Remembering a True Houston Art Legend — Floyd Newsum, a Visionary Painter Who Taught For Nearly 50 Years at UHD

Floyd E. Newsum III, artist Floyd Newsum and Arizona Newsum attend the opening of Newsum's "Evolution of Sight" exhibition at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) in Madison, Wisconsin. (Courtesy Art Is Bond, Houston)

Artists Floyd Newsum and Wayne Bell Jr. attend the opening of "The Golden Ratio" exhibition at the Art Is Bond gallery. (Courtesy Art Is Bond, Houston)

Floyd Newsum's "After the Storm CNN" (2006). Acrylic and oil stick on paper. (Collection of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History, Washington, D.C., courtesy Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Houston)

An installation view of Floyd Newsum's 2023 solo retrospective exhibition, "Evolution of Sight," at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in Madison, Wisconsin. (Courtesy MMoCA)

Floyd Newsum discusses his artwork with young visitors at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in conjunction with his 2023 solo retrospective, "Evolution of Sight." (Courtesy MMoCA)

Artist Floyd Newsum shows off the work of a young artist as part of the Art Cart program connected to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in Madison, Wisconsin. Newsum's 2023 solo retrospective, "Evolution of Sight," was presented by MMoCA. (Courtesy MMoCA)

Floyd Newsum Sr. (bottom row, third from right) was one of 12 pioneering Black firefighters in Memphis, Tennessee. Their unit was founded in 1955, and Newsum Sr. was the last surviving member when he passed away in 2019. (Courtesy the Newsum family)

Floyd Newsum with other co-founders of Project Row Houses. From left: Project Row Houses co-founders George Smith, Bert Long Jr., Rick Lowe, Bert Samples (holding a framed photo of the late James Bettison), Jesse Lott and Floyd Newsum. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)

Floyd Newsum playing dominoes with Rick Lowe and Jesse Lott's son, Wayne Myles, during a 30th Anniversary celebration held during the "Founders Round" at Project Row Houses. (Photo by Ericka Schiche)

Artists Angelbert Metoyer, Rick Lowe, Ernesto Leon and the late Floyd Newsum played a game of dominos at Project Row Houses. Lowe and Newsum co-founded Project Row Houses with five other artists in 1993. (Photo by Ernesto Leon)

Floyd Newsum addresses the crowd at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in Madison, Wisconsin during the opening of his 2023 solo retrospective, "Evolution of Sight." (Courtesy Shalicia Johnson/Arrowstar Photography and Madison Museum of Contemporary Art)

A colorful, psychedelic portrait of artist Floyd Newsum. Newsum taught art for almost five decades at the University of Houston-Downtown and was a co-founder of Project Row Houses in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood. Artwork by Phillip Pyle II. (Courtesy Project Row Houses)

A Houston art legend, the inimitable and trailblazing Floyd Newsum, passed away at the age of 73 this summer. He leaves behind an inspiring and incredible collection of work encompassing drawings, sculptures and paintings. As an artist, Newsum made his own lane, creating an intriguing fusion between abstract and representational art. His use of color, scale, symbolism and historical phenomena will be studied for decades to come.

Newsum was born in Memphis in 1950. His father Floyd Newsum, Sr. was one of 12 pioneering Black firefighters who established a unit in 1955. The artist paid tribute to his father’s work by using ladders as a recurring motif in his paintings throughout his career. During his younger days, Newsum learned about the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike and later, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

His experiences in Memphis shaped his thinking about social justice and civil rights. As a result, Floyd Newsum often incorporated it into his artwork.

After graduating from the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University, Newsum brought this progressive spirit to Houston. He was one of seven co-founders of Project Row Houses, located in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood. The other founders were James Bettison, Bert Long, Jesse Lott, Bert Samples, Rick Lowe and George Smith.

For nearly five decades, Newsum was a professor of art at the University of Houston-Downtown, where he inspired countless students with his innovative approach and dedication. To honor his legacy and contributions, the university established the Floyd Newsum Visionary Artist and Humanitarian Scholarship, supporting students pursuing degrees in Art and Social Work.

In addition to his influential teaching career, Newsum’s artistic achievements are equally notable. A significant career highlight is his Evolution of Sight solo retrospective at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in Wisconsin in 2023. It celebrated Floyd Newsum’s unique vision and mastery in the field of contemporary art.

Floyd Newsum As Fellow Artists Saw Him

Renowned figures in the Houston art world are now reflecting on the profound impact and lasting legacy of the late Floyd Newsum.

Bert Samples: Artist, Project Row Houses Co-Founder

“What I can say about Floyd is that he was a very unique individual. He was a great person, a great artist, teacher and family man. He has always been what I considered to be my big brother. There’s not many people you can say that about.”

Vicki Meek: 2021 Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year

“How do you put into words how much a 50-plus-year relationship means to you? I first met Floyd after he graduated from our mutual alma mater, Tyler School of Art and Architecture. I had already graduated with my BFA in 1971. As typically happens in the visual arts, I learned about Floyd because Black artists tended to keep up with each other back then.

“I’m not sure how to process this loss given how fresh it is and how deep the pain of the loss goes. But I imagine in time I’ll learn how to live without my dear friend in my life. I’ll learn how to call upon him as an ancestor — one who will always be an inspiration and motivation to keep on keepin’ on.”

Trenton Doyle Hancock: 2017 Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year

“I always admired Floyd’s ability to allow the world into his work. I mean this in a couple of ways. He made sure that his symbology was accessible. Not only did he paint his own inner map, but he sought out a universal and communal language. He was a student of world myth, and his curiosity about diverse narratives showed in his paintings and sculptures.

“His bright palette gave way to a great seriousness in the same way that his smile often telegraphed a deep wisdom. I will miss his smile.”

Mark Cervenka: Professor at University of Houston-Downtown, Director of O’Kane Gallery

“As a professor of art at the University of Houston-Downtown for nearly five decades, Floyd Newsum taught countless students in studio courses including painting, watercolor, drawing and a recently developed course in printmaking. I have heard from many students, both current and past, saddened and recounting the positive impact he had in so many lives. He loved teaching.

“Full of energy, a person of service, and with a keen sense of humor, Floyd was eager to engage with whomever walked into the museum or the classroom.”

David McGee: Menil-Collected Artist

“Every time I talked to Floyd, he was elegant, gracious and kind. I have always admired his work because the work was that of a dedicated, true painter. I just loved the overall tenor of his work. He was a modernist, and I am a big fan of modernism. Like jazz musicians, painters know. We don’t have to talk. We know the deal.

“The great lesson in Floyd’s career is to keep doing it. The work remains.”

Michelle Barnes: Co-Founder and CEO of Community Artists Collective, 2024 Art League Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

“When I wanted to inspire my art students at Sharpstown High School by introducing them to a ‘real artist,’ Floyd willingly and most enthusiastically answered the call. He made becoming a professional artist a viable option for my wide-eyed students, who were wowed by his presentation.

“When Floyd needed a letter of support as he applied for tenure at University of Houston-Downtown, I prepared the letter.

“As I was scheduling exhibitions to showcase the aesthetic depth of our cultural community, we created a milestone exhibition with his solo exhibition in 1988. Doing so created an exciting pipeline of local and regional artists that energized our artistic community and contributed to the dynamic cultural landscape that exists today.”

Lynn Goode: Gallerist, 2017 Art League Houston Texas Patron of the Year

“He really lauded his friends more than he lauded himself. His love of God and his family was the crux of his work too. He was both revered in life for who he was and for his artwork — that was equal reverence.”

Tierney Malone: Artist, Founder of Jazz Church Houston

“Brother Floyd was one of the cats who would entertain my questions about making and showing work early in my career. I would call him, George Smith and Fletcher Mackey, and they would graciously respond to this kid bugging them around dinner time. That type of cross-generational encouragement doesn’t really exist as much today.”

Reflecting on the impact of Newsum, Malone was reminded of the late artist’s great stature and brilliance. “I was taught you had to go to the mountain to get knowledge, and Floyd was one of those mountains,” Malone notes. “He will be missed.”

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, located in Floyd Newsum’s hometown of Memphis plans to host a retrospective exhibition of Newsum’s work. It is scheduled to open in February 2025. Learn more here.