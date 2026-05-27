Teasing Houston’s Gilded & Golden Night — A Major Arts Alliance Preview at a Stunning New Montrose Headquarters

1 / 0 HPD Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez, HAA CEO Taylor Jackson, board chair Sergio Selvera at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Co-chair Shawn Stephens, Lauren Anderson, co-chair Leigh Smith at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) PAC founder Paola Creixell, Barbara Davis, Rachel Mohl at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Artist Mel Chin recieves a warm welcome at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Stephen M. Miranda (foreground) and Daryl Basham (background) take in Mel Chin’s “Living Score” at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Kendahl Bermudez at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Zoe Cadore, Anita Smith at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Co-chair Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Board chair Sergio Selvera, HAA CEO Taylor Jackson, board member Cameron West at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Ryan Martin & board member Elizabeth Martin at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Board chair Sergio Selvera, Council Member Joaquin Olguin Martinez, HPD Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Ruth Dreessen, Michele Leal Farah, Tom Van Laan at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) CEO Taylor Jackson at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) HAA board member Nicolas Stuart & Zsavon Butler at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Jessica Phifer, Katy Conrad at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

In Texas, it’s go big or go home. With that spirit in mind, why not have a sparkling party to kick off a golden gala for the arts? As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, Houston Arts Alliance put on a Gilded & Golden kickoff party at PAC Art residency’s stunning new HQ in Montrose.

The evening was marked by an exciting milestone, with the reveal that $200,000 of Houston Arts Alliance’s $522,000 gala goal already has been reached for the eagerly anticipated gala — a glittering fête set to be held Saturday, September 26 at the Thompson Hotel.

The art-centric preview crowd encompassed collectors including Houston Arts Alliance board members, alongside artists, cultural leaders, gallerists and curators, all gathered to take in PAC’s handsome exhibition spaces. On view: PAC artists-in-residence Roslyn M. Dupré and Devin T. Mays, alongside Houston-born talent Mel Chin’s “Living Score,” drawings and preparatory sketches for works spanning a half-century. This kickoff night was graciously hosted by Paola Creixell and husband Arturo Creixell of PAC Art.

Libations flowed alongside bites from ILA Catering that looked more like art installations than classic hors d’oeuvres.

The upcoming gala will celebrate HAA’s past, current and future place in the arts ecosystem of Houston, and the work it does to empower and support artists. The epic art night will honor Houston native and Tony-winning acting and dance legend Debbie Allen as the Golden Trailblazer Honoree. Texas’ own beloved H-E-B will also be recognized as the Community Legacy Honoree, in recognition of its decades-long support of HAA and Houston’s cultural community.

Since 2017, H-E-B has been a presenting sponsor of Houston Arts Alliance’s annual benefits.

1 / 0 Tracy Jo Barnhardt takes in Mel Chin’s “Living Score” at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Aubrey F. Burghardt and Zoe Cadore at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Daisy Mendoza, Alba Huerta at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) JP Capistran, Michele Leal Farah at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) HAA CEO Taylor Jackson mingles at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Rita Garcia at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Derrick Mendoza, HAA CEO Taylor Jackson, Norma Mendoza at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Dina Alsowayel takes in Mel Chin’s “Living Score” at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) David Gerger, PAC founder Paola Creixell, Heidi Gerger at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong) Co-chairs Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens rev up the crowd at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Celebrating Art Gone Golden

Hardworking gala co-chairs, former HAA board chair Leigh Smith and Shawn Stephens, delivered the opening remarks, firing up the kickoff crowd and revealing that the gala’s auction will commemorate 20 years of Houston Arts Alliance’s involvement with the City of Houston’s Civic Art Collection. It will do so by featuring works from iconic artists who are emblematic of the Bayou City’s art collection.

The City of Houston’s Civic Art Collection is managed by Houston Arts Alliance, and includes more than 870 unique works from 500-plus artists.

Co-chairs Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens rev up the crowd at the Houston Arts Alliance Gilded & Golden Kickoff (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Current board chair Sergio Selvera then invited everyone to step up and support the upcoming big-art night in September. His words were followed by Houston Arts Alliance’s dynamic CEO Taylor Jackson, who focused her message on the vital mission of the organization.

The night closed with powerful words from the internationally recognized Mel Chin. In from North Carolina for this occasion, the 2019 MacArthur Fellow’s practice focuses on social and environmental activism.

PC Seen: PAC Art founder/director and HAA board member Paola Creixell, HAA special events chair Lauren Anderson and Chris Stanaway, collector Anita Smith, Jackson Smith, Dr. Norma Mendoza and Derick Mendoza, Dina Alsowayel, Jessica Phifer, board member Katy Conrad, HAA board member Nicolas Stuart and Zsavon Butler, Zoe Cadore, Stephen M. Miranda, HAA board member Beryl Basham and Daryl Basham, co-chair husbands Reggie Smith and Jim Jordan, Caroline and Ross Smith, board member Cameron West, Council Member Joaquin Olguin Martinez, HPD Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez and wife Reina Rodriguez, Linda Wiley, Kristy Bradshaw, Ruth Dreessen and Tom Van Laan, former HAA board member Michael Trevino and Ileana Trevino, Alba Huerta, Heidi and David Gerger, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, PAC former resident artist Rafael Vargas-Suarez, Sixto Wagan, collector Lester Marks, Gilded & Golden Gala event planner Daisy Mendoza, Jo Furr, Glasstire publisher Brandon Zech, UH director of public art Rachel Mohl, gallerist Barbara Davis, and CC Connor.

This article is part of a PaperCity media sponsorship.

Catherine D. Anspon contributed to this report.

Save the Date: Houston Arts Alliance’s Gilded & Golden Gala is set for Saturday, September 26 at Houston’s Thompson Hotel. To reserve gala tickets and for more information, go here.