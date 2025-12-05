Rosyln & Derrick Mitchell; Photo by Hung Truong-min
Glowing Houston Art Party Draws Mayor John Whitmire, Power Couples and a TV News Star

Houston Arts Alliance Takes Over The Thompson Hotel

Houston Arts Alliance’s effervescent 2025 gala Luminescence, brought artists, supporters, civic leaders and community members together for a night that glowed. Co-chairs Jereann Chaney, Alecia Harris and power couple Zsavon Butler and Nicholas Stuart welcomed 300 art believers to The Thompson hotel for the organization’s annual fundraising party, presented by H-E-B. 

Houston Contemporary Dance Company, led by Marlana Doyle, started the evening off with a riveting performance showcasing avant-garde choreography. 

Returning for her fourth year as emcee was ABC13 morning anchor Rita Garcia, who delivered opening remarks. Garcia then introduced the evening’s special guest — none other than Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who expressed his continued enthusiasm and support for Houston’s arts community. 

Taylor Jackson and Mayor John Whitmire photo by Hung Troung
HAA CEO Taylor Jackson, Mayor John Whitmire at Houston Arts Alliance 2025 Gala: Luminescence (Photo by Hung Truong)

Board chair Michele Leal Farah then took the stage, and — alongside Mayor Whitmire — praised new Houston Arts Alliance CEO Taylor Jackson for her leadership since taking office this past February.

Of course, the evening’s most luminescent stars were the honorees: Commissioner Lesley Briones and philanthropic couple Anita and Gerald Smith

America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells and vocalist Labraska Washington serenaded the honorees, performing “Wild Horses” for Commissioner Briones and “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” for the Smiths. Moved by the music, the Smiths descended from the stage and began ballroom dancing. 

Gerald and Anita Smith dancing photo by Hung Troung-min
Gerald and Anita Smith dancing (Photo by Hung Truong)

PAC Art Residency’s Paola Creixell curated an art auction stocked with works from local talents: Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Kaima Marie Akarue, Zsavon Butler, Robert Hodge, Abbie Preston Edmonson, Gerardo Rosales, Preston Gaines and Chayse Sampy.

Everyone was then invited to enjoy their dinner — a duo of stout braised beef short rib and blackened ora king salmon, and dessert options of macarons, cheesecake bites and chocolate mousse cakes.

As the night went on, everyone let loose to Afro-Caribbean beats by DJ MLE. Even Mayor Whitmire was seen tearing up the dance floor.

By the end of the night, Houston Arts Alliance raised more than $315,000 to strengthen and support the Bayou City’s celebrated community of performing and visual artists, including stepping up when the need arises for disaster relief. HAA will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary in 2026.

PC Seen: Elected officials including Councilmembers Mario Castillo and Edward Pollard, Mayor Whitmire’s Chief of Staff Dr. Cynthia Wilson, HAA board members including Lauren Anderson and Brenda Peters-Chase, Leigh Smith with Caroline and Ross Smith, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Carolyn Casey Figueroa and Gonzo247, Vernique and Mark Francis, Jo Furr with C.C. Conner, Marilyn and George DeMontrond, Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell, Winell and Doug Herron, Brandon Bourque and Derrick Shore, Jordan Lee Harris, ABC 13 general manager Michael Carr with wife DeAnn, and Michael Heckman

