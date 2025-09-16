The Gala That Glows — Houston Arts Alliance Works To Unite the City’s Art World With a Star-Studded Cast

George Farah and Michele Leal Farah, Nicholas and Zsavon Butler, Lauren Anderson and Chris Stanaway, and John Abodeely and Edward Kachinske at Houston Arts Alliance The World’s Stage Gala at the Hobby Center. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee’s “Super Coral 5,” 2022, will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee)

Grace Zuñiga, Chris Folmsbee, featured artist Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melanie Brown, Alton DuLaney and Antonio Orozco at Houston Arts Alliance Add On Art Gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

TJ and Phoebe Cholnoky with featured artist Angelbert Metoyer at Houston Arts Alliance 2023 Add On Art Gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Abbie Preston Edmonson’s “Tension of a Good Girl” will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Abbie Preston Edmonson)

Designer Chloe Dao with her models at Houston Arts Alliance 2024 The World’s Stage Gala at the Hobby Center. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gerardo Rosales’ “Llantén/Cure-All,” 2024–2025, will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Gerardo Rosales)

Robert Hodge’s “Conspiracy of Silence,” 2023, will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Robert Hodge)

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee’s “Super Coral 4,” 2022, will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee)

Alton DuLaney, Melanie Brown, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Lilana Rambo and CJ Messian Jr. at Houston Arts Alliance's The World’s Stage Gala at the Hobby Center. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chayse Sampy’s “Police Say Cheese,” 2024, will be in the art auction at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence. (Photo courtesy Chayse Sampy)

Get ready to step into a night of brilliance when the Houston Arts Alliance hosts its 2025 gala dubbed Luminescence at The Thompson Hotel on Saturday, September 27. Many will come dressed in their most glamorous cocktail attire for an evening of art bidding, live music, bites and specialty drinks. Attendees will be able to mingle with artists, art lovers and supporters throughout the evening.

This year’s gala is co-chaired by the shining quartet of collector Jereann Chaney, banker and arts supporter Alecia Harris and power couple Zsavon Butler and Nicholas Stuart, returning for their second year as chairs. PAC Art Residency founder Paola Creixell is set to serve as auction chair, while Houston Ballet legend Lauren Anderson heads the special events committee.

To round out the star-studded cast, Channel 13 morning anchor Rita Garcia will emcee the evening for the fourth year in a row. H-E-B returns as the presenting sponsor.

Entertainment will include live music from DJ MLE, saxophonist Kyle Turner & Friends, vocalist Christina Wells and a surprise guest.

Adding to the night’s allure is an art auction, brimming with local talent. Artists featured include Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Kaima Marie Akarue, Robert Hodge, Abbie Preston Edmonson, Gerardo Rosales, Preston Gaines and Chayse Sampy.

Honoring Leaders in the Arts

This year, the Houston Arts Alliance is honoring two luminescent members of the local art world: Commissioner Lesley Briones and philanthropic couple Anita and Gerald Smith.

Briones is the first female commissioner of Harris County’s Precinct 4, home to more than 1.2 million residents. She has focused on strengthening community safety and resilience, particularly in flood relief resources and disaster response. Houston Arts Alliance is currently working with Briones, Precinct 4 and local artists to bring eight large-scale murals to the Gulfton-Sharpstown area. These projects will beautify the community and promote public safety.

The Smiths are longtime supporters of the arts. Anita is vice chair of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum board and a founding board member of Project Row Houses. Gerald is the retired founder and chairman of Smith Graham & Company. Together they are founding donors of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. They are also avid collectors.

Supporting Houston’s Creative Community

Although Houston Arts Alliance receives earmarked city funding for certain projects, its community-building and outreach programs rely on private support. Proceeds from the Luminescence gala will fund quarterly Arts Community Meetings, public educational events and HAA’s important Disaster Services Program. The organization will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026.

“This has been a difficult year for the arts community,” HAA CEO Taylor Jackson says. “Funding cuts at a national level have affected local arts and culture organizations in insurmountable ways. According to national data, arts and cultural revenue has dropped below pandemic levels since 2024.”

But Jackson remains optimistic. “It’s so important to support artists and arts organizations during this crisis,” she says. “Your kindness enables us to support the arts ecosystem. Your generosity makes it possible for HAA to remain nimble, collaborative and responsive to the evolving needs of Houston’s arts sector.”

Houston Arts Alliance Gala 2025: Luminescence will be held Saturday, September 27 at The Thompson Hotel, 1717 Allen Parkway. The VIP reception begins at 6 pm with gala doors opening at 7 pm. Learn more and purchase tickets here.