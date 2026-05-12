40 Years Of Art Cars In Houston — The 2027 Parade Will Be a Milestone Moment in H-Town’s Rolling Fever Dream

"Pandamonium" by Kelly Packard-Rowley and Jim Robertson at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Rainforest of the Sea” by the Bellaire Art Car Club of Bellaire High School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Carlagio" by Chris and Tom Reinsvold at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Hare Krishna Chanters" by Hare Krishnas at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by The Lemburger Family at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Truth, Goodness, and Beauty" by Joe Haden at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Cosmic Catalina: The Boogie Mobile” by Will and the Cosmic Customizers at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Hen-a-Tron" by Smitty Regula at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Iggy the Igniter" by Sarah Gish at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Rhinestone Catboy" by Kenneth Hoge at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Cheerio the Hippo Car” by Tom Kennedy and Sue Shefman at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Wonky Train" by The Wonky Train Gang at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Babe the Big Blue Dinosaur" by Tina Schwartz and Ken Pike at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Robo-Buffalo” by Josh Waddell and 3 Bulls UPcycling at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Finessa” by Robert Stiles and the Shark Art Car Club of Shadow Creek High School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Tiki Sub" by Gina Angulo and Tiki Riders at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Work Zone Safety Is Out of This World” by Team TxDOT at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Reality Breaker" by Poncili Creación at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Peep Jeep" by John Gregory and Team Peep at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Wonderland on Wheels” by the Spring Woods Chroma Crew of Spring Woods High School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Party Parrots" by Party Parrots and Zebra Pirates at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Renaissance on Wheels" by Wendy Bejarano and Westbury High School at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Pete Gershon, Will Robinson, Heidi Vaughan, Karl Broesche at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Dinorabicasaurus” by the Dinorabicasaurus Time Team of Arabic Immersion Magnet School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"The Secret Garden" by Clear Lake High School Art Car Club at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Aidan Mackey, Apama Mackey Strickland, Valeria Amber and Brad Blume with Amore at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

"Dandelion" by Landrum Middle School at the Orange Show's 39th Annual Art Car Parade (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Kolter Is a Wonderland” by Carmen Talbert and the Kolter Elementary Art Club of Kolter Elementary at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Megan Olivia Ebel with Lorin at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Unbearably Sticky Ride” by Burbank Elementary School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Marcy de Luna, Susie Simons, Heidi Vaughan and Karl Broesche at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“El Bandolero” by El Bandolero and Class Consulting VS and “Ruthless Villain” by Fabian and Juju and Classic Consulting VS at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Julia Robinson, Josue Salazar and Catherine D. Anspon at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Keith Haring Mobile” by Oak Forest Elementary School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Cooper Sukaly, Melissa Dobrowski, Catherine D. Anspon, Piper Faust, Alton DuLaney and Rosie Meyers at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Welcome to the Lion’s Den” by Nicole Witt and the Shearn Art Club of Shearn Elementary School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Don Mafrige Jr. and Andy Lubetkin at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Spotty’s Rescue Squad” by Durham Elementary School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Elizabeth Martin, Michele Leal, emcees Piper Faust and Alton DuLaney at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Bailey Long Legs Presents the Doggie Express” by the Fifth Ward Titans and Doggie Express of YES Prep Fifth Ward Middle School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Shannon Hall, Rosie Meyers and Tony Gonzalez, Chris Boeker and Monica Roberts at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“The ‘Pick’ Up Truck” by Cliff and Sherri Lee at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“Gatormobile” by The Fay School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Charlie Ewing)

“Looksy” by first-time participant Alice Garcia-Gordon won a first-place award at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo courtesy the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art)

Curtis Paskey of Rooster Wrench Garage took home the event’s most prestigious honor, the Ann Harithas Legacy Award for Best in Show, for “Dreamliner/Cosmic Love Shack” at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Duc Hoang)

Co-Grand Marshal Kam Franklin of The Suffers at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Duc Hoang)

“California Dream’n” by Da Vinci Design, a high school in the Los Angeles area, won a first-place award at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by BENSIIVE)

Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Muñoz, Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Department Chief J. Noe Diaz all made an appearance at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Duc Hoang)

“Oops! We Found a Galaxy!” by the S.R.E. Space Rangers of Sylvan Rodriguez Elementary at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

“STEM Cat” by Red STEM Cats with Molly Andrews and Devin Venters of Red Elementary School at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

The Houston Art Car Parade is one of the city's most colorful traditions. (Photo by BENSIIVE)

“Our Myriad of Cultures, Our Myriad of Strengths” by Cavan Leerkamp and the Elsik High School Rams won a first-place award at the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by Mike Herrera)

Art cars are incredible displays of owners’ aesthetics, personalities and creative inspirations (Photo by BENSIIVE)

Scattered storms couldn't keep crowds away from the Orange Show’s 39th Annual Art Car Parade. (Photo by BENSIIVE)

More than 250 mobile masterpieces take over Houston’s streets for the city’s biggest and boldest free community event every year. The Houston Art Car Parade is one of H-Town’s most beloved traditions. It’s a moving kaleidoscope of glitter, welding and pure creative chaos that is equal parts block party, performance art and rolling rebellion.

Presented by Team Gillman and produced by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, the 2026 Art Car Parade marked the 39th edition of the parade. City officials reported that more 300,000 spectators turned out for the annual celebration.

If you’re not familiar, art cars are incredible displays of their owners’ aesthetics, personalities and creative inspirations. They appear around the globe as expressions of individuality that rebel against cultural norms and stand out from the mundane. An art car can be painted, welded, sculpted, dropped, chopped, beaded, smashed, crashed, lit or lifted. The only rule: It must roll.

This year’s parade featured more than 50 cars from classrooms and youth groups across the greater Houston region. Others included daily drivers of art cars spotted year-round on Houston streets and standout builds by nationally recognized visionary artists including David Best, Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford and Randy Grubbs.

The Orange Show’s 2026 Artists-in-Residence, Puerto Rico-based Poncili Creación, brought an interactive puppet theater truck. It grabbed attention throughout the weekend.

Programming extended beyond the parade route. Main Street Drag, a mini-procession, brought art cars directly to schools, hospitals and senior centers across the city. Meanwhile, the Legendary Art Car Ball featured light installations, fire dancing and a performance by the Wild Magnolias from New Orleans.

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Naturally, true fans of the tradition could also be found inside the VIPit Experience, where fashion, art and Houston’s social scene collided.

The Builds That Stole the Show

While every art car was an impressive labor of love, a few stood above the rest and received awards for their ingenuity.

Curtis Paskey of Rooster Wrench Garage received the Ann Harithas Legacy Award for Best in Show for “Dreamliner / Cosmic Love Shack.” The eccentric build featured an elongated silhouette and theatrical presence. Paskey and his team completed the spectacle by parading in astronaut suits. Of course.



First-place art car awards went to “Looksy” by first-time participant Alice Garcia-Gordon, “California Dream’n” by Los Angeles-area high school Da Vinci Design and “Our Myriad of Cultures, Our Myriad of Strengths” by Cavan Leerkamp and the Elsik High School Rams.

The Elsik High School vehicle stood out for its large-scale student collaboration, representing 45 countries through hand-built masks, kites, flowers and insects. Inspired by the school’s ram mascot, the piece reimagined its horns as a celebration of cultural diversity. Each element reflected stories, folklore and artistic traditions from the student body.

Students constructed each component using papier-mâché layered over wood, chicken wire and cardboard. An educator with 15 years of experience led the project. Their approach emphasized large-scale, community-driven artmaking and gave students the space to bring ambitious ideas to life together.

The Road to the 40th Year

The creativity is far from over. The 2027 event will mark the 40th anniversary of this colorful celebration of art, imagination and Houston tradition.

Ahead of the milestone year, the Orange Show is also preparing for a major campus expansion. The project will support year-round interdisciplinary programs and exhibitions by self-taught and visionary artists. It will also include the return of the Art Car Museum.

PC Seen: Orange Show executive director Jack Massing; Andy Lubetkin; Karen Oshman Lubetkin; Hope Desenberg; curator Megan Olivia Ebel; Director of the Office of Arts Michele Leal; PR maven Tina Zulu; art consultant Piper Faust; gallerist Heidi Vaughan; artists McKay Otto and Alton DuLaney; Jost Lunstroth; Jadeline Cao; Judy Masliyah; Edward Melton; Joaquin Martinez; Pete Gershon; Julia and Will Robinson; Karl Broesche; Shannon Hall; Rosie Meyers and Tony Gonzalez; Chris Boeker and Monica Roberts; Cooper Sukaly; Melissa Dobrowski.

This article is part of a PaperCity media sponsorship.

Additional reporting for this story came from Catherine D. Anspon.