Billion Followers and a Texas Bluebonnet selection, will appear at 11 am on Saturday, April 12. Texas historian Bartee Haile is set to follow at 1 pm on April 12, known for his long-running “This Week in Texas History” column. At 2:30 pm, Mitchel P. Roth, a criminal justice professor at Sam Houston State University, will discuss his latest work, including Murder by Mail: A Global History of the Letter Bomb.

On Sunday, Jen Cole, a Kingwood native and Woodlands resident, is going to appear at 11:30 am. J. Elle, a New York Times bestselling author of young adult and middle grade fantasy, is scheduled to follow at 1 pm. Melanie Sweeney will close out the lineup at 2 pm with her novel Take Me Home.

If you’re looking for a spot to slow down for a bit without leaving the festival, Books on the Green is it. Go here to learn more about the featured authors.

Find Food and Drinks

Food vendors are spread across all five gates, each with its own mix of options. At Gate 1, you’ll find Donut NV and Bruster’s Ice Cream, while Gate 2 keeps it simple with Wonder Pops. Gate 3 has one of the larger clusters, including Avila Flavors and Experiences, Russo’s NY Pizzeria, Chi’Lantro and Mex-Tex.

On the other side, Gate 4 offers The Olive Oil, Pure Green and another Bruster’s Ice Cream stop. Gate 5 rounds things out with Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery, Las Flautas and Sweetie Fruit.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Kid and Family Activities

Bringing the kids along to The Waterway Arts Festival? Kid activities take place on Saturday and Sunday, sponsored by The Woodlands Children’s Museum.

ARTopoly is located at Gate 1 along the west side of The Waterway. Activities include a mixed-media landscape inspired by Taman VanScoy, dream mobiles inspired by Salvador Dalí and collage work inspired by Henri Matisse.

Additional activities include upcycled robots, graffiti hats and watermelon fan crafts. Learn more about it here.

You can spend a full day at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival and still not see everything. Go in with a plan, leave room to wander and you’ll get the most out of it.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival runs Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. Festival hours are Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information and tickets, go here.