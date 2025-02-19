Female Friendship and the Immigrant Experience Examined In The Heart Sellers — This Houston Play Is Full Of Laughter and Quiet Power

fbpx
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-118
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-37
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-52
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-76
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-85
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-97
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-140
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-213
Szeto-Joe, Alexandra
Director Miranda Cornell_Photographer Melissa Taylor-16
Le, Mai HS
01
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

02
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

03
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

04
11

05
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

06
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

07
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

08
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

09
11

Alexandra Szeto-Joe plays Jane in Stages' The Heart Sellers.

10
11

Director Miranda Cornell (Photo Melissa Taylor)

11
11

Mai Le plays Luna in Stages' The Heart Sellers.

Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-118
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-37
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-52
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-76
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-85
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-97
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-140
Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-213
Szeto-Joe, Alexandra
Director Miranda Cornell_Photographer Melissa Taylor-16
Le, Mai HS
Arts / Performing Arts

Female Friendship and the Immigrant Experience Examined In The Heart Sellers — This Houston Play Is Full Of Laughter and Quiet Power

Two Asian Women New To America Find a Real Connection

BY // 02.18.25
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Alexandra Szeto-Joe plays Jane in Stages' The Heart Sellers.
Director Miranda Cornell (Photo Melissa Taylor)
Mai Le plays Luna in Stages' The Heart Sellers.
1
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

2
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

3
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

4
11

5
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

6
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

7
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

8
11

Stages' The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

9
11

Alexandra Szeto-Joe plays Jane in Stages' The Heart Sellers.

10
11

Director Miranda Cornell (Photo Melissa Taylor)

11
11

Mai Le plays Luna in Stages' The Heart Sellers.

“Your friend is your needs answered. For you come to him with hunger, and you seek him for peace.” – Khalil Gibran

Two young women, girls practically, in their early twenties – Luna and Jane, from Korea and the Philippines respectively – find themselves alone on Thanksgiving in a medium-sized American city in 1973. Their husbands, recently minted medical residents, are working through the holiday on a typical long shift. And so, the recent brides, brand new to the United States and strangers to each other, have each decided to go to a supermarket. Such is the setup for the new play The Heart Sellers, being performed at Houston’s Stages through this Sunday, February 23.

When we first see the two women in this heartfelt play, we discover they’ve met by chance. In through the door of Luna’s studio apartment they come, loaded down with all the necessaries for a Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey, still frozen.

With only Luna and Jane onstage for the one-act performance — and away from the male gaze or anyone else’s, Korean American playwright Lloyd Suh has artfully constructed his 2023 script to run on two tracks. The delightful result is like a lemon meringue pie: fluffy on the top, with the substance — mostly sweet and a bit tart — at the base.

Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-85
A scene from Stages’ The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

With a deft hand and light-hearted humor, Suh explores the universal nature of female friendship and its unique aspects of companionship, shared confidences and comfort.

In a tour de force of chatter, Luna explains to the painfully shy Jane that she is the first guest in her apartment. But the ice is broken when Luna admits she has no idea how to cook much of anything. Jane’s first words reveal she knows how to prepare the frozen turkey, and the yams too. It seems Jane’s been improving her English by watching television (alone) “all day,” including Julia Child’s famous cooking show, known for recipes best suited to the more advanced student.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

The two women are nothing short of adorable, feeling their way with each other. Luna shows Jane her photograph album, and slowly they share hints about their wonderment and sometimes dismay at how different life is in the United States, and how hard it is to be away from their families.

Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-52
Stages’ The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Recognizing it’s going to take a long time to cook a frozen turkey, they open a bottle of wine and, despite feeling as if they might be doing something naughty, find it makes them more expansive than they had been before.

Luna puts the Beatles’ All My Loving on the record player. They dance.

They intimate that intimate evenings with their new husbands can sometimes be less than enchanted, and that they are bewildered and amused by a certain characteristic of their manhood. Like co-conspirators, they wonder aloud what it would be like to be a man, “but still with a brain.”

But mostly their reflections have to do with reconciling their new and very different surroundings with what they left behind – their loved ones, everything that is familiar and turbulent political times: “Men who hurt our home. Burn. Break. Fall apart. One thing worse than having too much power is having none.”

The play’s title is drawn from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, commonly known as the Hart-Celler Act after co-sponsors Sen. Philip A. Hart and Rep. Emanuel Celler. It granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship and eliminated restrictive, nationally based immigration that had favored, as Luna puts it, “people from Europe or white people places.”

Luna and Jane understand they and their husbands have been able to come to the United States as a result of the new law.

“We’re the lucky ones,” Luna tells her new friend, and yet a question mark hovers in the air. The Heart Sellers does not paint too rosy a picture.

Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-76
Mai Le as Luna in Stages’ The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

The Heart Sellers’ Real Meal

Suh’s second track, the lemon in the pie, is a serious one, which undergirds the body of the script, giving it weight and timelessness expressed through The Heart Sellers many poignant moments. Suh invites us to ponder along with him the meaning of home and whether, or at least how, one can belong in a new land.

For Luna and Jane, these questions are deeply personal, particularly in an era when there were fewer Asian immigrants than there are now.

At one point Luna muses: “We are the heart sellers. It’s us, it’s our hearts, and we sell them away.”

Suh told an audience in New Haven last year he’s interested in finding ways to tell his parents’ story to his kids.

“In the past decade or so,” Suh noted. “I’ve been writing a number of plays that investigate unexplored or completely forgotten moments in Asian American history, which is most of Asian American history — the geographies such as Chinatowns, stereotypes, economic realities, legislative realities and the patterns of migration.”

Viewed through a broad lens, we know Luna and Jane’s experiences and feelings are universal and enduring, feelings we can relate to. Sometimes they are literal, as with the global migration going on around us or that we may be part of. But sometimes they are metaphorical, as when we struggle to find our roots or break away from them. Or discover in a different chapter of our lives that we may have a different home.

Stages_The Heart Sellers_Production Photos_1.30.2025_Photographer Melissa Taylor-140
Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Jane in Stages’ The Heart Sellers (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

It is difficult to imagine performances more nuanced and captivating than Mai Lê’s as Luna and Alexandra Szeto-Joe’s as Jane. They work beautifully together and capture the oftentimes wistfulness of their characters without forsaking their abundant charm and irrepressible zest for life.

Designer Zhuosi “Joyce” has created a convincingly authentic 1970s starter apartment, possibly nostalgic for some, down to its avocado green refrigerator and wall-mounted phone with a dial.

A play with virtually no action that takes place entirely in one room can be a challenge for a director. It is fascinating to observe how skillfully The Heart Sellers director Miranda Cornell keeps both actors occupied with bits of business that bring realism and movement to the stage.

Through her guidance, Luna and Jane never appeared rushed or confused. And most importantly, they never lose contact with the audience who are enjoying every moment of the performance, hanging on every word and cheering them on.

It is clear Cornell loves and respects The Heart Sellers’ two female characters. She made sure we recognized that Luna and Jane brought with them from far away not just their fears, but their youthful hopes and many dreams.

Jane dreams of being a painter. “Maybe I can paint this music,” she tells Luna. “Paint the picture of my friend.”

The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh runs at Stages, located at 800 Rosine Street, through this Sunday, February 23. Performances begin at 7 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 2 pm Saturdays and Sundays. For information and tickets, go here.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
6 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — Ruthie’s Debuts A Social Impact Brick-and-Mortar, Fresh Omakase Spots, and More
6 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — Ruthie’s Debuts A Social Impact Brick-and-Mortar, Fresh Omakase Spots, and More
A Favorite Gastropub Will Shutter in the Design District and More Dallas Restaurant Closings to Know
A Favorite Gastropub Will Shutter in the Design District and More Dallas Restaurant Closings to Know
5 Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings — A Local Wine Bar, Uptown Steakhouse, Australian Pizza Spot, and More
5 Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings — A Local Wine Bar, Uptown Steakhouse, Australian Pizza Spot, and More
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Fiery Mexico City-Inspired Steakhouse, Cafe Dior, Foxtrot’s Return, and More
4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Fiery Mexico City-Inspired Steakhouse, Cafe Dior, Foxtrot’s Return, and More
The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings in 2024
The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings in 2024
7 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Parisian Bistro, 1980s-Inspired Dive Bar, and More
7 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Parisian Bistro, 1980s-Inspired Dive Bar, and More
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$949,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X