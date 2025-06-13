Feel Good Art — Houstonian Jim Hill’s Cheerful Creativity Lifts Spirits In The Woodlands

Guests visit with Jim N. Hill at the opening of his exhibition on June 5, 2025, at The Woodlands Arts Council’s gallery space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim N. Hill's 2021 acrylic painting "On Lake Atkins" reflects his signature use of color and sense of place. (Photo courtesy Jim N. Hill)

Jenny Carattinni-Wright, Nancy Charbonneau, Annette Palmer and Jim N. Hill at the opening of his exhibition on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim N. Hill signed some of his work with his middle name, "Ninial," but returned to using his full name to celebrate his 80th birthday. (Photo courtesy Jim N. Hill)

Jim N. Hill stands with patrons during the reception for his painting exhibit at The Woodlands Arts Council on June 5, 2025. (Photo courtesy Jim N. Hill)

Jim N. Hill’s "Venice" is a 36-by-48-inch acrylic on canvas painting signed with his middle name Ninial. (Photo courtesy Jim N. Hill)

Curator Annette Palmer introduces Jim N. Hill at the opening of his solo exhibition at The Woodlands Arts Council on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim N. Hill’s "In the Greenhouse" is an acrylic on canvas painting. (Photo courtesy Jim N. Hill)

Color, joy and motion fill the walls of The Woodlands Arts Council gallery, which is now home to a solo exhibition from Houston artist Jim N. Hill. Essence: People and Places features paintings curated by artist Annette Palmer and will be on view through August 7. Hill’s work combines acrylic, watercolor, collage and pencil. He’s known for his vibrant shapes and evocative sense of place. “Everything is so bright, cheerful, happy, feel good and optimistic. It’s a real joy and treasure to have here,” Palmer says. “I love how he paints the faraway places, but there are also beautiful little moments — a favorite chair, fresh flowers. I look at his depiction of laundry on a clothesline and I can almost smell it. “It’s those moments — the birds singing in the trees, the gardeners — that stay with you.”

Hill describes himself as a “late bloomer” in art. Growing up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he didn’t have art at his school.

“During my second year of college, I had my first art teacher. She was great,” Hill recalls. “She’d taught at Columbia, so she knew all the famous 1950s artists from around the world. I think she saw some potential in me. Maybe enough to believe that, with her help, I could become an artist someday.

“So she helped me. That was back in 1962.”

Hill sold his first paintings in Houston in 1978.

“There was a little gallery that started selling my work,” Hill says. “They’d seen it at an outdoor flea market. I was selling pieces for $10 and $20. They said, ‘We like these. We have a gallery. Bring us more of your work.’ I brought them eight 5-by-8-inch pieces on paper.”

Finding Joy in Everyday Beauty

Hill finds inspiration in the beauty of everyday life and the places he’s visited.

“I look at photographs and magazines a lot, and I used to travel quite a bit,” Hill says. “Places like Venice, Florence and Santa Fe have given me a lot of ideas. I still visit Santa Fe sometimes. It’s very beautiful and always inspires me.”

TWAC board member Nancy Charbonneau spoke about Hill’s work at the exhibit opening.

“I’m excited to have Jim’s work as part of our collection,” she says. “His work brings joy. You can’t help but feel happy when you look at it. It evokes peace and serenity.”

Jim N. Hill’s “Essence: People and Places” is on view now through August 7 at The Woodlands Arts Council gallery. The gallery is located at 9450 Grogan’s Mill Road, Suite 160 and is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information, go here.